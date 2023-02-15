Nominations are open for the 2023 Order of New Brunswick

CANADA, February 15 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – Members of the public are invited to submit nominations for the Order of New Brunswick.

Established in 2000, the Order of New Brunswick is the province's highest honour. It is designed to celebrate New Brunswickers who have made significant contributions to the economic, cultural or social well-being of the province. Since its inception, more than 200 people have been recognized.

“Certain New Brunswickers inspire us to reach higher by raising the bar for achievement and excellence. Through their community involvement and their ability to bring people together, these role models make our province a more inclusive and vibrant place,” said Lt.-Gov. Brenda Murphy. “I encourage you to highlight the efforts of these remarkable individuals by nominating them for the Order of New Brunswick.”

Any Canadian citizen who is a present or former long-term resident of the province is eligible for nomination.

“New Brunswick has true leaders – in a variety of fields – who make our province a place of excellence, prosperity and support for one another," said Premier Blaine Higgs. "I am inviting people to nominate these exceptional individuals so we can collectively celebrate their achievements and commitment by presenting them with our province's highest honour."

The nomination deadline is April 1. New members are invested during a ceremony typically held each fall at Government House in Fredericton.

More information on the order, submission of nominations, and members is available online.

