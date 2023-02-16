Canned Sardines Market is Likely to Upsurge at a CAGR of 6.3% by 2031, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth Opportunities

The growing consumer demands for premium sea food available in different flavors is boosting the potential for market.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Canned Sardines Market by Processing (Oil, Sauce, Others), by Application (Households, Commercial), by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Sales Channel): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2031". According to the report, the global canned sardines industry generated $7.9 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $15.8 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Prime determinants of growth

Sardines, as one of the healthiest sea foods, are easy to sell in the canned version. Taste, durability, and perseverance of nutritional content are driving the canned sardines market growth. Moreover, the growing consumer demands for premium sea food available in different flavors present new opportunities in the coming years.

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗱:

The major players analyzed for global canned sardines industry are Camil Alimentos, Century Pacific Food, Chicken of the Sea, Dongwon, Frinsa del Noroeste, Grupo Calvo, Ligo, Safe Catch, Thai Union Group (TUF), and Season Sardines. These major market players have adopted various strategies to expand their market reach. The strategies adopted in the market are product launch and acquisition. The new market players are also entering the market with new products.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸:

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global canned sardines market. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031. The factors such as easy and wide availability of canned sardines, attractive packaging of sardines, and growing preference for seafood are boosting the growth of the canned sardines market in Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. Other regions discussed in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

-> This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market analysis from 2020 to 2031 to identify the prevailing canned sardines market opportunities.

-> The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

-> Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

-> In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

-> Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

-> Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

On the basis of distribution channel, it is categorized into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and online sales channel. The online sales channel segment is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rise in internet penetration and usage of smartphones and tablets.

