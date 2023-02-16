Kegs Market to Receive Highest Growth of USD 1,191.51 Million by 2029, Size, Shares, Trends, Future Demand and Revenue Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the global kegs market is expected to reach a value of USD 1,191.51 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

Kegs Market " was the subject of a thorough qualitative study carried out by Data Bridge Market Research.

Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the global kegs market is expected to reach a value of USD 1,191.51 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

Kegs are little barrels. Beverages, chemicals, oils, and various liquids are transported and stored in kegs constructed with various raw materials. A keg is generally often made of stainless steel, however, aluminum can also be used if it has an interior plastic coating. Beer is frequently transported, served, and stored in it. A keg can also hold additional alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages that are carbonated or not. It is common practice to maintain the pressure of carbonated beverages to keep carbon dioxide in the solution and prevent the beverage from going flat.

Some of the factors driving the market growth are growing applications of kegs in the chemical sector and food & beverages sector and increasing consumption of beverages due to gradual lifestyle changes. However, limitations in terms of the slow replacement of kegs due to their prolonged lifespan are expected to hamper the market growth.

The global kegs market is being driven by the increase in applications for kegs across industries. Additionally, the growth of the market is fueled by rising demand for alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. However, the primary factors limiting the market growth are the high costs associated with commercial kegs. As a result of the rising demand for kegs, manufacturers are putting more effort into launching new products with cut-edge technology and certified by authorized institutes. The market's expansion is ultimately aided by these choices.

The Kegs Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

AMERICAN KEG COMPANY,

NDL Keg Europe,

SHINHAN INDUSTRIAL CO,. LTD.,

BLEFA GmbH,

Julius Kleemann GmbH & Co. KG,

The Metal Drum Company,

Petainer Ltd.,

NEW MAISONNEUVE KEG,

Schaefer Container Systems,

Supermonte Group Italy, Inc, and

KeyKeg

Recent Development

In September 2022, Sonneveld and KeyKeg introduced the Easy Go Keg system to the professional baking community in North America at IBIE in Las Vegas. This innovative system uses a constant spray pattern of release agents for high-quality bakery products, resulting in a perfect release at a low cost-of-use, a longer shelf-life, and fewer rejects. Bakers can efficiently apply consistent, concentrated doses of release agent on baking moulds, tins, trays, and conveyor belts, thanks to the system's convenient spray gun and adjustable pressure settings. The spray pattern also helps to keep the bakery clean and hygienic by reducing fogging.

In January 2020, American Keg and Blefa Kegs announced Substantial Equity and Technological Investment by Blefa in American Keg to ensure future growth. This agreement ensures American Keg's rapid growth in production and employment.

Opportunities:

Increased demand for eco-friendly kegs as a result of the sustainability trend

Most keg-based enterprises have begun to introduce eco-friendly kegs, because of the growing awareness about sustainability and environmental preservation. These kegs help the environment by avoiding environment-harming processes during the production and maintenance of kegs. Stainless steel kegs are one of the most famous eco-friendly kegs. Due to this sustainability trend, keg companies are launching eco-friendly kegs.

For instance,

In August 2022, BLEFA GmbH published a vlog on “Sustainability and Recycling: Which Keg is best?” It mentioned that the global debate over climate change assures that issues such as sustainability and recycling play key roles. Several breweries have developed various environmental protection programmes and are taking steps to limit CO2 emissions in their beer manufacturing, bottling, and storage. Because high-quality and eco-friendly packaging, such as stainless steel kegs, is a long-term and secure investment. Beverage packaging manufacturers pay attention to environmentally conscious behaviours in their procurement and production processes. Disposable PET containers have been available in the market alongside stainless steel kegs for several years.

This desire for eco-friendly kegs may provide opportunities to the market in the future.

Key Market Segments Covered in Kegs Industry Research

Material

Plastic

Tin

Stainless steel

Capacity

Up To 20 Litre

20 Litre To 40 Litre

40 Litre To 60 Litre

Above 60 Litre

End User

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Cooking Oil

Chemicals

Distribution Channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Commercial Liquor Store

Key Growth Drivers:

Rising trend of long-term packaging & preserving solutions

The use of kegs as a packaging solution in the beverage industry is anticipated to have a promising future. Plastic kegs can be recycled and cost less to send back. On the other hand, keg adoption has expanded as a result of the popularity of kegs encouraging manufacturers to offer kegs for leasing. Single-use kegs are a more economical and effective alternative to traditional steel kegs, and it is anticipated that they will become widely used in the near future. Additionally, the microbrew sector is expanding due to consumer enthusiasm for craft ales, which has bolstered the global keg industry. Keg use is anticipated to be encouraged by legislative constraints that favor lower package weight limits. Kegs are also used for preserving the solutions like beverages, oil, and chemicals to preserve the quality and flavor of the product.

For instance,

In September 2021, Newsmatics Inc. published an article titled “Kegs have Become More Popular as a Promising, Long-term Packaging Solution” and tells that as a packaging option for beverages, kegs are anticipated to have a promising future

In September 2020, Hospitality Net™ published an article titled “Keg Wine On Tap: A Swiss Sustainable Innovation” and tells that one thing was keg wine, which flawlessly protects wine quality while also being practicable, eco-friendly, and cost-effective

Rising end-user awareness of keg applications such as long-term packaging and preserving solutions is driving market expansion.

Increasing consumption of beverages due to gradual change in lifestyle

The preference of customers, particularly millennials, for alcohol-free beer and mocktails is contributing to the rising demand for kegs. Juices, purees, sauces, soft drinks, and carbonated drinks, among other non-alcoholic beverages, are consumed at an increasing rate due to rising disposable income, improved living conditions, the trend of partying outside among millennials, and others which is supporting the rise in demand for kegs. Also, increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages in pub culture is driving the growth of the market.

Kegs Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in this Kegs Market Report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey, rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia & New Zealand, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Venezuela, and rest of South America

Europe is dominating the kegs market. Growing demand for beverages is the major reason for the market growth. Moreover, the beverages market is growing progressively in the Europe region. The growth of this market will directly impact the growth of the kegs market. However, high cost of commercial kegs is likely to restrict the market growth. In Europe, Germany is the dominating country in the market due to increase in consumption of beverages. In North America, U.S. is dominating due to rise in number of start-ups. In Asia-Pacific, China is dominating due to rapid change in lifestyle that is increasing the alcoholic consumption

This Market Intelligence Report Analyses Some of the Most Crucial Concerns:

How will the major segments of this international market develop over the next few years?

Who are the major players that will dominate the market in the future?

When it comes to this industry, who are the top suppliers and producers?

How have the most successful companies in the industry planned for future growth and expansion?

In what sectors might we expect to see the greatest increase in demand over the coming years?

How many distinct subsets of buyers make up this market?

Which regional powerhouse do you foresee as becoming the largest player in the international market?

Does a new coronavirus pandemic have any consequences?

In what ways are established actors stymied by the entry of newcomers, and how may they be overcome?

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Kegs Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Kegs Market, By Material Global Kegs Market, By Capacity Global Kegs Market, By End User Global Kegs Market, By Distribution Channel Global Kegs Market, By Region Global Kegs Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

