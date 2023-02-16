The Booming Interventional Oncology Market 2023: Trends, Forecasts, and Growth Drivers

Interventional Oncology Market Size

high prevalence and growing incidences of cancer, and rising patient preference for minimally invasive procedures drive growth of the market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Interventional Oncology Market Size was Valued at USD 1.98 billion in 2021, and is Projected to Garner USD 4.12 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Interventional oncology is a subfield of interventional radiology that uses minimally invasive procedures to diagnose and treat cancer. It involves using imaging techniques, such as CT, MRI, and ultrasound, to guide instruments, such as needles and catheters, to deliver targeted therapy directly to the site of a tumor. Interventional oncology techniques include ablation, embolization, and radiotherapy, among others, and they can be used to treat both primary and secondary cancers. The goal of interventional oncology is to provide a less invasive and more precise treatment option for cancer patients, with fewer side effects and faster recovery times compared to traditional cancer treatments.

Get Sample PDF Report with Graphs and Figures Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3702

What Are the Market Drivers for Interventional Oncology?

Interventional oncology is driven by several factors, including:

• Increasing incidence of cancer: The rising incidence of cancer globally is a key driver for interventional oncology, as it offers minimally invasive treatment options for cancer patients.

• Advancements in technology: With advancements in imaging technology and interventional procedures, interventional oncology is becoming a more effective and precise way to treat cancer.

• Growing demand for minimally invasive procedures: Patients are increasingly seeking out minimally invasive treatment options that offer fewer complications and quicker recovery times, which is driving demand for interventional oncology procedures.

• Increasing preference for outpatient care: As outpatient care becomes more popular, interventional oncology is becoming a more attractive treatment option, as many interventional procedures can be done on an outpatient basis.

• Expanding applications of interventional oncology: Interventional oncology is expanding to include more applications beyond the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancer, such as the treatment of bone, lung, and kidney cancers, which is further driving market growth.

Top interventional oncology companies

• Alpinion Medical Systems Co. Ltd.,

• AngioDynamics

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Hologic, Inc.

• Medtronic Plc.

• Merit Medical

• Profound Medical

• Siemens Healthineers

• Teleflex Incorporated

• Terumo Corporation

Interventional oncology market segmentation can be done based on several factors, including:

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global interventional oncology market based on product and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on product, the particle embolization segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by the end of 2031. The support devices segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 8.8% throughout the forecast period. The other product discussed in the report is ablation.

Based on region, the market across North America contributed to nearly half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. The Asia-Pacific market, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2031. The other two provinces discussed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3702

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

• What are the trends of this market?

• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

• Which region has more opportunities?

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Contact Details:

David Correa

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

