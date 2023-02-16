Reach Out and Read Podcast Earns National Honor Through Annual Anthem Awards

‘Reach Out and Read Podcast’ Honored With Silver in the Health Category of Nonprofit Podcasts In the 2nd Annual Anthem Awards

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nonprofit, Reach Out and Read (ROR) announced today that its podcast, ‘Reach Out and Read Podcast’ has been named the Silver Award winner in the health category in the second annual Anthem Awards.At Reach Out and Read, we dream of a world in which every child is read to every day. The podcast focuses on the belief that reading aloud with children helps with brain development, builds strong family bonds and creates happy and healthy children and a healthier society. The podcast is an extension of the organization’s work nationwide.“The goal of the podcast was to increase public awareness of our work and share with the wider world these incredible conversations we get to have inside the organization with partners on the benefits of reading with children,” said Dipesh Navsaria, M.D., host of the podcast. “We have spoken with guests including pediatricians, authors and experts on everything from literacy to censorship to parenting to picture book art. The podcast has uncovered a wealth of information on building strong parent-child relationships from the earliest days, and in telling those stories, we hope we will support caregivers and children for generations.”The podcast, currently in its third year has published 70 episodes to date. Along with the podcast host is Jill Ruby, the Series Producer and Jen Tegan, the Director of Marketing and Communications. ‘The Reach Out and Read Podcast’ joins actor Billy Porter, advocate Gabrielle Giffords, and former First Lady, Michelle Obama, and many others as a recipient of an Anthem Award.“We’re honored to receive this astounding award,” says CEO of Reach Out and Read, Marty Martinez, “Our organization sits at the intersection of health and education. We are uniquely positioned to play an essential role in defining and addressing systemic inequities that exist for all children to thrive. We use this podcast to engage thought leaders in this space and increase awareness of our important work.”About Reach Out and Read: Reach Out and Read is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that gives young children a foundation for success by incorporating books into pediatric care and encouraging families to read aloud together. As the only national pediatric literacy model endorsed by the American Academy of Pediatrics, ROR serves children in all 50 of the United States.About The Anthem Awards: Launched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards honors the purpose- & mission-driven work of people, companies and organizations worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, we’re defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their own communities. The Anthem Awards honors work across seven core causes: Diversity; Equity & Inclusion; Education; Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment & Climate. Founded in partnership with the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, Glaad, Mozilla, NAACP, NRDC, WWF, and XQ.About The Webby Awards: Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites; Video; Advertising, Media & PR; Apps, Mobile, and Voice; Social; Podcasts; and Games. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received more than 13,500 entries from all 50 states and 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include Verizon, WP Engine, YouGov, Brandlive, Canva, NAACP, KPMG, Fast Company, Wall Street Journal, MediaPost, Podcast Movement, and AIGA.

