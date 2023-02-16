Submit Release
The Promise and Potential Pitfalls of Nigeria’s 2023 Elections

Nigeria’s forthcoming general elections, with three presidential candidates of note, will be hard fought and different from previous polls in several ways, posing new challenges. Amid widespread insecurity, there has been an uptick in election violence, which could escalate further during and after the polls.

Crisis Group invites you to join this conversation with our experts to better understand what is at stake in this crucial election in Africa's most populous country.

Panelists:
Murithi Mutiga, Africa Program Director
Nnamdi Obasi, Nigeria Senior Adviser
Pauline Bax, Africa Program Deputy Director (Moderator)

The event will be in English and will be livestreamed on YouTube.

Click here to register on Zoom.

