Artificial Grass Market: Current Status, Opportunities, and Future Prospects

Rising consumer demand for outdoor and lawn decorations activities is a key factor driving market revenue growth

SURREY NORTH, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has recently published a detailed report on the global Artificial Grass market formulated through extensive primary and secondary research. The report offers in-depth knowledge and analysis of the Artificial Grass market through verified and validated data curated to offer accurate insights. The report also offers a region wise and country wise analysis of the Artificial Grass market and contains a detailed analysis of the key elements influencing the growth of the market in the region. The research study also contains historical, current, and forecast estimations for each sector, segment, sub-segment, and regions.

artificial grass market size was USD 4.05 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.72% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by rising demand for recyclable, sustainable, eco-friendly, and temperature-resistant artificial grass materials. Artificial turf is resistant to low temperatures and can be used in all weather conditions, which is ideal for commercial and home landscaping. Development of fire retardant synthetic grass is creating opportunities for the market to grow. For example, on 28 April 2022, ResiGrass, which is based in Belgium launched high-quality natural-looking artificial grass with fire-resistant properties. In addition, rising demand for commercial landscaping solutions is driving revenue growth in the market. Moreover, biodegradable and recyclable artificial turfs are environment-friendly, low maintenance, and available in a variety of sizes. It also increases aesthetic appeal and adds a calming and relaxing effect to residential and commercial complexes.

Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures are all outlined in the report.

The prominent players profiled in the report are:

Namgrass, P.K. Versi Turf Private Limited, Ross NW Watergardens, Tarkett, Sport Group, Altius Sports, Artificial Grass Liquidators, Crestview Advisors, L.L.C, CCGrass, SIS Pitches, Turf Green, and Victoria PLC.

The report on the Global Artificial Grass Market is an investigative study on the key features of the business landscape along with an analysis of the growth opportunities, challenges, threats, drivers and restraints, and limitations of the market. The report also offers insights into the segments, sub-segments, and regions exhibiting promising growth.

Emergen Research has segmented the global artificial grass market based on fiber materials, infill materials, application, and region:

Fiber Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Polyethylene

Nylon

Polypropylene

Others

Infill material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Plant-based Infills

Petroleum-based Infills

Sand-based Infills

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Sports Court

Indoor & Outdoor Garden

Swimming Pools

Landscaping

Others

