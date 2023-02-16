United Kingdom Plumbing Pipe Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028
United Kingdom Plumbing Pipe Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 4.20% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘United Kingdom Plumbing Pipe Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the United Kingdom plumbing pipe market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like resin types, outer diameters, and end uses.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 4.20%
Rapid increase in infrastructural and residential spendings is escalating the need for reliable plumbing pipes. In addition, the growing popularity of remodelling old housings to modern standards is supporting the United Kingdom plumbing pipe market growth. Increasing disposable incomes have enabled working professionals to increase their standard of living by updating their living spaces.
The growing awareness pertaining to the benefits of using PVC plumbing pipes in building materials due to their durability, corrosion resistance, and cost efficiency has led to their applications in residential, commercial, and agricultural industries, among others. Decreasing operation costs throughout the plumbing industry have led to the increased use of PVC pipes in the market.
Increasing development plans by the government in the rural sector is also expected to support the growth of the United Kingdom plumbing pipe market. Upgradation of wastewater infrastructure and drinking water systems is expected to fuel the requirement for HDPE pipes. The increasing focus on infrastructural development is increasing the employment of UPVC pipes in ventilation systems and for the construction of electrical conduits in order to remove corrosive gasses. Proper storage and transportation of chemicals such as chloride is also made convenient with the UPVC.
United Kingdom Plumbing Pipe Industry Definition and Major Segments
Plumbing can be referred to as the practice of maintaining, installing and making changes to private or public water supply systems, drainage, sanitary, and venting systems. Plumbing pipes are pipes that can be easily cut and are flexible and are held together by insert fittings or epoxy.
Based on resin type, the market is classified into:
• UPVC
• CPVC
• RPR
• HDPE
• Others
On the basis of outer diameter, the market is segmented into:
• Up to 20 mm
• 21 to 40 mm
• 41 to 60 mm
• Above 60 mm
Based on end use, the market is segregated into:
• Residential
• Commercial
• Industrial
• Others
United Kingdom Plumbing Pipe Market Trends
The key trends in the United Kingdom plumbing pipe market include the growing need for remodelling older houses to meet the demands of younger generations and the increasing housing requirements. The growing real estate market is set to provide wide expansion opportunities to the plumbing pipe market.
The thriving industrial and construction sector, owing to factors such as favourable infrastructure development, rapid industrialisation, and stable exchange rate, among others, is another significant trend in the United Kingdom plumbing pipe market. With the surging importance of wastewater and sewage management, there is a rising demand for efficient plumbing pipes that can manoeuvre wastewater and sewage across any distance while preventing leaks, overflows, and backups. Increase in population and industrial expansion has resulted in an increase in wastewater and sewage generation, further supporting the plumbing pipe market in the United Kingdom.
Another key trend in the plumbing pipe market in the United Kingdom is the introduction of PVC pipes. PVC pipes are increasingly preferred as they perform significantly better than metal pipes. Their durable nature and cost-effective value have made them an extremely popular building material. Their corrosion resistance feature makes them suitable for a vast number of applications including but not limited to drainage, irrigation and water supply.
Key Market Players
The major players in the United Kingdom plumbing pipe market are:
• Aliaxis Group SA
• Dyka Group
• George Fischer Ltd
• Wavin B.V.
• Uralita S.A.
• Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
