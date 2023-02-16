Environmental Monitoring Market Research Report - Industry Size to Hit USD 43.48 Bn by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 8.2%

Allied Market

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global environmental monitoring market based on component, product type, sampling method, application, and region

An increase in investments by businesses for the deployment of pollution monitoring solutions creates new opportunities in the coming years. The rise in the need for efficient natural resource management increased health concerns due to the rise in pollution levels, and the development of environment-friendly industries drive the growth of the global environmental monitoring market.

The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The global environmental monitoring market generated $19.89 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $43.48 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Major market players such as - 3M, Emerson Electric Co., Danaher, Honeywell International Inc., General Electric, Siemens AG, Merck KGaA, TE Connectivity Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

Based on component, the particulate detection segment held the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the biological detection segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on application, the air pollution monitoring segment accounting for the highest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global environmental monitoring market and is projected to continue its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, the water pollution monitoring segment is expected to register the largest CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.

