Meriwest Credit Union Launches Next-Generation Digital Banking Experience

Meriwest Credit Union, with NCR Corporation, launches a simpler, safer, and more sophisticated digital banking experience for its members

/EIN News/ -- SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meriwest Credit Union, based in San Jose, California, has launched a new online and mobile banking platform, with the focus on providing its members with a simpler, safer, and more sophisticated digital banking experience. The new upgraded platform is a key component of the credit union's digital strategy and boasts a modern design while delivering a more intuitive and streamlined user experience. With more diverse and personalized features, Meriwest CU members will now have more control over their financial lives.



To create their new digital experience, Meriwest Credit Union partnered with NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology provider, to bridge digital and physical operations and develop a state-of-the-art banking system. With this new platform, members can now easily expand their relationships with Meriwest through new financial solutions and offers within digital banking.

The new upgraded digital banking experience now offers:

A fresh, personalized banking experience integrated across all platforms

Quicker access to key features

Improved person-to-person (P2P) payments

Cash-back rewards

Credit score access with management tools

Secure, intelligent chatbot

A new mobile app offering receipt management, remote deposit, and more



“The board of directors and executive management at Meriwest strongly believe that accessing financial information and transacting the movement of money should be built around the concept of simplicity, which includes delivering seamless, intuitive digital experiences that match or even exceed what members receive from major retailers and tech companies,” said Julie Kirsch, President, and CEO at Meriwest Credit Union. “NCR has the open architecture and flexibility we need to continuously innovate, backed by top security standards to keep our members’ data protected. We are confident that NCR’s advanced technology will support and accelerate our growth.”

Douglas Brown, President, and General Manager of Digital Banking for NCR Corporation, remarked, “Digital engagement has become a strategic priority for institutions to increase market share and build strong, lasting member relationships. NCR is committed to delivering the software and services necessary for leading financial institutions like Meriwest Credit Union to effectively grow and compete.”

About Meriwest Credit Union

Founded in San Jose, California on May 5, 1961, Meriwest Credit Union, one of Silicon Valley’s largest and most established financial institutions, provides proactive, personal, convenient, and innovative financial services to over 80,000 families and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and Pima County, Arizona. Meriwest is one of the top-200 largest credit unions in the United States with assets in excess of $2 billion, and offers a wide array of personal banking, business banking, and wealth advisory products and services to members. The credit union was voted “Best Credit Union in Silicon Valley” in this year’s Mercury News’ 21st Annual ‘Readers’ Choice Awards’ and a “Best Place to Work” by the Silicon Valley Business Journal 2020 through 2022. More information can be found at www.meriwest.com.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading enterprise technology provider that runs stores, restaurants, and self-directed banking. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 38,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

