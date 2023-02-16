North America Weather Barrier Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2023-2028

North America Weather Barrier Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 3.5% During The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘North America Weather Barrier Market Share, Size, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the North America weather barrier market, assessing the market based on its segments like product types, membrane types, end uses, and countries.

The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2018-2028)

Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 3.5%

The rapid increase in the construction activities across United States of America and Canada, owing to the increasing population, complete urbanisation of the semi-urban areas, and rising standards of living. The escalating concerns pertaining to the growing cases of mould withing building walls are leading to enhanced demand for weather barriers in the region.

Over the forecast period, the increasing investments by the government aimed towards increasing the standards of public administrative buildings to bolster the comfort of government servants are likely to be the major diving factors of the market. Moreover, the strong foot hold of major market players and construction companies in the region is likely to lead to advancements in supply chain.

North America Weather Barrier Industry Definition and Major Segments

Weather barrier is defined as a component of a structure which protects the interior from outside weather while keeping the conditioned interior air in. It also provides protection against rain, strong wind, and moisture. Moreover, weather barriers are crucial for preventing the degradation of sensitive components of a building.

On the basis of product type, the market can be bifurcated into:

Building Wraps
Roofing Underlayment
Membranes
Wrapped Sheathing
Rain Screens
Insulating Board Stock
Spray Polyurethane Foam
Building Paper

Based on membrane type, the market has been segmented into:

Self-Adhered
Mechanical
Fluid Applied

The major end uses of the product are as follows:

Residential
Commercial
Public Infrastructure

The regional markets for North America weather barrier include:

United States of America
Canada

North America Weather Barrier Market Trends

The key trends in the weather barrier market in North America include the growing expansion of the commercial construction sector owing to the rapid development of hotels, restaurants, and pubs, among others. The rapid incorporation of weather barriers in schools, hospitals, and malls, owing to the increasing foot fall of tourists, is further bolstering the demand for the product.

Meanwhile, the growing research and development activities in the region aimed towards enhancing the quality of infrastructure with better insulation, are likely to lead to progressive product innovations generating a significant demand for weather barriers in the coming years.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are RPM International Inc., BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., LATICRETE International, Inc., and GCP Applied Technologies Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

