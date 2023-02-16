Submit Release
Orion Biotechnology Presenting at the 2nd GPCR-Targeted Drug Discovery Summit in Boston

/EIN News/ -- Ottawa, Canada, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Biotechnology Canada Ltd. (Orion), a drug discovery and development company unlocking the therapeutic potential of previously undruggable G Protein-Coupled Receptors (GPCRs), today announced that it will be attending the 2nd GPCR-Targeted Drug Discovery Summit in Boston from February 21st-23rd.

Dr. Oliver Hartley, Orion’s Vice President of Drug Discovery, will be presenting on February 23rd at 11:15 AM EST. Dr Hartley’s presentation will explore the power of Orion’s PROcisionXTM discovery platform in unlocking the therapeutic potential of small protein GPCRs. Additionally, Dr. Hartley will discuss Orion’s diverse portfolio of GPCR-targeted therapeutics.

Commenting on his presentation, Dr. Hartley said “I’m pleased to be presenting Orion’s breakthrough technology at the GPCR-Targeted Drug Discovery Summit. This event is an excellent opportunity for us to connect with the GPCR industry and provide an update on our ongoing activities, including the development of our best-in-class CCR2 antagonist, OB-004.

If you’d like to learn more about Orion’s perspective on GPCR drug discovery, you can read their whitepaper on Fierce Biotech.

About Orion Biotechnology

Orion’s mission is to unlock the therapeutic potential of previously undruggable GPCRs. Orion has world-renowned expertise in GPCR pharmacology and protein engineering, and its proprietary drug discovery platform (PROcisionXTM) has been used to rapidly and efficiently advance a diversified portfolio of GPCR-targeted drug candidates for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. For more information, follow Orion Biotechnology on LinkedIn or visit www.orionbiotechnology.com.


Ross MacLeod
Orion Biotechnology Canada Ltd.
+1 343.291.1032
ross@orionbiotechnology.com

