Esteemed aviation expert rewards the world with an educational book on planes
Get ready to know more about Airplane Stories and Histories in this book by Norman Currey.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The concept of airplanes is simple: they are flying machines built to bring people and things from point A to point B. But with all the years that they’ve been around to aid man in logistics and courier services, how far have these genius inventions actually gone in terms of development? Well, Norman Currey is here to answer this question with just one book!
UK Chartered Engineer and Fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society Sir Norman Currey brings an informative book entitled Airplane Stories and Histories. In this jam-packed read, Currey takes readers into a deep dive down the history of planes, and discusses significant events that helped shape modern aviation.
“The down-to-earth, anecdotal writing style and Currey's insider knowledge of the industry make for an easy and engaging read. The book contains many fascinating tidbits that can only be known and revealed by someone working in the field…Even readers without a strong interest in aviation will find something of interest in the broad scope of information that Currey covers,” says Kate Robinson of the US Review of Books.
A work of a genius who holds impressive industry experience for decades, Airplane Stories and Histories is an engaging read that leaves such an informative imprint on every reader’s head. Airplane Stories and Histories is now available on Amazon and other leading digital bookstores!
Grab a copy here!
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube