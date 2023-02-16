Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy Announce New Hire in Vermont
Addition of state director upgrades animal welfare advocacy and capacity in Vermont
I am thrilled to say that we now have a director in Vermont, a state where wild places and wild animals are in abundance, and a state that was most recently voted as the best state for dog owners.”MONTPELIER, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy announce the hiring of Robert “Bob” Galvin as Vermont State Director.
— Wayne Pacelle, president, Animal Wellness Action
Animal Wellness Action focuses on passing federal legislation to better protect animals and is now working on state-level legislation.
The Center for a Humane Economy urges corporations to include animal welfare in their supply chains, R&D programs, and other operations, thereby creating a more humane economic order.
“I am thrilled to say that we now have a director in Vermont, a state where wild places and wild animals are in abundance, and a state that was most recently voted as the best state for dog owners," said Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy. “The people of Vermont love and cherish their animals at home and in nature, and with Bob, we can assist to protect all animals on behalf of the kind people of Vermont.”
ROBERT GALVIN
Vermont State Director
Robert “Bob” Galvin recently earned his M.S. degree in Biology at the College of William & Mary, a premier public research university widely recognized for its outstanding reputation situated in Virginia, where he worked with 26 different landowners around Virginia to conduct bird and turtle research on their properties.
“Within the past several years, I have become convinced that making the world a better place is the most important thing for me to do with my time, and I was not able to achieve the goals I wanted to achieve by continuing in academic biology,” Galvin says.
After graduating from William & Mary, he worked as an Assistant Action Team Coordinator at the nonprofit People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, and he found nonprofit work to be substantially fulfilling. He coordinated a huge volunteer database containing tens of thousands of activists that included the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and provided support to local grassroots activists throughout that area. He also worked in PETA’s Laboratory Investigations Department as a Campaign Coordinator.
Galvin is adeptly skilled at organizing volunteer events with local activists in the community. Additionally, he is a proud vegan and is dedicated to making the world a better place for animals.
ABOUT
Animal Wellness Action (Action) is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(4) organization with a mission of helping animals by promoting legal standards forbidding cruelty. We champion causes that alleviate the suffering of companion animals, farm animals, and wildlife. We advocate for policies to stop dogfighting and cockfighting and other forms of malicious cruelty and to confront factory farming and other systemic forms of animal exploitation. To prevent cruelty, we promote enacting good public policies, and we work to enforce those policies. To enact good laws, we must elect good lawmakers, and that’s why we remind voters which candidates care about our issues and which ones don’t. We believe helping animals helps us all.
The Center for a Humane Economy (“the Center”) is a non-profit organization that focuses on influencing the conduct of corporations to forge a humane economic order. The first organization of its kind in the animal protection movement, the Center encourages businesses to honor their social responsibilities in a culture where consumers, investors, and other key stakeholders abhor cruelty and the degradation of the environment and embrace innovation as a means of eliminating both.
