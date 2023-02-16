Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,692 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,340 in the last 365 days.

Neuronetics Announces Elevation of Sara Grubbs to SVP, Chief Revenue Officer

New Senior Leadership Role Will Streamline Alignment of All Company Revenue-Generating Functions

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, announced today that Sara Grubbs has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Ms. Grubbs joined Neuronetics in 2020 and most recently held the title of Vice President, Sales. As CRO, she will continue to lead the Company’s sales functions and will expand her scope to include oversight of the other revenue-related areas of the business, including Sales Training and Customer Education.

“Since Sara joined Neuronetics, she has transformed the sales organization and accelerated the impact of our education initiatives, like NeuroStar University. Not only has this resulted in increased sales productivity in both treatment session usage and capital sales, but it has also made NeuroStar TMS available to more physicians and patients in need of innovative solutions for mental health,” said Keith J. Sullivan, Neuronetics President and CEO. “Sara’s promotion is part of our long-term strategy to take the company to the next level. I’m excited to see her drive integration and alignment across the full revenue cycle to ensure the greatest growth possible.”

Under Ms. Grubbs’ leadership, the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy footprint has grown with the addition of 250 new accounts and 440 NeuroStar systems, and existing customers have seen increased productivity. Additionally, during her tenure, Neuronetics has expanded and entered into strategic partnerships with leading national accounts, most recently an exclusive agreement with Greenbrook TMS, the nation’s largest TMS provider.

“Neuronetics is in a unique position to have a direct, positive impact in people’s lives, and I’m committed to building on our momentum in making NeuroStar a standard of care in mental health treatment,” said Sara Grubbs. “I look forward to forging new partnerships and enhancing success for our NeuroStar providers, while strengthening the framework of our internal organizational functions to maximize revenue.”

About Neuronetics
Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations with its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health. NeuroStar is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication hasn’t helped. NeuroStar is FDA-cleared for adults with major depressive disorder (MDD), as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and to decrease anxiety symptoms in adult patients with MDD that may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms (anxious depression). NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the leading transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for MDD in adults with over 5 million treatments delivered. NeuroStar is backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS system for depression, including the world’s largest depression Outcomes Registry. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment that produces extraordinary results. For safety and prescribing information, www.neurostar.com.

Media Contact:
EvolveMKD
646.517.4220
NeuroStar@evolvemkd.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Neuronetics Announces Elevation of Sara Grubbs to SVP, Chief Revenue Officer

Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.