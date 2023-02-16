Revolutionizing Respiratory Care: The Growing Portable Oxygen Kit Market

Portable Oxygen Kit Market

The global market size of Portable Oxygen Kits is projected to reach USD 35.8 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 7% between 2022 and 2031 .

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023

A portable oxygen kit is a medical device that provides oxygen to people who have low oxygen levels in their blood. It is usually used by individuals who have respiratory conditions such as COPD, asthma, or other lung diseases. Portable oxygen kits come in various sizes and types, but they typically include a small, lightweight tank of compressed oxygen that can be carried by the person, along with a mask or nasal cannula that is used to deliver the oxygen.

The oxygen in the tank is usually compressed to a high pressure and is released in a controlled manner through a regulator. The regulator controls the flow rate of the oxygen, which is usually measured in liters per minute (LPM). The person using the kit can adjust the flow rate to meet their individual oxygen needs.

CAGR: 7%

Current Market Size: USD 18.7 Billion

Forecast Growing Region: APAC

Largest Market: North America

Projection Time: 2021 – 2031

Base Year: 2021

Portable Oxygen Kit Market -

The portable oxygen kit market has been growing in recent years, driven by factors such as an aging population, increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, and a greater focus on home healthcare. The market includes various types of portable oxygen kits, including compressed gas cylinders, liquid oxygen systems, and concentrators.

One of the key drivers of growth in the portable oxygen kit market is the increasing adoption of portable oxygen concentrators (POCs), which are devices that can extract oxygen from the surrounding air and deliver it to the user. POCs are smaller and more convenient than traditional oxygen tanks and do not require frequent refills. Additionally, improvements in battery technology have made it possible to design POCs that can be used for extended periods of time without needing to be recharged.

The market for portable oxygen kits is also being driven by the increasing demand for home healthcare solutions, as more people choose to receive medical treatment in their homes rather than in hospitals or clinics. Portable oxygen kits can allow patients to receive oxygen therapy at home, which can improve their quality of life and reduce healthcare costs.

In terms of geography, the portable oxygen kit market is expected to see significant growth in developing countries, where the prevalence of respiratory diseases is higher and access to medical facilities is limited. However, developed countries such as the United States, Canada, and Western Europe are also expected to continue to be important markets for portable oxygen kits due to their aging populations and high healthcare spending.

Portable Oxygen Kit Market Key Players-

The portable oxygen kit market is highly competitive and includes a variety of players, ranging from large multinational corporations to small and medium-sized enterprises. Some of the key players in the market include:

1. Philips Healthcare: A global healthcare technology company that produces a range of medical devices, including portable oxygen concentrators.

2. Invacare Corporation: A leading manufacturer of medical devices, including portable oxygen concentrators, respiratory products, and mobility devices.

3. Inogen: A medical technology company that specializes in portable oxygen concentrators, and is known for its lightweight and user-friendly devices.

4. Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare: A medical equipment manufacturer that produces a range of respiratory products, including portable oxygen concentrators, compressed oxygen tanks, and nebulizers.

5. AirSep Corporation: A leading manufacturer of medical oxygen products, including portable oxygen concentrators and compressed oxygen cylinders.

6. Chart Industries, Inc.: A diversified global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment and systems for cryogenic and gas processing applications, including portable liquid oxygen systems.

7. CAIRE Inc.: A medical device company that produces portable oxygen concentrators, compressed oxygen tanks, and liquid oxygen systems.

8. O2 Concepts: A medical device company that designs and manufactures lightweight and portable oxygen concentrators.

