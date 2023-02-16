Polyphenol Market Worth USD 2.7 Billion by 2030, to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% - Report by Allied Market Research

As extraction of polyphenols from raw materials such as herbs, fruits is difficult, technological advancements will provide a great potential for market.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Polyphenol Market generated $1.6 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.7 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Growth in awareness of consumers toward health benefits offered by Polyphenols and growth in preference of polyphenols extracted from herbal products over synthetic products drive the growth of the global polyphenol market. However, complex manufacturing process of polyphenols restrains the market to some extent. On the other hand, increase in applications of polyphenols and rise in health consciousness present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

The key players operating in the polyphenol industry have adopted product launch, business expansion, and merger & acquisition as their key strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. Leading players analyzed in the polyphenol market analysis include Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Aquanova AG, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Botaniex, Inc., Chongqing kerui nanhai pharmaceutical co., ltd, Martin Bauer GmbH & Co. KG, Indena S.p.A., FutureCeuticals, Inc., Glanbia Nutritionals Inc., and CPC Ingredients Ltd.

The polyphenol market is segmented on the basis of product type, type, application and region. By type, it is categorized into apple, green tea, grape seed and other polyphenols. By type, the market is segmented into flavonoid, resveratrol, phenolic acid and lignin. On the basis of application the market is subdivided into functional beverages, functional foods, dietary supplements and others. A major consumer shift toward their health has been witnessed, which may increase the demand for new products in the developing market. On the basis of region, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding around one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Other regions discussed in the report include Europe, and LAMEA.

-> In 2020, green tea occupied approximately one-fourth of the total share, in terms of revenue.

-> North America is expected to expand with a CAGR of 2.9% in grape seed polyphenol market from 2020 to 2030.

-> In 2020, dietary supplements occupied more than one-third of the total share, in terms of revenue

-> Europe and North America together occupied more than half of the total global share in 2020.

-> Europe is expected to expand with a CAGR of 5.0%.

-> Resveratrol is the fastest growing segment during the polyphenol market forecast period.

Rise in demand for herbal products, increase in health benefits offered by polyphenol, and growth in geriatric population are the major factors that fuel the polyphenol market growth. The anti-aging properties associated with polyphenols coupled with antitumor and anti-carcinogenic properties result in their applications in cosmetics and medical sectors, respectively.

