The New Generation Of Cryptocurrency Exchange
The Adpost Web3 Marketplace introduces a new model for the traditional cryptocurrency exchanges, allowing people to swap their crypto for goods and services.
If the cryptocurrency market overall or a digital asset is solving a problem, it's going to drive some value.”SINGAPORE, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is little doubt that recent times have not been kind to the cryptocurrency exchanges, the NFT marketplaces, and other realms frequented by speculators and others seeking to get rich online. There are many different arguments as to why this is the case, but this argument becomes much less relevant when compared to the ability of people to continue using Web3 solutions in order to survive during the digital transformation of society.
— Brad Garlinghouse
The recent challenges of Web3 technologies have left many users with a sour taste in their mouth, often accompanied by wallets that are substantially lighter at the same time. The past events including the global pandemic have led to what has been deemed the most prevalent case of “cabin fever” in history.
The psychological impacts are already readily noticed in children who have been limited in their interactions, and in adults to a lesser degree. In terms of Web3 technologies, the results may be less well-studied, but remain obvious to anyone paying attention.
Speculators drove both the NFT markets and cryptocurrency prices through the roof. A detailed study of both these crypto-driven markets will show they both peaked at the height of the pandemic response. Likewise, once a modicum of normality returned, both these markets inevitably dove into bear territory, bankrupting unwary speculators as well as far too many casual investors.
Despite the issues created by speculators and others caught up in trends and mad fads, the Web3 technologies have become increasingly mainstream and common in both the digital business model and for the more traditional brick and mortar businesses.
Many digital artists are now using the NFT as a means to ensure their fans are purchasing verified copies of their art. Companies like Nike and Gucci are using the NFT as a certificate of authenticity to ensure people purchasing collectibles have verified, and thus more valuable collections. At the same time, IBM has built an entire division focused on Decentralized, Crypto, and NFT solutions for traditional businesses establishing their first digital business model and joining the digital transformation of society.
Surprisingly perhaps, this great leap forward has largely evaded small business owners and independent people earning a living online for the first time, and who are working from home to build their own digital empires. This inability to incorporate these profitable business practices is largely because mainstream internet sites seem to be trapped in a Web2 world. In some cases it may be that these digital operations do not realize the full potential of introducing more viable Web3 solutions to their audience members.
The introduction of the Adpost Cryptocurrency Exchange is the first step in changing this status quo and providing small business owners and individuals with the ability to increase their options and audiences by using Web3 Solutions to buy, sell, and exchange goods and services for cryptocurrencies.
By using the Adpost Cryptocurrency Exchange and the Swap Now features, it is possible to bring together a free ads and classifieds marketplace with a 20 year history and billions of page views, and include a new, younger, and more technologically savvy demographic at the same time. The combination of strategies and technologies help to ensure that virtually anyone may now safely and securely expand their digital footprint, their online presence, and the potential for profits.
For the Web3 generation, access is now available to a more traditional and older generation of Buyers and Sellers who are still working at catching up to modern technology. While the past few generations may not have grown up using devices, they remain the population with the largest reserve in terms of discretionary disposable income.
While the older generation of online buyers and sellers may not be as technically inclined as the new generation, they remain the most profitable online target audience, though they may still have some difficulty spending their money online. Despite this fact, the most prevalent online markets are a younger, and more tech savvy audience.
One of the most prevalent and outstanding features for the Adpost Web3 Marketplace is the capacity to bring these audiences together, and creating a larger, more accessible, and more profitable online marketplace. The initial beta testing in addition to ongoing efforts being implemented piecemeal into the live marketplace have already begun to produce some amazing data.
The use of the Tether (USDT) Stablecoins offers at least some assurances to the older internet marketing specialists and to online buyers and sellers. While many of the older generation are quite gun-shy in terms of investing in the more traditional cryptocurrency exchanges, they are willing to create a simple, single wallet that allows them to effectively exchange their fiat dollars into a stable form of crypto.
The introduction of Stablecoins and the avoidance of concerns regarding the instability of the cryptocurrencies has shown that a surprisingly large number of older and more traditional internet generations are working to meet in the middle, and participate in buying and selling with the more modern technologies in place.
The summary of the ongoing testing so far has indicated a much more diverse “cryptocurrency exchange” that allows buyers and sellers to meet in the middle, and actively engage in online trades for everything from every day purchases, to exotic and exciting travel destinations, and even allowing businesses and individuals to expand their target demographic to new audiences.
With the Adpost Web3 Marketplace, it is now possible to buy a new home or office, furnish the new location, including everything from home appliances to the playroom, and use Stablecoins and crypto in place of cash. The digital transformation of society and many digital business models even allow for the payroll of employees and others to be facilitated through these same types of cryptocurrency exchanges.
The utilization of the Stablecoins further allows both buyers and sellers to maintain balanced accounts online for their marketing, purchasing, and accounts-payable activities, greatly reducing the costs normally associated with such business practices. This practice can effectively increase both business efficiency and profitability, while at the same time expanding the target demographic for everyone doing business on the internet today.
Adpost Marketing
Adpost
+1 855-504-2999
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other