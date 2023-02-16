Saudi Virtual Hospital Treats Earthquake Victims From Riyadh

SEHA Virtual Hospital Telemedicine

SEHA Virtual Hospital Telemedicine Booth

SEHA Virtual Hospital Telemedicine Control Centre

Saudi Virtual Hospital aiding rescue teams on the ground with telemedicine emergency services

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saudi Arabia's SEHA Virtual Hospital - the largest of its kind globally - joined the recent campaign launched by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center KSRelief dedicated to help quake survivors.

The hospital which runs a network of more than 150 specialised medical centres from all over Saudi Arabia began providing virtual consultation services to help guide paramedics and volunteers working with the Saudi Red Crescent on the ground.

Technical support for the campaign was provided by Saudi Telecom Company STC to link temporary clinics with headquarters in Riyadh.

Malcolm Switzer
Red Robot PR
email us here

Saudi Virtual Hospital Treats Earthquake Victims

You just read:

Saudi Virtual Hospital Treats Earthquake Victims From Riyadh

Distribution channels: Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Natural Disasters, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Malcolm Switzer
Red Robot PR
Company/Organization
Red Robot Ltd
4th Floor, Friary Court, 13-21 High Street
Guildford, GU1 3DL
United Kingdom
+44 7801492212
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Saudi Virtual Hospital Treats Earthquake Victims From Riyadh
WHO Chief joins Saudi #walk30 Initiative
Saudi Arabia confirms participation at Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai, Japan
View All Stories From This Author