Medical Cannabis Market Segmentation by Indication: Pain Management, Cancer, Neurological Disorders, and Others

Medical Cannabis Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Medical Cannabis Market is the market for products made from cannabis that are used for medicinal purposes. Cannabis has a long history of use for medicinal purposes, and its active compounds, including THC and CBD, have been shown to have therapeutic benefits for a range of conditions, such as chronic pain, anxiety, and nausea.

The medical cannabis market has been growing rapidly in recent years, driven by increasing legalization of cannabis for medical purposes in many countries, as well as increasing research into the therapeutic benefits of cannabis. According to a report by Grand View Research, the global medical cannabis market was valued at $17.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4% from 2021 to 2028.

However, it is important to note that the legality and regulation of medical cannabis varies widely around the world, and not all countries allow the use of cannabis for medical purposes. In addition, while there is growing evidence of the therapeutic benefits of cannabis, more research is needed to fully understand its potential uses and side effects.

The global medical cannabis market size was valued at $6,822.21 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach $53,883.46 Million by 2030 registering a CAGR of 23.6% from 2021 to 2030.

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14619

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in legalization of cannabis across various regions, rise in awareness among consumers regarding health benefits of cannabis and its medical applications, and innovative product development with increased R & D activities drive the growth of the global medical cannabis market. However, complex regulatory structure for the usage of cannabis hinders the market growth. On the other hand, beginning of cannabis legalization in Asia-Pacific presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

During the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a significant decline in the demand for medical cannabis from key end-users, restricted manufacturing operations in most of the industries, and inadequate funding for research and academic institutes.

In addition, there have been disrupted supply chains and challenges in terms of essential/post-sales services. Cannabis businesses that offered an e-commerce platform experienced a surge in growth.

Many governments deemed medical cannabis as essential service. This, in turn, led to growth of the market during the pandemic.

The cannabis extracts segment to continue its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on product type, the cannabis extracts segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global medical cannabis market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 24.0% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to preference for cannabis extracts such as oils and tinctures, increase in legalization of marijuana for treatment of various chronic diseases, and new product launches. The research also analyzes the buds or marijuana flower segment.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14619

The chronic pain segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on application, the chronic pain segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global medical cannabis market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to surge in use of cannabis in the pharmaceutical industry and increase in investments by pharmaceutical companies in CBD for health benefits of cannabis. However, the mental disorders segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 25.3% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to surge in usage of cannabis in patients with psychiatric disorders.

North America estimated to continue its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in 2020, contributing to more than four-fifths of the global medical cannabis market, and is estimated to continue its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. This is due to legalization of cannabis in the U.S. and Canada for medical and recreational purposes and rise in the usage of medical cannabis for treatment of several diseases associated with changing lifestyles. However, LAMEA is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 36.3% during the forecast period, owing to government approvals for cannabis cultivation and rise in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and usage of cannabis for their treatments.

Leading market players

Aurora marijuana Inc.

Canopy Growth Corporation

Cronos Group Inc.

Maricann Group, Inc.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.

OrganiGram Holding Inc.

Terra Tech Corp.

Tikun Olam Ltd.

Tilray, Inc.

VIVO Cannabis Inc.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

Other Trending Reports:

Long Read Sequencing Market>> https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/long-read-sequencing-market-A14421

Vascular Disease Devices Market>> https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vascular-disease-devices-market-A15582

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.