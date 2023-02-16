Austin Real Estate Agent Earns GRI Designation

Austin REALTOR®, Christopher Arnell is awarded Graduate, REALTOR® Institute (GRI) Designation in near record time!

Earning the GRI designation allows me to offer real estate clients a full view of the Austin real estate market and make the right decisions when buying a home in Austin and/or the Austin suburbs.”
— Christopher Arnell, REALTOR®
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Texas REALTORS® member was recently awarded the Graduate, REALTOR® Institute (GRI) designation.

The ABoR member, agent at RE/MAX Posh Properties, and owner of the real estate website westaustinhomesforsale.com, who completed the curriculum required to achieve the highly acclaimed designation is Austin REALTOR®, Christopher Arnell. He joins other top producers in the residential real estate industry who hold the designation across the nation.

Christopher earned the “Graduate, REALTOR® Institute” (GRI) Designation by attending a minimum of 90 hours of classroom instruction, covering a variety of subjects including contract law, professional standards, sales and marketing, finance, and risk reduction.

In addition, they have learned the fundamentals of brokerage and other areas of real estate specialization. With this designation and increased awareness of current topics important to the real estate professional, such as legal issues, these REALTORS® can better serve prospective clients and customers.

The GRI designation sets the individuals who have attained it, apart from other practitioners because it indicates to the public that the individual has obtained a professional educational foundation on which to base the services they provide and that they are a member of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®.

Obtaining the GRI designation is a beneficial way for a REALTOR® to advance their professional image. The extra measure of knowledge and prestige achieved by completing this course work is a tool that will advance a career in real estate on attracting and building new business.

The REALTOR® Institute has existed for more than twenty-five years and has graduated thousands of REALTORS®.

REALTORS® or consumers interested in learning more about the program may visit www.Realtor.org/GRI.

