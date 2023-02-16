Enterprise Mobility Market

The growing application of ERP software and CRM systems has increased the use of mobility solutions in the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Enterprise Mobility Market is Expected to Reach USD 151.51 Billion by 2027 | Top Players such as -Sophos, Soti and VMware." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global enterprise mobility market was valued at USD 19.65 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 151.51 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 29.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Surge in data & mobile devices in organizations and increase in cloud & mobile application in various industries drive the growth of the global enterprise mobility market. On the other hand, high implementation cost and lack of awareness in developing nations impede the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, rise in adoption of cloud-based technology among enterprises is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.

The global enterprise mobility market is segmented into component, solution type, deployment model, enterprise size, device type, industry vertical, and region. In terms of component, the market is bifurcated into solution and services. Depending on solution type, it is fragmented into mobile content management (MCM), mobile application management (MAM), mobile device management (MDM), mobile identity management and others. On the basis of deployment model, it is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud-based. On the basis of enterprise size, it is categorized into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. By device type, it is segregated into laptop, tablet and smartphones. As per industry vertical, the market is segregated into BFSI, healthcare, government & public sector, IT & telecom, retail, education, energy & utilities and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on component, the solution segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the global enterprise mobility market share in 2019, and is projected to rule the roost by 2027. Rise in need to ensure the security of the IT infrastructure of organizations propel the segment growth. At the same time, the service segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 32.6% throughout the forecast period, due to growing adoption of services among end users, as they ensure effective functioning of enterprise mobility solution.

Based on deployment, the on-premise segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the global enterprise mobility market revenue in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail from 2020 to 2027, due to its security features and high data transfer speed. Simultaneously, the cloud segment would register the fastest CAGR of 30.8% during the forecast period. Rise in adoption of cloud services across various industry verticals fuels the segment growth.

Based on geography, North America garnered the major share in 2019, holding more than one-third of the global enterprise mobility market, owing to the growing penetration of smartphones for business activities in Canada. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 30.9% from 2020 to 2027, due to the fact that the key players have established an inviolable market in countries such as India and China.

The key players profiled in the enterprise mobility market analysis are Amtel, Inc., Blackberry Limited, Citrix Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Infosys, Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Sophos Ltd., Soti, Inc., and VMware, Inc.

Covid-19 Scenario:

● The outbreak of the pandemic increased the drift of remote working system across the globe. This, in turn, has accelerated the demand for enterprise mobility solutions among the organizations.

● The cloud based solution has become highly effective in the work-from-home culture, as it helps manage the employees' data and perk up productivity to a considerable extent.

