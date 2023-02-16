USGrants.org tracks over $38 million dollars in funding allocated for artificial intelligence researchers and programs

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.org, a government grants and federal funding resource portal, has tracked over 21 funding programs totaling more than $38 million dollars allocated to support businesses and organizations in the artificial intelligence research, development, and service sectors. Here is a list of recent funding opportunities:

Science of Artificial Intelligence – Basic and Applied Research for the Naval Domain

Funding Number: N00014 23 S C001

Agency: Department of Defense, Office of Naval Research

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Artificial Intelligence and Technology Collaboratories for Aging Research (P30 Clinical Trial Optional)

Funding Number: RFA AG 21 009

Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: $2,500,000

Explainable Artificial Intelligence (XAI)

Funding Number: DARPA BAA 16 53

Agency: Department of Defense, DARPA - Information Innovation Office

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

NSF Program on Fairness in Artificial Intelligence in Collaboration with Amazon

Funding Number: 21 585

Agency: National Science Foundation

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Artificial Intelligence Research and Development to Support Community Supervision, FY 2019

Funding Number: NIJ 2019 15287

Agency: Department of Justice, National Institute of Justice

Funding Amount: $3,000,000

NIJ FY18 Artificial Intelligence Technology Applied Research and Development for Law Enforcement Applications

Funding Number: NIJ 2018 14000

Agency: Department of Justice, National Institute of Justice

Funding Amount: $2,000,000

National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Institutes

Funding Number: 20 503

Agency: National Science Foundation

Funding Amount: $20,000,000

FY2022 Artificial Intelligence Research for High Energy Physics

Funding Number: DE FOA 0002705

Agency: Department of Energy - Office of Science, Office of Science

Funding Amount: $3,000,000

Multimodal Sensor Systems for Precision Health Enabled by Data Harnessing, Artificial Intelligence, and Learning

Funding Number: 20 556

Agency: National Science Foundation

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Artificial Intelligence and Decision Support for Complex Systems

Funding Number: DE FOA 0002321

Agency: Department of Energy - Office of Science, Office of Science

Funding Amount: $400,000

Smart Health and Biomedical Research in the Era of Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Data Science

Funding Number: 21 530

Agency: National Science Foundation

Funding Amount: $1,200,000

FAIR Data and Models for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Funding Number: DE FOA 0002306

Agency: Department of Energy - Office of Science, Office of Science

Funding Amount: $750,000

NSF Program on Fairness in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Collaboration with Amazon

Funding Number: 19 571

Agency: National Science Foundation

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

NSF Program on Fairness in Artificial Intelligence in Collaboration with Amazon

Funding Number: 20 566

Agency: National Science Foundation

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

The Future of Journalism: How Immersive Technology and Artificial Intelligence Can Shape the News and Impact Audience Opinion

Funding Number: K NOFO 21 103

Agency: Department of State, U.S. Mission to India

Funding Amount: $150,000

Scientific Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence: Uncertainty Quantification

Funding Number: DE FOA 0002122

Agency: Department of Energy - Office of Science, Office of Science

Funding Amount: $150,000

Artificial Intelligence and Technology Collaboratories for Aging Research Coordinating Center (AITCC) (R24 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

Funding Number: RFA AG 21 018

Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: $650,000

Advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research and Development (R&D) Safety and Security

Funding Number: SFOP0009226

Agency: Department of State, Bureau of International Security-Nonproliferation

Funding Amount: $250,000

Special Program Announcement for 2018 Office of Naval Research Basic Research Opportunity: “Advancing Artificial Intelligence for the Naval Domain”

Funding Number: N00014 18 R SN05

Agency: Department of Defense, Office of Naval Research

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Promoting American Leadership, Values, and Economic Prosperity in Artificial Intelligence

Funding Number: SFOP0008191

Agency: Department of State, Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs

Funding Amount: $1,332,160

Scientific Discovery through Advanced Computing: Scientific Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence for Fusion Energy Sciences

Funding Number: DE FOA 0002224

Agency: Department of Energy - Office of Science, Office of Science

Funding Amount: $3,000,000

For up-to-date information on the list of funding programs, visit: https://www.usgrants.org/business/artificial-intelligence-researchers

Businesses and organizations may be eligible to apply for and receive federal funding. To apply as an organization:

1. Obtain a DUNS number. This is a unique 9-digit identification number provided by Dun and Bradstreet (D&B) for your organization. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 2 business days to complete.

2. Register with the System for Award Management (SAM). The United States utilizes SAM to manage funding applications for organizations. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 4 weeks to complete.

3. Complete the registration form as an organization on grants.gov and obtain a username and password.

4. Submit the application package containing all of the materials required by the funding opportunity.

5. Obtain a tracking number.

6. Track the status of the application with the tracking number.

What is USGrants.org?

USGrants.org is the "go-to" portal for government grants and funding opportunities in the United States. Our goal is to help businesses and organizations find and apply for grant opportunities by providing all the resources and tools needed.