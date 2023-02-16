Norman Currey: How The World of Aviation Came To Be
Norman Currey offers a book that talks about the advancements of the aviation industry in Airplane Stories and HistoriesTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviation connoisseurs and enthusiasts will surely take delight in Norman Currey’s book, Airplane Stories and Histories, an information-packed read about the fascinating wonders of the world of planes.
Ever wondered what went on during the first-ever flight by the Wright brothers? Or how Amelia Earhart’s disappearance shook not just the aviation industry but also the whole world? Airplane Stories and Histories covers a wide and intense range of topics and notable events that helped shape the modern planes that everybody knows of and enjoys today.
John H. Manhold, a book reviewer on Amazon, rates it five stars. “...he has supplied profoundly interesting history and anecdotes with respect to little known, as well as prominent, individuals associated with their development and with numerous individuals who piloted them. It is written by an original resident of Great Britain who participated in making much of this change come about and placed him in a position to move to other parts of the world to do so.”
With experience in the aviation industry dating back from 1941, chartered engineer and Fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society Sir Norman Currey definitely holds adept credibility to pen the book Airplane Stories and Histories. Born in 1926 on the North Sea Coast of Scarborough, his first experience with an actual aircraft was when he trained with the Air Training Corps. From there, his life as a man in aviation started and has continued to bless the world by authoring the book that is Airplane Stories and Histories—out now on Amazon and other leading digital bookstores!
