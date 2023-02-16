AXT, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXT, Inc. (NasdaqGS: AXTI), a leading manufacturer of compound semiconductor substrates, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year, ended December 31, 2022.



Management Qualitative Comments

“2022 was a productive year in which we grew both our revenue and our profitability, and invested in innovations that pave the way for an exciting future,” said Morris Young, chief executive officer. “Though a softening of the macro environment has reset our growth trajectory, the trends that have driven our revenue, customer, and application expansion remain very much intact. We continue to see active development for technology advancement using our materials across consumer, communications infrastructure, data center, healthcare, automotive, and more. In addition, we have made significant progress this year in the development of next generation large diameter substrates for gallium arsenide and indium phosphide, which can enable a host of exciting new applications in our industry. As such, the fundamentals in our business are solid and we are looking ahead to our future with optimism.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

In order to provide better clarity on its operational and financial results, AXT began reporting its financial results on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP results exclude stock-based compensation expense. Investors can find GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation tables in the financial statements in this earnings release.

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $26.8 million, compared with $35.2 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $37.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.





GAAP gross margin was 32.1 percent of revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with 42.0 percent of revenue in the third quarter of 2022 and 32.2 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021.





Non-GAAP gross margin, after eliminating charges for stock-based compensation, was 32.5 percent of revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with 42.2 percent of revenue in the third quarter of 2022 and 32.4 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021.





GAAP operating expenses were $9.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. This compares with $10.2 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $9.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.





Non-GAAP operating expenses were $9.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. This compares with $9.2 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $8.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.





GAAP operating profit/(loss) for the fourth quarter of 2022 was an operating loss of ($1.0) million, compared with an operating profit of $4.6 million in the third quarter of 2022 and an operating profit of $3.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.





Non-GAAP operating profit/(loss) for the fourth quarter of 2022 was an operating loss of ($0.3) million, compared with operating profit of $5.6 million in the third quarter of 2022 and an operating profit of $4.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.





Non-operating income and expense, taxes and minority interest for the fourth quarter of 2022 was a net gain of $2.3 million, compared with a net gain of $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2022 and a net loss of $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.





GAAP net income in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $1.3 million, or $0.03 per share, compared with net income of $5.8 million or $0.13 per share in the third quarter of 2022, and net income of $3.0 million or $0.07 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021.





Non-GAAP net income in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $2.1 million, or $0.05 per share, compared with net income of $6.8 million or $0.16 per share in the third quarter of 2022, and net income of $4.1 million or $0.09 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021.



Fiscal Year 2022 Results (January 1 to December 31, 2022)

Revenue for fiscal year 2022 was $141.1 million, compared with $137.4 million in fiscal year 2021.





GAAP gross margin for fiscal year 2022 was 36.9 percent of revenue, up from 34.5 percent of revenue in fiscal year 2021.





Non-GAAP gross margin for fiscal year 2022 was 37.2 percent of revenue, up from 34.8 percent of revenue in fiscal year 2021.





GAAP operating expenses for fiscal year 2022 were $39.6 million, compared with $34.5 million in fiscal year 2021.





Non-GAAP operating expenses for fiscal year 2022 were $35.9 million, compared with $30.4 million in fiscal year 2021.





GAAP operating income for fiscal year 2022 was $12.6 million compared with $12.9 million in fiscal 2021.





Non-GAAP operating income for fiscal year 2022 was $16.6 million compared with $17.4 million in fiscal 2021.





GAAP net income for fiscal 2022 was $15.8 million, or $0.37 per share, compared with $14.6 million, or $0.34 per share for fiscal 2021.





Non-GAAP net income for fiscal 2022 was $19.8 million, or $0.46 per share, compared with $19.1 million, or $0.44 per share for fiscal 2021.



STAR Market Listing Update

On January 10, 2022, AXT announced that Beijing Tongmei Xtal Technology Co., Ltd. (“Tongmei”), its subsidiary in Beijing, China, submitted to the Shanghai Stock Exchange (the “SSE”) its application to list its shares in an initial public offering (the “IPO”) on the SSE’s Sci-Tech innovAtion boaRd (the “STAR Market”) and the application was accepted for review. Subsequently, Tongmei responded to several rounds of questions received from the SSE. On July 12, 2022, the SSE approved the listing of Tongmei’s shares in an IPO on the STAR Market. On August 1, 2022, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (the “CSRC”) accepted for review Tongmei’s IPO application. The STAR Market IPO remains subject to review and approval by the CSRC and other authorities. The process of going public on the STAR Market includes several periods of review and, therefore, is a lengthy process. Subject to review and approval by the CSRC and other authorities, Tongmei hopes to accomplish this goal in the coming months. AXT has posted a brief summary of the plan and the process on its website at http://www.axt.com.

Conference Call

The company will host a conference call to discuss these results today at 1:30 p.m. PT. The conference call can be accessed at (888) 300-4150 (passcode 7175811). The call will also be simulcast at www.axt.com. Replays will be available at (800) 770-2030 (passcode 7175811) until March 2, 2023. Additional investor information can be accessed at http://www.axt.com or by calling the company’s Investor Relations Department at (510) 438-4700.

About AXT, Inc.

AXT is a material science company that develops and manufactures high-performance compound and single element semiconductor substrate wafers comprising indium phosphide (InP), gallium arsenide (GaAs) and germanium (Ge). The company’s substrate wafers are used when a typical silicon substrate wafer cannot meet the performance requirements of a semiconductor or optoelectronic device. End markets include 5G infrastructure, data center connectivity (silicon photonics), passive optical networks, LED lighting, lasers, sensors, power amplifiers for wireless devices and satellite solar cells. AXT’s worldwide headquarters are in Fremont, California where the company maintains sales, administration and customer service functions. AXT has its Asia headquarters in Beijing, China and manufacturing facilities in three separate locations in China. In addition, as part of its supply chain strategy, the company has partial ownership in ten companies in China producing raw materials for its manufacturing process. For more information, see AXT’s website at http://www.axt.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The foregoing paragraphs contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal securities laws, including, for example, statements regarding the timing and completion of the proposed listing of shares of Tongmei on the STAR Market. Additional examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding the market demand for our products, our product mix, our growth prospects and opportunities for continued business expansion, including technology trends, new applications and the ramping of Tier-1 customers, our market opportunity, our ability to lead our industry, our relocation, our expectations with respect to our business prospects and financial results, including our gross margin performance, and our development of larger diameter substrates that we believe will enable the next generation of technology innovation across a number of end-markets. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to uncertainties and factors relating to the company’s operations and business environment, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements contained in the foregoing discussion. These uncertainties and factors include but are not limited to: the requests for redemptions by private equity funds in China of investments in Tongmei, the administrative challenges in satisfying the requirements of various government agencies in China in connection with the listing of shares of Tongmei on the STAR Market, continued open access to companies to list shares on the STAR Market, investor enthusiasm for new listings of shares on the STAR Market and geopolitical tensions between China and the United States. Additional uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the timing and receipt of significant orders; the cancellation of orders and return of product; emerging applications using chips or devices fabricated on our substrates; end-user acceptance of products containing chips or devices fabricated on our substrates; our ability to bring new products to market; product announcements by our competitors; the ability to control costs and improve efficiency; the ability to utilize our manufacturing capacity; product yields and their impact on gross margins; the relocation of manufacturing lines and ramping of production; possible factory shutdowns as a result of air pollution in China or COVID-19; COVID-19 or other outbreaks of a contagious disease; tariffs and other trade war issues; the financial performance of our partially owned supply chain companies; policies and regulations in China; and other factors as set forth in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Each of these factors is difficult to predict and many are beyond the company’s control. The company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FINANCIAL TABLES TO FOLLOW

AXT, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 26,795 $ 37,732 $ 141,118 $ 137,393 Cost of revenue 18,199 25,593 88,997 89,979 Gross profit 8,596 12,139 52,121 47,414 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 5,935 6,348 25,654 24,189 Research and development 3,662 2,757 13,913 10,328 Total operating expenses 9,597 9,105 39,567 34,517 Income (loss) from operations (1,001 ) 3,034 12,554 12,897 Interest expense, net (401 ) (158 ) (1,071 ) (213 ) Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures 649 735 5,957 4,409 Other income (expense), net 2,245 (389 ) 3,487 509 Income before provision for (benefit from) income taxes 1,492 3,222 20,927 17,602 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (3 ) (411 ) 2,185 1,093 Net income 1,495 3,633 18,742 16,509 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests (154 ) (668 ) (2,931 ) (1,934 ) Net income attributable to AXT, Inc. $ 1,341 $ 2,965 $ 15,811 $ 14,575 Net income attributable to AXT, Inc. per common share: Basic $ 0.03 $ 0.07 $ 0.37 $ 0.35 Diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.07 $ 0.37 $ 0.34 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 42,383 41,758 42,104 41,367 Diluted 42,705 42,750 42,715 42,720

AXT, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited, in thousands)

December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,948 $ 36,763 Restricted cash 6,400 — Short-term investments 9,339 5,419 Accounts receivable, net 29,252 34,839 Inventories 89,629 65,912 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,977 17,252 Total current assets 183,545 160,185 Long-term investments 2,118 9,576 Property, plant and equipment, net 161,017 142,415 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,761 2,324 Other assets 21,631 17,941 Total assets $ 370,072 $ 332,441 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,084 $ 16,649 Accrued liabilities 18,164 17,057 Short-term loan, related party — 1,887 Bank loans 47,078 12,229 Total current liabilities 75,326 47,822 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 1,322 1,935 Other long-term liabilities 3,678 2,453 Total liabilities 80,326 52,210 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 44,846 50,385 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock 3,532 3,532 Common stock 44 43 Additional paid-in capital 235,308 231,622 Accumulated deficit (14,159 ) (29,970 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (3,118 ) 6,302 Total AXT, Inc. stockholders’ equity 221,607 211,529 Noncontrolling interests 23,293 18,317 Total stockholders’ equity 244,900 229,846 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and stockholders’ equity $ 370,072 $ 332,441

AXT, INC.

Reconciliation of Statements of Operations Under GAAP and Non-GAAP

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP gross profit $ 8,596 $ 12,139 $ 52,121 $ 47,414 Stock-based compensation expense 102 105 379 368 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 8,698 $ 12,244 $ 52,500 $ 47,782 GAAP operating expenses $ 9,597 $ 9,105 $ 39,567 $ 34,517 Stock-based compensation expense 643 983 3,627 4,151 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 8,954 $ 8,122 $ 35,940 $ 30,366 GAAP income (loss) from operations $ (1,001 ) $ 3,034 $ 12,554 $ 12,897 Stock-based compensation expense 745 1,088 4,006 4,519 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ (256 ) $ 4,122 $ 16,560 $ 17,416 GAAP net income $ 1,341 $ 2,965 $ 15,811 $ 14,575 Stock-based compensation expense 745 1,088 4,006 4,519 Non-GAAP net income $ 2,086 $ 4,053 $ 19,817 $ 19,094 GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.03 $ 0.07 $ 0.37 $ 0.34 Stock-based compensation expense per diluted share $ 0.02 $ 0.03 $ 0.09 $ 0.11 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.05 $ 0.09 $ 0.46 $ 0.44 Shares used to compute diluted net income per share 42,705 42,750 42,715 42,720



