Patricia Poglinco Joins Seward & Kissel's Management Committee

Seward & Kissel LLP is pleased to announce that Patricia A. Poglinco has been elected to the firm's management committee. Her term began Feb. 15.

Regularly recognized as a leading attorney in her field by Chambers and Legal 500, Poglinco serves as co-head of the firm's Investment Management Group. She joins partners James C. Cofer, head of the firm's Taxation practice; Craig A. Sklar, co-head of the firm's Business Transactions Group; and Michael S. Timpone, head of the firm's Maritime & Transportation Finance Group, on the committee.

"Pat is a strategic and decisive leader, widely respected among her peers and in the profession," said Cofer, chairman of the management committee. "Pat possesses the ability to think about and resolve difficult and challenging situations in a thoughtful and empathetic way. We are excited to welcome her to the management committee and look forward to her input and perspective."

Poglinco's practice specialties include the representation of investment advisers and related regulatory compliance; the formation and representation of private investment partnerships, group trusts, and various offshore investment vehicles; the formation and CFTC registration of commodity pools, commodity pool operators, and commodity trading advisors; the formation and ongoing representation of registered investment companies (open-end and closed-end funds) and their managers, distributors, underwriters, and other service providers; and general securities and general corporate matters. Poglinco joined Seward & Kissel in 1986 and has been a partner since 1994.

"I am honored to join Seward & Kissel's management committee to help oversee and steer firm operations, and to support our talented team of attorneys as we look to the future," said Poglinco.

About Seward & Kissel LLP

Seward & Kissel LLP, founded in 1890, is a leading U.S. law firm with offices in New York City and Washington, D.C., with particular expertise in the financial services, investment management, banking, and shipping industries. The firm is well known for its representation of investment advisers and related investment funds, broker-dealers, major commercial banks, institutional investors, and transportation companies (particularly in the shipping area). Its practices primarily focus on corporate, M&A, securities, litigation (including white collar), restructuring/bankruptcy, real estate, regulatory, tax, employment, and ERISA for clients seeking legal expertise in these areas.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230216005720/en/