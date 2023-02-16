Family Business Supply Chain Disruptions Expected in 2023, But Preparedness Will Lessen Damage

USI Report Analyzes Expected Supply Chain Disruptions and Solutions in New Report Issued at Family Enterprise USA

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- With no shortage of geopolitical conflicts, extreme weather, and the clouds of inflation looming over the economy, supply chain disruptions are expected to continue in 2023, according to USI Insurance Services.In a report published with Family Enterprise USA, these factors are expected to impact family businesses access to goods, flow of goods to and from destinations, port holdups, container and freight availability, and price surges, the USI report says.The USI paper, available at www.familyenterpriseusa.com , details how awareness and planning are keys to success in dealing with supply chain challenges in the coming year.Analysts at USI, based in Valhalla, New York, predict supply chains will continue to create challenges for family enterprises in the construction industry, whether it's building new homes, renovating existing homes, or assisting families with homeowners' claims. In the paper, USI experts are focused on both material and labor shortages. Another critical factor is expectations of even more severe weather, which damage both infrastructure and property."There are a number of things family businesses can do to prepare for supply chain disruptions that are inevitable," said Bonnie Ohlinger, JD, National Content Manager, USI Insurance Services. "The first step is understanding where your supply chain weak links are, including a review of your supplier networks, understanding how you can bring your supply chain closer to home, and investing in digital services," she said.USI, with over $2 billion in revenue and more than 9,000 associates in approximately 200 offices across the country, recommends a review of supplier networks, nearshoring, or friendshoring, understanding supply chain risks and opportunities, responsiveness, long-term vision, and investing in digital capabilities."The USI report is part of a series of surveys, whitepapers, and information we hope family businesses will use in making their multi-generational businesses stronger and more preparted for an uncertain future," Pat Soldano, President, Family Enterprise USA based in Washington D.C. Soldano is also President of the Policy and Taxation Group, a sister organization focused on family business policy. "There are many challenges multi-generational family businesses face just trying to survive," she said. "These reports are designed to bring the struggles to light, and offer solutions."America's family businesses represent 59% of the country's private workforce, or some 83.3 million U.S. jobs, research shows. In a recent survey by Family Enterprise USA, it was found family businesses in America consisted of 23.7% in manufacturing, 10.4% in construction/facilities, and 9.75% in real estate.