Network Transformation Market Size, Share, Emerging Technologies and Industry Growth with 40.6% of CAGR by Forecast 2028

Network Transformation Market 2028

Global Network Transformation Market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, revenue and forecast 2028.

The Insight Partners announces the release of the report "Network Transformation Market Size, Share, Industry Trends and Forecast 2028-COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component [Solutions (SDN & NFV, RAN, 5G Networks, and Network Automation) and Services (Professional Services and Managed Services)], Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Vertical (IT, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Telecom, and Others), and Geography," he size is expected to reach at US$ 175.34 billion by 2028 and registering at a CAGR of 40.6% between 2022 and 2028. This report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2028. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Network Transformation Industry market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market.



Network Transformation Industry Market: Strategic Insights

Market Size Value in US$ 19.27 Billion in 2021

Market Size Value by US$ 175.34 Billion by 2028

Growth rate CAGR of 40.6% from 2022 to 2028

Forecast Period 2022-2028

Base Year 2021

No. of Pages 150

Historical data available Yes



The List of Companies - Network Transformation Market

Cisco Systems, Inc.; IBM Corporation; Juniper Networks, Inc.; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and more. Several other major network transformation market players were studied and analyzed during this research study to get a holistic view of the network transformation market and its ecosystem.

Global Network Transformation Industry Market research report also provides the latest manufacturing data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving profits growth and productivity. The Market report lists the most important competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, investigation and discussion of significant industry trends, market volume, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players. Global Network Transformation Industry Market Research Report is providing exclusive vital statistics, information, data, trends and competitive landscape details.



With organizations worldwide strongly adopting digital transformation, there is a rising requirement for improved network performance, better monitoring, and higher security. Additionally, enterprises are concerned with the cost associated with such transformation. Given the critical nature of digital transformation, coupled with the requirement for large bandwidths to enable such solutions, there is a steep demand for transformation of network from enterprises of all industry verticals. Such factors are catalyzing the network transformation market in the current times and is also foreseen to drive the network transformation market through 2028.

The telecommunication industry has been profoundly growing over the past decade, and network transformation is not new to the industry. Growing competitiveness among telecom operators have forced enterprises to risk short-term advantage for seizing untapped growth potential. The evolution of digital-native companies, offering disruptive models of service delivery, has been strongly promoting competitiveness. Hence, telcom operators started to adopt network transformation for maintaining parity with competitors. These factors have been strongly catalyzing network transformation market growth. Adoption of machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), and big data have further fueled the network transformation market. Furthermore, the advent of Open RAN (ORAN) has been further revolutionizing the industry. Due to its vendor agnostic nature, the cost of network deployment can be expected to come down significantly, which can again be expected to promote network transformation market growth, since it will attract more enterprises to undertake network transformation. Combination of all such factors have been fueling the network transformation market growth.



Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, price, cost, revenue and gross margins. The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Network Transformation Industry Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, price, capacity, cost, production, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

The SDN & NFV (Software Defined Network & Network Functions Virtualization) segment held the largest market share in 2021. Software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) has been present for over a decade now, and it definitely provides various advantages over traditional WAN. SD-WAN is often utilized as a platform for delivering additional cloud services such as security services, secure remote access, and multi-cloud connectivity. Several enterprises are considering SD-WAN over private leased lines and multi-protocol label switching (MPLS). Such factors are promoting network transformation market growth. NFV allows for virtualization of network appliance hardware, thus allowing organizations to reduce expenditure on inhouse IT infrastructure. Several macroeconomic factors across the globe have created a severely hostile environment for businesses. The pandemic caused severe disruptions, which led to huge losses for several industry verticals. With respect to such factors, enterprises are adopting different measures to remain competitive by reducing capital expenditure. Hence, enterprises are preferring economical and flexible expenses while focusing on core business. With decreasing lifecycle of electronic devices and intensifying competition, companies tend to focus more on core technologies, which directly affect their business, rather than managing in-house infrastructure. Such factors have been promoting the growth of this segment, and in turn boosting the network transformation market growth.



