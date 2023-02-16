NRI Industrial publishes a case study on the asset recovery results for a food processing company

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NRI Industrial is pleased to publish a case study on the asset recovery results for a food processing company.

"Our client is a global food processing company that owns more than ten major brands, each generating more than $1 billion in annual revenue. Due to supply contracts with distributors, production halts may result in financial penalties," said Saif, CEO of NRI Industrial. "To ensure steady production in each of their facilities, our client surplus stocks maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) equipment and spare parts for expedited equipment repair, retooling and upgrades."

With a custom asset recovery solution, the results include:

- Removal of over 103,000 line items (SKUs) from storage

- Recouping more than $1.5 million dollars on idle inventory

- Eligible for more than $28.5 million dollars worth of tax deductions

- Avoided costly equipment disposal fees

"Since our client’s surplus MRO and equipment was unused, we purchased their assets at a competitive rate of more than $1.5 MIL. This purchase included arranging the necessary logistics to coordinate transportation from our client’s 35 facilities," said Saif.

View the case study online at: https://www.nrisolutions.com/case-study-food-processing-direct-purchase-services

About NRI Industrial Sales

Our journey started in 2001 with a simple beginning. Today, we have become one of the largest surplus equipment sellers in North America. Throughout our growth, our mission has been constant. We specialize in providing our clients with sustainable solutions for highly sought-after new and used industrial equipment.

We do so by partnering with businesses from various sectors, including Pulp and Paper, Oil and Petro-Chemical, Energy, Food Processing, and Mining, to preserve the economic and environmental well-being of the communities we serve.

We take pride in our sustainable solutions that keep tons of obsolete machines, equipment, and parts out of landfills and scrap piles while providing the industry with an economical source for industrial equipment.

