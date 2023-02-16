Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy Announce New State Director in Delaware
Addition of state director upgrades animal welfare advocacy and capacity in the ‘First State’
Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy announce the hiring of Taylor Nickerson as Delaware State Director.
— Wayne Pacelle, president, Animal Wellness Action
Animal Wellness Action focuses on passing federal legislation to better protect animals and is now working on state-level legislation and other advocacy programs.
The Center for a Humane Economy urges corporations to include animal welfare in their supply chains, R&D programs, and other operations, thereby creating a more humane economic order.
“I am thrilled to announce we have a state director in Delaware, who has dedicated her life to criminal justice and high legal standards to protect animals,” said Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy. “We need legal standards to forbid cruelty, and I know Taylor is committed to that goal. She’s also committed to enforcing laws once they are on the books.”
TAYLOR NICKERSON
State Director Delaware
Taylor Nickerson was born and raised in Delaware and grew up assisting her mother with her nonprofit horse rescue.
She is a Clinical Care Technician at Penn Vet New Bolton Center — the large-animal hospital and campus of the Veterinary School of the University of Pennsylvania. She previously worked as Delaware’s Livestock Welfare Investigator for the state’s Department of Agriculture, and as an Animal Control Officer for Queen Anne County, Maryland.
Nickerson is a graduate of Wilmington University, possessing an associate degree in liberal studies and a bachelor’s degree in Psychology. At Wilmington University, she was recognized for becoming a member of the university’s Eta Beta Chapter of the Alpha Phi Sigma National Criminal Justice Honor Society. The society recognizes academic excellence among students of criminal justice. She is currently pursuing her master’s degree in administration of justice.
“Leaving my Livestock Welfare Investigator position doesn’t mean I’m finished trying to make a change,” Nickerson says. “As I have been chosen to be the Delaware State Director for Animal Wellness Action, my goal is to get Delaware’s Animal Cruelty Legislation up to par so cases are properly prosecuted at the judicial level.”
ABOUT
Animal Wellness Action (Action) is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(4) organization with a mission of helping animals by promoting legal standards forbidding cruelty. We champion causes that alleviate the suffering of companion animals, farm animals, and wildlife. We advocate for policies to stop dogfighting and cockfighting and other forms of malicious cruelty and to confront factory farming and other systemic forms of animal exploitation. To prevent cruelty, we promote enacting good public policies, and we work to enforce those policies. To enact good laws, we must elect good lawmakers, and that’s why we remind voters which candidates care about our issues and which ones don’t. We believe helping animals helps us all.
The Center for a Humane Economy (“the Center”) is a non-profit organization that focuses on influencing the conduct of corporations to forge a humane economic order. The first organization of its kind in the animal protection movement, the Center encourages businesses to honor their social responsibilities in a culture where consumers, investors, and other key stakeholders abhor cruelty and the degradation of the environment and embrace innovation as a means of eliminating both.
