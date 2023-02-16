Submit Release
Consolidated Homeless Grant Competitive Application Period Opens for Certain Counties

The Department of Commerce is accepting grant applications for the Consolidated Homeless Grant (CHG) in the following counties: Asotin, Clallam, Columbia, Ferry, Garfield, Jefferson, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, San Juan, Skamania, Stevens, and Whitman. The CHG provides resources to fund homeless crisis response systems to support communities in ending homelessness. Homeless crisis response systems respond to the immediacy and urgency of homelessness and ensure that everyone has a safe and appropriate place to live. The vision, principles and goals outlined in the State Homeless Strategic Plan guide the management and implementation of the CHG.

  • Application due: March 27, 2023, by 5 p.m. PST
  • Grant period: July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2025

Eligible applicants must:

  • Operate in Asotin, Clallam, Columbia, Ferry, Garfield, Jefferson, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, San Juan, Skamania, Stevens, and Whitman counties, and
  • Be licensed to do business in the State of Washington or become licensed in Washington within thirty (30) calendar days of being selected as the Apparently Successful Contractor, and
  • Be an operating non-profit, housing authority, or Washington State federally recognized Indian tribe, and
  • Have at least 5 years of experience administering local or state funding to operate homelessness assistance programs.

The CHG Application with more grant details and the CHG guidelines are available on Box.

