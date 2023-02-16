A New Era: SPLC launches innovative, inclusive and distinctive visual brand



SPLC President and CEO Margaret Huang said the organization “will embrace, more fully than ever, our charge to be a catalyst for racial justice in the South and beyond.” (Credit: Sydney Foster)

I am delighted to share that the Southern Poverty Law Center has launched a new visual brand that centers communities in the South and honors our legacy of defending civil rights.

Since 1971, the SPLC has worked to ensure the promise of equal justice by taking on the most hateful factions in the South and meeting extremism with vigilance, resilience and courage. And today, more than 50 years after our doors first opened, there is an opportunity – and an urgent need – for transformative change. We are ready to seize it.

Rooted in the Deep South, centered in racial equity and grounded in civil rights history, the SPLC is beginning a new era of work to build power for multiracial, inclusive democracy and reverse the tide of white nationalism.

Our new brand identity honors our enduring legacy fighting in the courts for justice in the South. It also creates space to celebrate our many other strengths, center Black and Brown voices, forge deep alliances and partnerships in communities, and invest in innovative, community-led solutions for dismantling white supremacy and protecting human rights.