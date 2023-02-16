Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,695 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,366 in the last 365 days.

AXT, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXT, Inc. (NasdaqGS: AXTI), a leading manufacturer of compound semiconductor substrates, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year, ended December 31, 2022.

Management Qualitative Comments

“2022 was a productive year in which we grew both our revenue and our profitability, and invested in innovations that pave the way for an exciting future,” said Morris Young, chief executive officer. “Though a softening of the macro environment has reset our growth trajectory, the trends that have driven our revenue, customer, and application expansion remain very much intact. We continue to see active development for technology advancement using our materials across consumer, communications infrastructure, data center, healthcare, automotive, and more. In addition, we have made significant progress this year in the development of next generation large diameter substrates for gallium arsenide and indium phosphide, which can enable a host of exciting new applications in our industry. As such, the fundamentals in our business are solid and we are looking ahead to our future with optimism.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

In order to provide better clarity on its operational and financial results, AXT began reporting its financial results on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP results exclude stock-based compensation expense. Investors can find GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation tables in the financial statements in this earnings release.

  • Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $26.8 million, compared with $35.2 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $37.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • GAAP gross margin was 32.1 percent of revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with 42.0 percent of revenue in the third quarter of 2022 and 32.2 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Non-GAAP gross margin, after eliminating charges for stock-based compensation, was 32.5 percent of revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with 42.2 percent of revenue in the third quarter of 2022 and 32.4 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • GAAP operating expenses were $9.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. This compares with $10.2 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $9.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.  

  • Non-GAAP operating expenses were $9.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. This compares with $9.2 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $8.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • GAAP operating profit/(loss) for the fourth quarter of 2022 was an operating loss of ($1.0) million, compared with an operating profit of $4.6 million in the third quarter of 2022 and an operating profit of $3.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Non-GAAP operating profit/(loss) for the fourth quarter of 2022 was an operating loss of ($0.3) million, compared with operating profit of $5.6 million in the third quarter of 2022 and an operating profit of $4.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Non-operating income and expense, taxes and minority interest for the fourth quarter of 2022 was a net gain of $2.3 million, compared with a net gain of $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2022 and a net loss of $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • GAAP net income in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $1.3 million, or $0.03 per share, compared with net income of $5.8 million or $0.13 per share in the third quarter of 2022, and net income of $3.0 million or $0.07 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Non-GAAP net income in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $2.1 million, or $0.05 per share, compared with net income of $6.8 million or $0.16 per share in the third quarter of 2022, and net income of $4.1 million or $0.09 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Fiscal Year 2022 Results (January 1 to December 31, 2022)

  • Revenue for fiscal year 2022 was $141.1 million, compared with $137.4 million in fiscal year 2021.  

  • GAAP gross margin for fiscal year 2022 was 36.9 percent of revenue, up from 34.5 percent of revenue in fiscal year 2021.

  • Non-GAAP gross margin for fiscal year 2022 was 37.2 percent of revenue, up from 34.8 percent of revenue in fiscal year 2021.

  • GAAP operating expenses for fiscal year 2022 were $39.6 million, compared with $34.5 million in fiscal year 2021.

  • Non-GAAP operating expenses for fiscal year 2022 were $35.9 million, compared with $30.4 million in fiscal year 2021.

  • GAAP operating income for fiscal year 2022 was $12.6 million compared with $12.9 million in fiscal 2021.

  • Non-GAAP operating income for fiscal year 2022 was $16.6 million compared with $17.4 million in fiscal 2021.

  • GAAP net income for fiscal 2022 was $15.8 million, or $0.37 per share, compared with $14.6 million, or $0.34 per share for fiscal 2021.

  • Non-GAAP net income for fiscal 2022 was $19.8 million, or $0.46 per share, compared with $19.1 million, or $0.44 per share for fiscal 2021.

STAR Market Listing Update

On January 10, 2022, AXT announced that Beijing Tongmei Xtal Technology Co., Ltd. (“Tongmei”), its subsidiary in Beijing, China, submitted to the Shanghai Stock Exchange (the “SSE”) its application to list its shares in an initial public offering (the “IPO”) on the SSE’s Sci-Tech innovAtion boaRd (the “STAR Market”) and the application was accepted for review. Subsequently, Tongmei responded to several rounds of questions received from the SSE. On July 12, 2022, the SSE approved the listing of Tongmei’s shares in an IPO on the STAR Market. On August 1, 2022, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (the “CSRC”) accepted for review Tongmei’s IPO application. The STAR Market IPO remains subject to review and approval by the CSRC and other authorities. The process of going public on the STAR Market includes several periods of review and, therefore, is a lengthy process. Subject to review and approval by the CSRC and other authorities, Tongmei hopes to accomplish this goal in the coming months. AXT has posted a brief summary of the plan and the process on its website at http://www.axt.com.

Conference Call

The company will host a conference call to discuss these results today at 1:30 p.m. PT. The conference call can be accessed at (888) 300-4150 (passcode 7175811). The call will also be simulcast at www.axt.com. Replays will be available at (800) 770-2030 (passcode 7175811) until March 2, 2023. Additional investor information can be accessed at http://www.axt.com or by calling the company’s Investor Relations Department at (510) 438-4700.

About AXT, Inc.

AXT is a material science company that develops and manufactures high-performance compound and single element semiconductor substrate wafers comprising indium phosphide (InP), gallium arsenide (GaAs) and germanium (Ge). The company’s substrate wafers are used when a typical silicon substrate wafer cannot meet the performance requirements of a semiconductor or optoelectronic device. End markets include 5G infrastructure, data center connectivity (silicon photonics), passive optical networks, LED lighting, lasers, sensors, power amplifiers for wireless devices and satellite solar cells. AXT’s worldwide headquarters are in Fremont, California where the company maintains sales, administration and customer service functions. AXT has its Asia headquarters in Beijing, China and manufacturing facilities in three separate locations in China. In addition, as part of its supply chain strategy, the company has partial ownership in ten companies in China producing raw materials for its manufacturing process. For more information, see AXT’s website at http://www.axt.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The foregoing paragraphs contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal securities laws, including, for example, statements regarding the timing and completion of the proposed listing of shares of Tongmei on the STAR Market. Additional examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding the market demand for our products, our product mix, our growth prospects and opportunities for continued business expansion, including technology trends, new applications and the ramping of Tier-1 customers, our market opportunity, our ability to lead our industry, our relocation, our expectations with respect to our business prospects and financial results, including our gross margin performance, and our development of larger diameter substrates that we believe will enable the next generation of technology innovation across a number of end-markets. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to uncertainties and factors relating to the company’s operations and business environment, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements contained in the foregoing discussion. These uncertainties and factors include but are not limited to: the requests for redemptions by private equity funds in China of investments in Tongmei, the administrative challenges in satisfying the requirements of various government agencies in China in connection with the listing of shares of Tongmei on the STAR Market, continued open access to companies to list shares on the STAR Market, investor enthusiasm for new listings of shares on the STAR Market and geopolitical tensions between China and the United States. Additional uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the timing and receipt of significant orders; the cancellation of orders and return of product; emerging applications using chips or devices fabricated on our substrates; end-user acceptance of products containing chips or devices fabricated on our substrates; our ability to bring new products to market; product announcements by our competitors; the ability to control costs and improve efficiency; the ability to utilize our manufacturing capacity; product yields and their impact on gross margins; the relocation of manufacturing lines and ramping of production; possible factory shutdowns as a result of air pollution in China or COVID-19; COVID-19 or other outbreaks of a contagious disease; tariffs and other trade war issues; the financial performance of our partially owned supply chain companies; policies and regulations in China; and other factors as set forth in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Each of these factors is difficult to predict and many are beyond the company’s control. The company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FINANCIAL TABLES TO FOLLOW

AXT, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
  2022   2021   2022   2021
                       
Revenue $ 26,795     $ 37,732     $ 141,118     $ 137,393  
Cost of revenue   18,199       25,593       88,997       89,979  
Gross profit   8,596       12,139       52,121       47,414  
Operating expenses:                      
Selling, general and administrative   5,935       6,348       25,654       24,189  
Research and development   3,662       2,757       13,913       10,328  
Total operating expenses   9,597       9,105       39,567       34,517  
Income (loss) from operations   (1,001 )     3,034       12,554       12,897  
Interest expense, net   (401 )     (158 )     (1,071 )     (213 )
Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures   649       735       5,957       4,409  
Other income (expense), net   2,245       (389 )     3,487       509  
Income before provision for (benefit from) income taxes   1,492       3,222       20,927       17,602  
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes   (3 )     (411 )     2,185       1,093  
Net income   1,495       3,633       18,742       16,509  
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests   (154 )     (668 )     (2,931 )     (1,934 )
Net income attributable to AXT, Inc. $ 1,341     $ 2,965     $ 15,811     $ 14,575  
Net income attributable to AXT, Inc. per common share:                      
Basic $ 0.03     $ 0.07     $ 0.37     $ 0.35  
Diluted $ 0.03     $ 0.07     $ 0.37     $ 0.34  
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:                      
Basic   42,383       41,758       42,104       41,367  
Diluted   42,705       42,750       42,715       42,720  
                               

AXT, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited, in thousands)

  December 31,   December 31,
  2022   2021
           
ASSETS          
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,948     $ 36,763  
Restricted cash   6,400        
Short-term investments   9,339       5,419  
Accounts receivable, net   29,252       34,839  
Inventories   89,629       65,912  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   13,977       17,252  
Total current assets   183,545       160,185  
Long-term investments   2,118       9,576  
Property, plant and equipment, net   161,017       142,415  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   1,761       2,324  
Other assets   21,631       17,941  
Total assets $ 370,072     $ 332,441  
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
Current liabilities:          
Accounts payable $ 10,084     $ 16,649  
Accrued liabilities   18,164       17,057  
Short-term loan, related party         1,887  
Bank loans   47,078       12,229  
Total current liabilities   75,326       47,822  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities   1,322       1,935  
Other long-term liabilities   3,678       2,453  
Total liabilities   80,326       52,210  
           
Redeemable noncontrolling interests   44,846       50,385  
           
Stockholders’ equity:          
Preferred stock   3,532       3,532  
Common stock   44       43  
Additional paid-in capital   235,308       231,622  
Accumulated deficit   (14,159 )     (29,970 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (3,118 )     6,302  
Total AXT, Inc. stockholders’ equity   221,607       211,529  
Noncontrolling interests   23,293       18,317  
Total stockholders’ equity   244,900       229,846  
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and stockholders’ equity $ 370,072     $ 332,441  
               

AXT, INC.
Reconciliation of Statements of Operations Under GAAP and Non-GAAP
(Unaudited, in thousands)

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
  2022   2021   2022   2021
GAAP gross profit $ 8,596     $ 12,139     $ 52,121     $ 47,414  
Stock-based compensation expense   102       105       379       368  
Non-GAAP gross profit $ 8,698     $ 12,244     $ 52,500     $ 47,782  
                             
GAAP operating expenses $ 9,597     $ 9,105     $ 39,567     $ 34,517  
Stock-based compensation expense   643       983       3,627       4,151  
Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 8,954     $ 8,122     $ 35,940     $ 30,366  
                             
GAAP income (loss) from operations $ (1,001 )   $ 3,034     $ 12,554     $ 12,897  
Stock-based compensation expense   745       1,088       4,006       4,519  
Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ (256 )   $ 4,122     $ 16,560     $ 17,416  
                             
GAAP net income $ 1,341     $ 2,965     $ 15,811     $ 14,575  
Stock-based compensation expense   745       1,088       4,006       4,519  
Non-GAAP net income $ 2,086     $ 4,053     $ 19,817     $ 19,094  
                             
GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.03     $ 0.07     $ 0.37     $ 0.34  
Stock-based compensation expense per diluted share $ 0.02     $ 0.03     $ 0.09     $ 0.11  
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.05     $ 0.09     $ 0.46     $ 0.44  
                             
Shares used to compute diluted net income per share   42,705       42,750       42,715       42,720  
                               


Contacts:
Gary Fischer
Chief Financial Officer
(510) 438-4700

Leslie Green
Green Communications Consulting, LLC
(650) 312-9060
 

Primary Logo

You just read:

AXT, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.