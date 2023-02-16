Baby Wipes Market is projected to expand at 5.7% CAGR and reach US$ 9.9 Bn by 2032 | Persistence Market Research

Market Study on Baby Wipes: Sales of Wet Wipes to Bring in Higher Profits

Baby Wipes Market Segmented By Baby Dry Wipes, Baby Wet Wipes Product with Conventional, Organic Baby Wipes Nature with Scented, Unscented Baby Wipes

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global baby wipes industry is currently valued at over ~US$ 5.4 Bn. The global Baby Wipes Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 5.7% and top a valuation of ~US$ 9.9 Bn by 2032. Growing significance of natural and organic baby wipes is expected to aid market expansion over the coming years. Sales of baby wipes across North America are projected to increase at a CAGR of over 2.7% through 2032. The baby wipes market is a fast-growing industry that caters to the needs of parents and caregivers who want to keep their babies clean and fresh. Baby wipes are pre-moistened disposable cloths used for cleaning the baby's skin during diaper changes, feeding times, and general clean-ups.

The global baby wipes market is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the increasing awareness of personal hygiene and the rising number of working parents who rely on the convenience of disposable wipes. The market is also driven by the increasing demand for eco-friendly and natural baby wipes, which are free from harmful chemicals and are biodegradable.

Companies

• Johnson & Johnson Pvt Ltd

• Procter & Gamble Company

• The Himalaya Drug Company

• Cotton Babies Inc

• Babisil Products Ltd

• Unicharm Corporation

• Kirkland

• Medline Industries, LP

• Hengan International Group Company Ltd

Competition Landscape

Baby wipe suppliers are introducing new products across regions. This is being done due to rising competition across the landscape.

Established companies are resorting to collaborations & partnerships and product innovation to have a strong influence on the market.

Entering into new strategic alliances with other players and product suppliers to build a market presence will be an ongoing trend in this industry.

Baby Wipes Industry Research Segmentation

by Product:

• Baby Dry Wipes

• Baby Wet Wipes

by Nature:

• Conventional Baby Wipes

• Organic Baby Wipes

by Style:

• Scented Baby Wipes

• Unscented Baby Wipes

by Age Group:

• 0 to 5 Months

• 5 to 8 Months

• 9 to 24 Months

• Above 24 Months

by Sales Channel:

• Wholesalers/Distributors

• Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Multi-brand Stores

• Convenience Stores

• Pharmacy/Drug Stores

• Online Retailers

• Other Sales Channels

by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• East Asia

• South Asia

• Oceania

• MEA

What Will Drive Baby Wipe Adoption in the United States?

• North America is predicted to be one of the most attractive markets for baby wipes during the forecast period. In the region, the U.S. baby wipes market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 2.9%.

• The country's newborns are prone to skin rashes, which is a typical problem. To keep infants' skin free of dangerous skin disorders, parents are encouraged to use baby wipes, which aid to keep the infant's body clean.

• Furthermore, government's increased focus on childcare facilities is likely to boost the sales of baby wipes in the country.

