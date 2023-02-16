Saudi Virtual Hospital Treats Earthquake Victims From Riyadh

Share This Article

Saudi Virtual Hospital aiding rescue teams on the ground with telemedicine emergency services

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 16, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saudi Arabia's SEHA Virtual Hospital - the largest of its kind globally - joined the recent campaign launched by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center KSRelief dedicated to help quake survivors.The hospital which runs a network of more than 150 specialised medical centres from all over Saudi Arabia began providing virtual consultation services to help guide paramedics and volunteers working with the Saudi Red Crescent on the ground.Technical support for the campaign was provided by Saudi Telecom Company STC to link temporary clinics with headquarters in Riyadh.

