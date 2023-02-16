Submit Release
ScottsMiracle-Gro to Present at Raymond James & Associates 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

/EIN News/ -- MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), the world’s leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden as well as indoor and hydroponic growing products, will present at Raymond James & Associates 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Monday, March 6, 2023, in Orlando, Florida. Chief Financial Officer Matt Garth will discuss current business strategies at approximately 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

Investors and interested parties may listen to a live webcast of the presentation from the Company’s investor relations site at http://investor.scotts.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on the website for at least 12 months.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro
With approximately $3.9 billion in sales, the Company is the world’s largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company’s brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company’s Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting, and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

Forward Looking Statements
Our presentation may contain forward-looking statements that set forth anticipated results based on management’s current plans and assumptions. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ materially from those statements. Investors should familiarize themselves with the full range of risk factors that could impact our results. These can be found in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact
Aimee DeLuca
Sr. Vice President
Investor Relations
(937) 578-5621


