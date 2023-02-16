Norman Currey brings a delightful book for aviation enthusiasts
Aviation expert Norman Currey pens Airplane Stories and Histories, a fun read about the fascinating world of planes.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At first glance, airplanes are just majestic flying machines that transport things and people to different places around the world. However, looking back at its origins, it’s quite fascinating how far planes have gone: from the first-ever flight by the Wright Brothers to the Boeings that everyone knows of today.
Airplane Stories and Histories chronicles over two centuries' worth of notable aviation events that took place from the beginning of the industry up to now. Authored by UK Chartered Engineer and aviation expert Sir Norman Currey, this book is filled with fun facts and in-depth stories that are shared from an insider’s perspective.
Grady Harp gives it a 5/5 stars on Amazon. “The content surveys all significant historical events of air flight, including fine biographies of the ‘heroes/heroines’ of the industry. For example, he discusses the very timely topic of Boeing’s 747: ‘The advent of the Boeing 747 brought into focus the debate that is still ongoing. Airliners had been growing over the years, but the 747 seemed to be one huge leap in this regard…’ enhanced by photographs of the 747 and the Concorde in flight.”
Readers, regardless of knowledge of aircrafts, would find this well-written book by Norman Currey a breeze to read! Airplane Stories and Histories is out now on Amazon and other leading digital bookstores.
About the Author:
Born in Yorkshire on 1926, author Sir Norman Currey has a total experience of over seven decades in the aviation industry. He first started training in the Air Training Corps in 1941, and then studied at the de Havilland Aeronautical Technical School for four years. He went to Canada to become a design engineer at Avro Aircraft for ten years, and then came to Lockheed and continued to work there for thirty years—some of his works include the C-130, C-5, JetStar. He also conducted research and development in their Preliminary Design department.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
