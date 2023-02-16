CIO Leadership: Resilient Leadership in the Face of Economic Headwinds Will Power the Discussion at the 2023 New York CIO Summit of America on April 13

The concurrent Global Women in Technology Summit will explore the role of female tech leaders as enterprise change agents

/EIN News/ -- WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2023 New York CIO Summit of America at the Harvard Club on April 13. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology and security leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, innovation, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that they face today – and into the future.



World-class technology leaders and industry experts speaking at HMG Strategy’s signature event will explore the importance of demonstrating resilient leadership in a challenging economy.

“Business technology executives are ideally positioned to identify how advanced technologies such as AI and ChatGPT can be used to help reduce costs and to fuel new revenue opportunities for their companies,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “At the same time, CIOs and other business technology leaders must foster a collaborative culture and motivate employees to reach their full potential in order for their companies to achieve their strategic goals and win in the marketplace.”

Elite CIOs and other business technology leaders speaking at the 2023 New York CIO Summit of America and at the 2023 Global Women in Technology Summit will include:

Beena Ammanath , Executive Director, Global AI Institute, Deloitte

, Executive Director, Global AI Institute, Deloitte Don Anderson , CIO, Tiger Global Management

, CIO, Tiger Global Management Marianne Bachynski , CIO – Investments & Enterprise Systems, Corebridge Financial

, CIO – Investments & Enterprise Systems, Corebridge Financial Robin Brown , CIO – Protein North America, Cargill

, CIO – Protein North America, Cargill Andrew Campbell , CIO, Terex Corporation

, CIO, Terex Corporation Cindy Finkelman , Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal Michael Frankel , Managing Partner, Trajectory Capital Partners

, Managing Partner, Trajectory Capital Partners Tsvi Gal , CTO, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; Board Member, Israel Discount Bank

, CTO, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; Board Member, Israel Discount Bank Kostas Georgakopoulos , Global CTO & CISO, Mondelez International

, Global CTO & CISO, Mondelez International Ken Grady , CVP & CIO, IDEXX Laboratories

, CVP & CIO, IDEXX Laboratories Rocco Grillo , Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal Jamie Head , Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray

, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray Tony Leng , Managing Director, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search

, Managing Director, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search Lesley Ma , VP, CIO and Chief Data Officer, NSF International

, VP, CIO and Chief Data Officer, NSF International Vipul Nagrath , SVP Product Development, ADP

, SVP Product Development, ADP Manik Patil , VP, Modernization, AIG Life & Retirement

, VP, Modernization, AIG Life & Retirement Mark Polansky , Executive-in-Residence, HMG Strategy; Former Senior Partner, Korn Ferry

, Executive-in-Residence, HMG Strategy; Former Senior Partner, Korn Ferry Ramesh Razdan , Global CIO, Bain & Company

, Global CIO, Bain & Company John Repko , EVP & CIO, AIG

, EVP & CIO, AIG Asha Saxena , Founder and CEO, Women Leaders in Data & AI

, Founder and CEO, Women Leaders in Data & AI Ken Spangler , EVP IT - CIO Global OpCo Technologies: Express, Ground, Freight, Logistics, FedEx

, EVP IT - CIO Global OpCo Technologies: Express, Ground, Freight, Logistics, FedEx Cindy Taibi , SVP & CIO, The New York Times Co.

, SVP & CIO, The New York Times Co. Cindy Warner , Strategic Board Member, Michigan Economic Development Corporation

, Strategic Board Member, Michigan Economic Development Corporation Angela Yochem , EVP, Chief Transformation and Digital Officer, Novant Health

, EVP, Chief Transformation and Digital Officer, Novant Health Gregory Zelo, CIO, Veeco Instruments



Valued Partners for the 2023 New York CIO Summit of America with the Global Women in Technology Summit include 8x8, Aisera, Akamai, Amazon Web Services, BetterCloud, Box, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, Intuitive.Cloud, LastPass, Moveworks, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM New York Metro, Tangoe, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2023 New York CIO Summit of America with the Global Women in Technology Summit and to register for the events, click here.

HMG Strategy’s next event is its 2023 Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit on February 28 at the Hyatt Regency Santa Clara. At this popular, in-person innovation conference, top-tier CIOs, CISOs, industry executives and venture capitalists will share their views as to how CIOs, CISOs and other senior technology executives are working with fellow members of the senior leadership team to drive innovation.

Top-tier CIOs, CISOs, technology leaders and industry experts speaking at the 2023 Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit will include:

Laiq Ahmad , CTO, Change Healthcare

, CTO, Change Healthcare Merav Bahat , Co-Founder and CEO, Dazz

, Co-Founder and CEO, Dazz Ashwin Ballal , Ph.D., EVP & CIO, Medallia

, Ph.D., EVP & CIO, Medallia Cassie Crossley , Director, Product & Systems Security, Head of Business Engagement, Schneider Electric

, Director, Product & Systems Security, Head of Business Engagement, Schneider Electric Todd Dekkinga , CISO, Zluri

, CISO, Zluri Stuart Evans , Distinguished Service Professor, Carnegie Mellon University i-Lab

, Distinguished Service Professor, Carnegie Mellon University i-Lab Ken Grady , CPO & CIO, IDEXX Laboratories

, CPO & CIO, IDEXX Laboratories Mike Hamilton , VP, IT and Enterprise Engineering, Cruise

, VP, IT and Enterprise Engineering, Cruise Brian Hoyt , CIO, Unity Technologies

, CIO, Unity Technologies Tony Leng , Managing Director, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search

, Managing Director, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search Patrick Maroney , Best Practices Advisor, High Tech Industry, SAP

, Best Practices Advisor, High Tech Industry, SAP Jeff McKibben , CIO Ultra Clean Technology

, CIO Ultra Clean Technology Wesley Mukai , Chief Engineering Officer/VP, Rockwell Automation

, Chief Engineering Officer/VP, Rockwell Automation David Owens , SVP & General Manager, Digital Transformation Solutions, HARMAN International

, SVP & General Manager, Digital Transformation Solutions, HARMAN International Gautham Pallapa , Senior Executive Advisor & CIO/CDO (App Modernization, Digital Transformation & Hybrid Cloud) VMware

, Senior Executive Advisor & CIO/CDO (App Modernization, Digital Transformation & Hybrid Cloud) VMware Wendy M. Pfeiffer , CIO & SVP, Nutanix

, CIO & SVP, Nutanix Geeta Pyne , Chief Enterprise Architect, Intuit

, Chief Enterprise Architect, Intuit Eli Potter , VP, Data and Systems, Insight Partners

, VP, Data and Systems, Insight Partners Raj Ramachander , SVP IT; Supply Chain, Manufacturing and Member Experience (CX), Peloton Interactive

, SVP IT; Supply Chain, Manufacturing and Member Experience (CX), Peloton Interactive Sahaar Rezaie , Executive Director, Genesys Works

, Executive Director, Genesys Works Parul Saini , Global Head of Business and Enterprise Applications, Uber

, Global Head of Business and Enterprise Applications, Uber Ashish Seth , VP of Product Management, Customer Engagement, RingCentral

, VP of Product Management, Customer Engagement, RingCentral Piyoush Sharma , Co-Author, The Purple Book of Software Security; Head of Enterprise Security & Technology Operations, Zuora

, Co-Author, The Purple Book of Software Security; Head of Enterprise Security & Technology Operations, Zuora Joe Silva , CISO, JLL

, CISO, JLL Dan Turchin , CEO, PeopleReign

, CEO, PeopleReign Kaladhar Voruganti, Senior Technologist in the Office of the CRO, Equinix

Valued Partners for the 2023 Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit include 8x8, Aisera, Akamai, Aptum, BetterCloud, Box, Darktrace, Dazz, Delphix, Equinix, Fortinet, Genesys Works, GTM Capital, HARMAN International, LastPass, Nutanix, Outsystems, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, ReliaQuest, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM San Francisco Bay Area, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2023 Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit and to register for the event, click here.

On March 24, HMG Strategy will be hosting its 2023 Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit at the JM Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa. World-class technology leaders and industry experts speaking at this popular in-person event will explore opportunities for tapping hot technologies such as AI, ChatGPT, cloud platforms and cybersecurity technologies to help move the needle for the business and to safeguard the enterprise.

Prominent executives speaking at the 2023 Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Saqib E. Awan , Founder & Managing Director, GTM Capital

, Founder & Managing Director, GTM Capital Kevin Campbell , CIO, TGen

, CIO, TGen Stefanie Causey , OCM Leader, IBM

, OCM Leader, IBM Max Chan , CIO, Avnet

, CIO, Avnet Frank Grimmelmann , Founder, President & CEO/Intelligence Liaison Officer, Arizona Cyber Threat Response Alliance

, Founder, President & CEO/Intelligence Liaison Officer, Arizona Cyber Threat Response Alliance Laura Hemenway , Founder and Principal, Paradigm Solutions, LLC; Treasurer, SIM Arizona

, Founder and Principal, Paradigm Solutions, LLC; Treasurer, SIM Arizona Scott Hicar , SVP & CIO, Benchmark Electronics

, SVP & CIO, Benchmark Electronics David Jarvis , Professor of Practice, Arizona State University

, Professor of Practice, Arizona State University Bipin Jayaraj , SVP & CIO, Rogers Corporation

, SVP & CIO, Rogers Corporation Bianca Lochner , CIO, City of Scottsdale

, CIO, City of Scottsdale Fred Mapp , President & CEO, Quality Service Solutions, LLC

, President & CEO, Quality Service Solutions, LLC Daniel Mayo , Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Phoenix FBI Field Office

, Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Phoenix FBI Field Office Steve Phillips , Board Director, Wick Communications

, Board Director, Wick Communications Gail Ricketts , IT Compliance Manager, Axon

, IT Compliance Manager, Axon Peter Robinson , VP, Digital Enablement, Avnet

, VP, Digital Enablement, Avnet Dan Saltich , CIO, Shamrock Foods Company

, CIO, Shamrock Foods Company Bhavin Shah , CEO & Founder, Moveworks

, CEO & Founder, Moveworks Simon Taylor , EVP, PacketWatch; President, SIM Arizona

, EVP, PacketWatch; President, SIM Arizona Mark Tonnesen , CIO, Achieve

, CIO, Achieve Rebekah Wilke , Director, Information Security Operations, ON Semiconductor

, Director, Information Security Operations, ON Semiconductor Rebecca Wynn, Global Chief Security Strategist & CISO, Click Solutions Group



Valued Partners for the 2023 Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Aisera, Akamai, Appian, Aryaka, BetterCloud, Box, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, GTM Capital, Intuitive.Cloud, LastPass, Moveworks, Nutanix, Outsystems, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, ReliaQuest, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SHE Informationtechnologie AG, SIM San Arizona, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2023 Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

On April 6, HMG Strategy will be hosting its 2023 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit at Brookhaven Golf Club. World-class technology leaders and industry experts speaking at this popular in-person event will explore opportunities for tapping hot technologies such as AI, ChatGPT, and cloud platforms to help facilitate cost containment and to drive business growth.

Prominent technology executives and industry experts speaking at the 2023 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Srini Alagarsamy , VP, Digital Technology, GM Financial

, VP, Digital Technology, GM Financial Michael Anderson , Special Agent in Charge, Chicago, FBI

, Special Agent in Charge, Chicago, FBI Chris Andrews , CIO, Unleashed Brands

, CIO, Unleashed Brands Renee Arrington , President, COO & Director, Pearson Partners International

, President, COO & Director, Pearson Partners International Patrick Benoit , Global CISO, Brink’s

, Global CISO, Brink’s Nellson Burns , Managing Partner, Destination IT, LLC

, Managing Partner, Destination IT, LLC Kevin Christ , Partner, Concentre

, Partner, Concentre Mignona Cote , Chief Security Officer, NetApp

, Chief Security Officer, NetApp Alain Espinosa , Sr. Business Information Security Officer, Rent-A-Center

, Sr. Business Information Security Officer, Rent-A-Center Edward Gustenhoven , EVP, CIO, Dal-Tile Corporation

, EVP, CIO, Dal-Tile Corporation Blake Holman , CIO, BBG

, CIO, BBG Stuart Kippelman , CIO, Commercial Cybersecurity Business Leader, Parsons Corporation

, CIO, Commercial Cybersecurity Business Leader, Parsons Corporation Keith Landau , Chief Technology Director, Information Technology Services, Deloitte

, Chief Technology Director, Information Technology Services, Deloitte Andy Laudato , COO, The Vitamin Shoppe

, COO, The Vitamin Shoppe Tony Leng , Managing Director, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search

, Managing Director, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search James Parker , CEO, Tangoe

, CEO, Tangoe Ajay Patel , VP, Business & Technology Services, Mary Kay, Inc.

, VP, Business & Technology Services, Mary Kay, Inc. Bhavin Shah , Founder & CEO, Moveworks

, Founder & CEO, Moveworks Tanweer Surve , Control Sr. Officer – Technology CTO (Cloud), Wells Fargo

, Control Sr. Officer – Technology CTO (Cloud), Wells Fargo Thomas Sweet , CIO, Industrial Refrigeration Pros

, CIO, Industrial Refrigeration Pros Gertrude Van Horn , SVP & CIO, NCH Corporation

, SVP & CIO, NCH Corporation Denis Zerr, CIO, Radiology Partners

Valued Partners for the 2023 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Aisera, Akamai, Apptio, Aptum, Aryaka, BetterCloud, Box, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, GTM Capital, LastPass, Moveworks, Nexthink, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Phosphorus, Ping Identity, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM Dallas/Fort Worth, Tangoe, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2023 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming schedule of CIO & CISO summits, click here.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d0ea840f-7828-4ede-8142-8aff64234e00