Milan Fashion Week Tips Its Hat To Milliner Lilia Fisher and Her Collection For All Seasons, February 25th, '2023

Debut of Lilia Fisher Four Season Hat and Accessory Collection Milan Fashion Week

“A new wave of luxury milliners are trending", confirms Celia Evans of Planet Fashion TV. Lilia Fisher will debut her Four Season ‘Chapeau’ Collection

“I am courageous and bold when designing. My passion is to reinvent, contemporize and bring the hat back as an essential item in the fashion lexicon,” says Fisher.” — Lilia Fisher, Couture - Ready to Wear Milliner