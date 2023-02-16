Submit Release
Lithuania National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Lithuania as you celebrate your independence.

Lithuania has been a valued partner since our diplomatic relations began more than a century ago. Over the past year, Lithuania has shown through its strong support for the people of Ukraine an unwavering commitment to helping other countries defend their freedom and sovereignty against Russia’s brutal aggression. Lithuania has also demonstrated its commitment to upholding democratic principles and human rights through its support of Belarusian exiles fleeing the Lukashenka regime’s brutal repression in Belarus, including through offering a safe haven to the leader of the democratic opposition Syvatlana Tsikhanouskaya.

I also commend Lithuania’s principled stance towards democracies and open societies, including Taiwan. This year Lithuania will host the NATO Summit, which reflects Lithuania’s key role in the Alliance.

The United States will continue to stand as an Ally with Lithuania in defending our collective security and championing the shared democratic values we cherish.

I send best wishes for health, prosperity, and security to all Lithuanians.

