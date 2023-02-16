Submit Release
Eos Energy Enterprises Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- EDISON, N.J., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) ("Eos"), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based energy storage systems, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results after the U.S. market closes on February 28, 2023. A conference call to discuss its results will take place the following morning on March 1 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at https://investors.eose.com. To access the call by phone, please register in advance using this link (registration link), and you will be provided with dial in details via email upon registration. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Eos’ investor relations website for twelve months following the live presentation. The webcast replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. ET March 1, 2023, and can be accessed by visiting https://investors.eose.com/events-and-presentations.

About Eos
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to clean energy with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough Znyth aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. Safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable—and manufactured in the U.S—it's the core of our innovative systems that today provide utility, industrial, and commercial customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.com.

Contacts Investors: ir@eose.com
  Media: media@eose.com

