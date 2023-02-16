Brainingcamp Adds “Most Requested” Money Manipulative
New manipulative makes it easy to teach about currencyAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brainingcamp announced the addition of a Money manipulative to its digital math manipulatives collection. The new tool will make it easier for teachers to create lessons about coin and bill values for their K-8 students. With the addition of Money, Brainingcamp’s collection increased to 17 digital math manipulatives.
“Money has been our most requested new manipulative,” said Dan Harris, President of Brainingcamp. “We love receiving and responding to feedback to make Brainingcamp a superb learning tool for teachers and students.”
Aligned with Educators’ Needs
“Our new Money manipulative helps students visualize and understand the values and relationships between coins and bills,” said Mark Schmit, VP of Education at Brainingcamp.
“Other tools, such as our Part-Part-Whole Workspace, allow money concepts to be treated within the context of problem situations, as outlined in Common Core State Standards. Our Grid Workspace uses an area model to visually show equivalencies of non-proportional coins and their values.”
Similar functionality is more difficult with physical money manipulatives.
Easier to Use
In addition to offering more capabilities, virtual money manipulatives are more manageable than their physical counterparts.
With physical manipulatives, teachers must distribute enough bill and coin pieces so each student can participate in the lesson. This can be problematic in larger classrooms when there aren’t enough pieces to go around.
Teachers also must collect and sanitize the pieces afterward, cutting down on teaching time. Brainingcamp’s virtual Money manipulative eliminates these challenges.
With Brainingcamp, even the lowest tier license allows every student in a classroom to work individually with the Money manipulative. Teachers never have to worry about losing or running out of pieces.
Comes with LIVE and Tasks
The new Money manipulative comes with all the features of Brainingcamp’s platform, including LIVE and eight new ready-to-use Money Tasks.
With Brainingcamp’s LIVE feature, educators can monitor student progress, load student screens, and provide instant feedback, whether the student is in the classroom or learning from home.
The classroom-ready Tasks take some of the lesson-planning burden off teachers by providing activities they can use to teach money concepts in class.
Product Availability
The new Money manipulative is immediately available. Educators and students will see Money when they log into their Brainingcamp account. They will not have to download or install anything to access it.
About Brainingcamp
Brainingcamp’s mission is to bring math to life. Brainingcamp is focused on creating a world where students and educators are connected and inspired by the wonder of math through digital math manipulatives.
