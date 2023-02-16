USGrants.org tracks over $38 million dollars in funding allocated for artificial intelligence researchers and programs
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.org, a government grants and federal funding resource portal, has tracked over 21 funding programs totaling more than $38 million dollars allocated to support businesses and organizations in the artificial intelligence research, development, and service sectors. Here is a list of recent funding opportunities:
Science of Artificial Intelligence – Basic and Applied Research for the Naval Domain
Funding Number: N00014 23 S C001
Agency: Department of Defense, Office of Naval Research
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Artificial Intelligence and Technology Collaboratories for Aging Research (P30 Clinical Trial Optional)
Funding Number: RFA AG 21 009
Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: $2,500,000
Explainable Artificial Intelligence (XAI)
Funding Number: DARPA BAA 16 53
Agency: Department of Defense, DARPA - Information Innovation Office
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
NSF Program on Fairness in Artificial Intelligence in Collaboration with Amazon
Funding Number: 21 585
Agency: National Science Foundation
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Artificial Intelligence Research and Development to Support Community Supervision, FY 2019
Funding Number: NIJ 2019 15287
Agency: Department of Justice, National Institute of Justice
Funding Amount: $3,000,000
NIJ FY18 Artificial Intelligence Technology Applied Research and Development for Law Enforcement Applications
Funding Number: NIJ 2018 14000
Agency: Department of Justice, National Institute of Justice
Funding Amount: $2,000,000
National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Institutes
Funding Number: 20 503
Agency: National Science Foundation
Funding Amount: $20,000,000
FY2022 Artificial Intelligence Research for High Energy Physics
Funding Number: DE FOA 0002705
Agency: Department of Energy - Office of Science, Office of Science
Funding Amount: $3,000,000
Multimodal Sensor Systems for Precision Health Enabled by Data Harnessing, Artificial Intelligence, and Learning
Funding Number: 20 556
Agency: National Science Foundation
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Artificial Intelligence and Decision Support for Complex Systems
Funding Number: DE FOA 0002321
Agency: Department of Energy - Office of Science, Office of Science
Funding Amount: $400,000
Smart Health and Biomedical Research in the Era of Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Data Science
Funding Number: 21 530
Agency: National Science Foundation
Funding Amount: $1,200,000
FAIR Data and Models for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
Funding Number: DE FOA 0002306
Agency: Department of Energy - Office of Science, Office of Science
Funding Amount: $750,000
NSF Program on Fairness in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Collaboration with Amazon
Funding Number: 19 571
Agency: National Science Foundation
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
NSF Program on Fairness in Artificial Intelligence in Collaboration with Amazon
Funding Number: 20 566
Agency: National Science Foundation
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
The Future of Journalism: How Immersive Technology and Artificial Intelligence Can Shape the News and Impact Audience Opinion
Funding Number: K NOFO 21 103
Agency: Department of State, U.S. Mission to India
Funding Amount: $150,000
Scientific Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence: Uncertainty Quantification
Funding Number: DE FOA 0002122
Agency: Department of Energy - Office of Science, Office of Science
Funding Amount: $150,000
Artificial Intelligence and Technology Collaboratories for Aging Research Coordinating Center (AITCC) (R24 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
Funding Number: RFA AG 21 018
Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: $650,000
Advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research and Development (R&D) Safety and Security
Funding Number: SFOP0009226
Agency: Department of State, Bureau of International Security-Nonproliferation
Funding Amount: $250,000
Special Program Announcement for 2018 Office of Naval Research Basic Research Opportunity: “Advancing Artificial Intelligence for the Naval Domain”
Funding Number: N00014 18 R SN05
Agency: Department of Defense, Office of Naval Research
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Promoting American Leadership, Values, and Economic Prosperity in Artificial Intelligence
Funding Number: SFOP0008191
Agency: Department of State, Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs
Funding Amount: $1,332,160
Scientific Discovery through Advanced Computing: Scientific Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence for Fusion Energy Sciences
Funding Number: DE FOA 0002224
Agency: Department of Energy - Office of Science, Office of Science
Funding Amount: $3,000,000
For up-to-date information on the list of funding programs, visit: https://www.usgrants.org/business/artificial-intelligence-researchers
Businesses and organizations may be eligible to apply for and receive federal funding. To apply as an organization:
1. Obtain a DUNS number. This is a unique 9-digit identification number provided by Dun and Bradstreet (D&B) for your organization. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 2 business days to complete.
2. Register with the System for Award Management (SAM). The United States utilizes SAM to manage funding applications for organizations. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 4 weeks to complete.
3. Complete the registration form as an organization on grants.gov and obtain a username and password.
4. Submit the application package containing all of the materials required by the funding opportunity.
5. Obtain a tracking number.
6. Track the status of the application with the tracking number.
What is USGrants.org?
USGrants.org is the "go-to" portal for government grants and funding opportunities in the United States. Our goal is to help businesses and organizations find and apply for grant opportunities by providing all the resources and tools needed.
