India Skimmed Milk Powder Market is Anticipated to Reach Around INR 262.9 Billion By 2028 | CAGR of 10.9%
Skimmed milk powder refers to a dairy product that is obtained by eliminating water from pasteurized skim milk.BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Skimmed Milk Powder Market in India: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on skimmed milk powder (SMP) market in India. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The Indian skimmed milk powder (SMP) market size reached INR 133.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 262.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% during 2023-2028.
Skimmed milk powder (SMP) is a dried dairy product with less fat content. It is produced by removing most of the water from pasteurized skimmed milk, a process known as spray drying. It is a key ingredient in the production of cheese, yogurt, ice cream, infant formula, and other dairy products, as well as a range of other food and beverage items. It is also used as a direct substitute for fresh milk in a variety of recipes. It has a long shelf life and is easy to transport, making it a popular choice for large-scale food manufacturing. Additionally, it provides a range of nutritional benefits, including high levels of calcium, protein, and other essential vitamins and minerals. It is also low in fat and calories, making it ideal for people looking to maintain a healthy weight. The manufacturing process for SMP is also highly efficient and environmentally friendly. The process of separating the fat and water from the milk requires minimal energy and produces minimal waste. Moreover, it is an excellent choice for food manufacturers and consumers alike. It is an affordable and nutritious ingredient with a long shelf life, making it an excellent choice for various applications.
Market Trends:
The escalating demand for convenience foods majorly drives the market in India. Skimmed milk powder is a convenient dairy product that can be used in a range of convenience foods, such as ready-made meals, sauces, desserts, and beverages. This is driving accelerated demand for skimmed milk powder. As consumer awareness of the health benefits of low-fat dairy consumption increases, the demand for skimmed milk powder increases. With an increasing number of consumers more health conscious and seeking ways to reduce their intake of saturated fats, skimmed milk powder offers a way to reduce fat intake without compromising on taste, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Along with this, the rising popularity of plant-based diets is the rising demand for vegan alternatives to traditional dairy products. Skimmed milk powder provides a vegan-friendly ingredient that is used in a range of vegan dishes, significantly supporting the market. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of SMP in nutraceuticals, such as dietary supplements and sports nutrition products, is creating a positive market outlook. Some of the other factors driving the market include rapid urbanization and significant growth in the food processing industry.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
• GCMMF
• KMF
• Mother Dairy
• TN Cooperative
• RCDF
The report has examined the Indian Skimmed Milk Powder Market in 15 major states:
• Maharashtra
• Uttar Pradesh
• Andhra Pradesh
• Tamil Nadu
• Gujarat
• Rajasthan
• Karnataka
• Madhya Pradesh
• West Bengal
• Bihar
• Delhi
• Kerala
• Punjab
• Orissa
• Haryana
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
