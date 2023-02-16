Empowering Lives: Washington State Low Vision Specialist Brings Hope And Independence To Those With Vision Loss
EINPresswire.com/ -- Washington State-based low vision specialist, Dr. Ross A. Cusic, FIALVS, is helping those with vision loss see the world in a new light. With customized low vision eye exams and innovative solutions such as bioptic telescope glasses and hands-free electronic eyewear, Dr. Cusic is determined to enhance the vision of his patients and ultimately improve their quality of life. One of his most inspiring stories involves a legally blind patient who regained his license to drive with the help of bioptic telescope glasses and an intensive two-week driving course.
Retired educator Pam T, 79, of Kirkland, Washington, is another of Dr. Cusic's success stories. After losing her driver's license due to retinal detachment and tears from downhill skiing, Pam struggled to find glasses that would correct her vision to above 20/40 as required by the Washington State Department of Motor Vehicles. With the help of Dr. Cusic and his prescribed bioptic telescope glasses, Pam was able to reclaim her independence and safely drive herself to appointments and run errands.
"Dr. Cusic is a beacon of hope for those struggling with vision loss," says Pam T. "With his personalized approach and innovative solutions, he has empowered me to reclaim my independence and live life to the fullest. I can now safely drive myself to appointments and run errands, something I never thought was possible."
Dr. Cusic earned his B.S. degree in behavioral neuroscience and psychology in 1992 from Indiana University and his O.D. degree in 1996 from Indiana University School of Optometry, one of the top three optometry schools in the country. He is committed to speaking to everyone who contacts his office, whether fellow doctors or patients, to ensure they get the support they need. With locations in Kirkland and Vancouver, Washington, and free low vision telephone consultations for patients, Dr. Cusic is making a difference in the lives of those with vision loss.
"I believe there is life after vision loss, and I am privileged to offer solutions for those with low vision, allowing them to enjoy their life again, whether that is driving, reading, seeing faces, or doing their favorite pastimes," says Dr. Cusic.
With his customized low vision eye exams, Dr. Cusic is determined to enhance the vision of his patients, and ultimately improve their quality of life. His patients are typically 85 years old and suffer from conditions such as macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, Stargardt disease, and ocular albinism.
Don't let vision loss hold you back. Empower your life with the help of Dr. Ross A. Cusic, the low vision specialist who is changing lives in Washington State. For more information on Dr. Cusic's office locations and schedule, please call 877-823-2020 or visit www.seattlelowvision.com.
Dr. Ross Cusic
