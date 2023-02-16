Respiratory Care Devices Market is Likely to Reach US$ 41 Bn by 2032 and Exhibit a 8.3% CAGR From 2023-2032 | PMR Study

Market Study on Respiratory Care Devices: North America to Remain Leading Regional Market

Respiratory Care Devices Market Segmented By Diagnostic Devices, Therapeutic Devices, Monitoring Devices Product in Hospitals, Home Care

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The current value of the Respiratory Care Devices Market is 18.5 Bn. global respiratory care devices market is anticipated to reach US$ 41 Bn by the end of 2032, expanding at a high-value CAGR of 8.3%. The respiratory care devices market is a fast-growing industry that encompasses a variety of products and services designed to help people with respiratory illnesses or conditions breathe easier. The market includes devices such as oxygen concentrators, nebulizers, ventilators, and other respiratory devices used to treat and manage respiratory illnesses.

North America accounted for a leading market share of 51.5% at the end of 2021. Based on product type, therapeutic devices lead the market.

The global respiratory care devices market has seen a significant increase in demand in recent years, due in part to the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and sleep apnea. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has also led to an increase in demand for respiratory care devices as many patients with severe cases of COVID-19 require respiratory support.

One of the main drivers of the respiratory care devices market is the aging population. As the population ages, the prevalence of respiratory diseases increases, and the demand for respiratory care devices also increases. Additionally, technological advancements in respiratory care devices have led to the development of more efficient and effective devices, which has also contributed to the growth of the market.

Companies

• Philips Healthcare

• Masimo Corporation

• Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Limited

• ResMed, Inc.

• Covidien plc.

• CareFusion Corporation

Which Factors Serve as Revenue Generators for Respiratory Care Device Manufacturers?

In recent years, there has been a noticeable increase in the number of patients suffering from chronic pulmonary obstructive diseases. The growing incidence of these diseases is attributed to the constant changes in lifestyles along with environmental factors such as increasing pollution levels.

In addition, the launching of novel products and a strong pipeline of respiratory care devices are also predicted to propel the sales opportunities in the market.

• Philips launched the PHILIPS RESPIRONICS E30 VENTILATOR in April 2020. This innovation will be helpful for healthcare professionals while providing them with superior quality ventilators.

In the past few years, there has been a significant increase in the population of geriatric people around the world.

• As per data provided by WHO (World Health Organization), more than 2 billion people are likely to be of age 60 and older by the end of 2050.

These people are prone to different respiratory diseases owing to their weaker immune systems. This rising count of respiratory diseases, resulting in the increased need for effective healthcare solutions for elderly people, will stimulate sales opportunities in the market.

Respiratory Care Devices Industry Research by Category

By Product Type:

• Diagnostic Devices

• Therapeutic Devices

• Monitoring Devices

By End User:

• Hospitals

• Home Care

By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• East Asia

• Middle East & Africa

• South Asia & Pacific

North America to Dominate in Respiratory Care Devices Market

• North America has been projected to hold the largest share in the respiratory care devices industry, followed by Europe.

• Growth avenues in the market are attributed to the highly developed healthcare infrastructure in these regions. Along with this, a large patient pool suffering from respiratory diseases owing to lifestyle changes, including tobacco habits and smoking, is expected to contribute to the growth opportunities in these regional markets.

• Further, the easy availability of various trained personnel for the operation of advanced respiratory devices has also been predicted to aid market expansion.

