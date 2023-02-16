Chartered Engineer Norman Currey Writes A Book About Aviation
Hop aboard Norman Currey’s Airplane Stories and Histories, a book on everything aviation!TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With seven decades worth of experience under his wing, Sir Norman Currey publishes a book entitled Airplane Stories and Histories, a gem for aviation enthusiasts and fans.
As the world knows, airplanes take passengers and cargo to different places. This state-of-the-art advancement has made lives conveniently easier, jobs done faster, and have made people realize that the world is not really as big as it seems to be when one can fly anywhere with the help of these flying machines. However, the first-ever airplane (by the respectable Wright brothers) didn’t exactly have all of the features that the modern plane has.
In Airplane Stories and Histories, readers are taken on a journey through the timeline of airplane development through the years—as told by author Norman Currey, a UK chartered engineer and a Fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society.
John H. Manhold calls it a ‘well-researched and recommended reading.’, “This is a book that I believe thoroughly will be enjoyed. It does not matter whether you are a passenger, or see a notice about a plane on which you might soon be a passenger, interested in the occasional media announcement with respect to new types of aircraft in today’s headline developing warfare, or perhaps the even less frequent story about former flyers who may or may not still be with us, all are stimulating to read.”
Truly a remarkable read intended for those who enjoy airplanes, history, or just a good book in general. Airplane Stories and Histories is now available on Amazon and other leading digital bookstores.
