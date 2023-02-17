Cosmo City and Church of Scientology Wage War Against Drugs
Ms. Nosipho Hashe with representatives of the Church of Scientology and the Foundation for a Drug-Free World.
Ms. Nosipho Hashe, founder of NSH Youth Development, organized an event to educate young people about drugs and empower them make their own informed decisions.
Here in Cosmo City, kids are getting hooked on drugs at a very tender age, some starting to abuse drugs as young as 8 yrs old. We need them to get off of drugs, ideally prevent them from even starting”MIDRAND, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ms. Nosipho Hashe, founder of a non-profit organization called NSH Youth Development from Cosmo City, just organized an event to provide the right knowledge about drugs to youth so they can make their own educated decisions about drugs. But wanting more for youth, she also provided them with “Tools for Life” to empower them with practical skills to create a successful life.
Very troubled by drug abuse and all the ills it spread in the community and particularly among youth, Ms. Hashe, herself a Scientology Volunteer Minister, decided to take the bull by the horn. Empowered with the Tools for Life and recognizing she now has tools to “do something about it” – the motto of the Volunteer Ministers - she recently approached the Church of Scientology asking additionally about their drug awareness program to tackle the ever-present drug problem in Cosmo City.
Ms. Hashe was then introduced to Drug-Free World and started the online course. She then put on a first drug awareness event, in partnership with the Church of Scientology, Drug-Free World, the South African National Civic Organization (SANCO), and various small businesses in Cosmo City that supported the event.
Ms. Nosipho Hashe said about the purpose of the event, “We want to fight drugs. That is our main purpose. Here in Cosmo City, many kids are getting hooked on drugs at a very tender age, some starting to abuse drugs as young as eight years old. We need them to get off of drugs, or ideally prevent them from even starting.”
The event started out with performances by local artists, motivational speakers and a former addict who shared her story, leading up to representatives of Drug-Free World and the Scientology Volunteer Ministers. The Drug-Free World volunteer presented the Truth About Drugs booklet and spoke of the importance of getting kids the right knowledge about drugs. Booklets were distributed to all attendees, which they eagerly read.
Ms. Hashe was thrilled with the Drug-Free World delivered. “Thank you so much! The Drug-Free World presentation was beautiful. This Truth About Drugs information is very important to me and the members of NSH Youth Development. We are very eager to work together with you.” She was provided with booklets to give to the rest of her organization.
A security services agency called Lonwabo Guard and Security Services, was in attendance as sponsors for the event. They were blown away with the Truth About Drugs and commented, “Thank you so much for the work you are doing with Drug-Free World! We are very interested in the program. We are also very interested in giving the Truth About Drugs booklets to the rest of our staff, so we can all be involved in the campaign.” They were provided with extra copies.
A youth in attendance, happy with Drug-Free World, said. “I’m very happy to have my copy of the Truth About Drugs booklet! But I’m even more happy someone was very interested in us, the youth, to share this information about drugs.”
The Drug-Free World talk was followed by a presentation of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers campaign, specifically the Tools for Life written by L. Ron Hubbard, as a comprehensive set of life skills to empower youth to change and help others change, raising the quality of life, employability and productivity.
The Secretary of SANCO, Mr. Roger Manabele, wanted to know more about the Tools for Life program. When told that the Volunteer Ministers had trained the entire Port Elizabeth chapter of SANCO, he responded, “That sounds like something we need as well! We are all about community programs and social betterment, so the Tools for Life will be beneficial for us.” The Scientologists promised to help.
Ms. Hashe was highly satisfied with the outcome of the event. “I am thrilled that so many sponsors and partners came to the party, supporting the initiative. We are planning to do a big drug awareness event every quarter to make a maximum and visible impact in our communities. We will further go to community parks where kids smoke drugs. Our goal is to get all children and youth to quit drugs, or not to start abusing drugs in the first place but follow their dreams. We will also empower youth with skills to be entrepreneurs, which is where the Tools for Life training comes in. We need to educate children, youth and parents more about drugs and how to quit drugs in order to create a Drug-Free community.”
