Intellinetics to Participate in Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Virtual Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBUS, OH, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX), a digital transformation solutions provider, today announced that management will participate in the Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Virtual Investor Conference which will be held virtually on February 21-24, 2023. James F. DeSocio, President & CEO, and Joe Spain, CFO are scheduled to host a virtual presentation on Wednesday, February 22 at 10 a.m. ET, followed by a Q&A session. Management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors on February 23-24, 2023. All existing and prospective shareholders are invited to listen to the webcast to learn more about the Company.



DATE: Wednesday, February 22, 2023

TIME: 10 a.m. ET

LINK: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2952/47667

A live audio webcast and archive of the presentation will be available using the above dedicated link. More information on the Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Virtual Investor Conference can be found at https://microcaprodeo.com/.

About Intellinetics, Inc.

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX) is enabling the digital transformation. Intellinetics empowers organizations to manage, store and protect their important documents and data. The Company’s flagship solution, the IntelliCloud™ content management platform, delivers advanced security, compliance, workflow and collaboration features critical for highly regulated, risk-intensive markets. IntelliCloud connects documents to users and the processes they support anytime, anywhere to accelerate innovation and empower organizations to think and work in new ways. In addition, Intellinetics offers business process outsourcing (BPO), document and micrographics scanning services, and records storage. From highly regulated industries like Healthcare/Human Service Providers, K-12, Public Safety, and State and Local Governments, to businesses looking to move away from paper-based processes, Intellinetics is the all-in-one, compliant, document management solution. Intellinetics is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. For additional information, please visit www.intellinetics.com.

Investor Contact:

FNK IR

Tom Baumann / Rob Fink

646.349.6641 / 646.809.4048

INLX@fnkir.com

Joe Spain, CFO

Intellinetics, Inc.

614.921.8170

investors@intellinetics.com