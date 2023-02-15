goeasy Ltd. Reports Record Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year

/EIN News/ -- Quarterly Loan Growth of $206 million, up 54% from $134 million

Net Charge Off Rate of 9.0%, down from 9.6%

Loan Portfolio of $2.79 billion, up 38% from $2.03 billion

Quarterly Diluted EPS of $1.71; Adjusted Quarterly Diluted EPS1 of $3.05, up 11% from $2.76

Annual Diluted EPS of $8.42; Adjusted Annual Diluted EPS1 of $11.55, up 11% from $10.43

Annual Dividend per Share Increased to $3.84, up 5.5% from $3.64

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), (“goeasy” or the “Company”), one of Canada’s leading non-prime consumer lenders, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter Results

During the quarter, the Company produced loan originations of $632 million, up 25% compared to $507 million originated in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in lending was driven by strong performance across the Company’s entire range of products and acquisition channels, including unsecured lending, home equity loans, point-of-sale lending, and automotive financing.

The increased loan originations led to growth in the loan portfolio of $206 million, which was up 54% from $134 million of loan growth in the fourth quarter of 2021. At quarter end, the gross consumer loan receivable portfolio was $2.79 billion, up 38% from $2.03 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. The growth in consumer loans led to an increase in revenue, which was a record $273 million in the quarter, up 17% over the same period last year.

During the quarter, the Company continued to experience stable credit and payment performance. The net charge off rate in the fourth quarter was 9.0%, in line with the Company’s target range of between 8.5% and 10.5% on an annualized basis, and 60 bps lower than 9.6% in the fourth quarter of 2021. The stable credit performance reflects the improved credit quality and product mix of the loan portfolio and the proactive credit and underwriting enhancements made throughout 2021 and 2022. The Company’s allowance for future credit losses also remained stable at 7.62%, compared to 7.58% in the prior quarter.

Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $75.9 million, down 5% from $79.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Operating margin for the fourth quarter was 27.8%, down from 34.0% in the same period last year.

During the quarter, the Company decided to terminate its agreement with a third-party technology provider that was contracted in 2020 to develop a new loan management system. After careful evaluation, the Company determined that the performance to date was inadequate, and the additional investment necessary to complete development was no longer economical, relative to the anticipated business value and other available options. As such, the Company elected to write off capitalized software costs in 2022 in the amount of $20.5 million, associated with the loan management system being developed by the third-party. The matter is now closed, and the Company does not carry any additional liability. The Company does not anticipate this decision to affect its ability to achieve its long-term organic growth forecast and expects to further reduce its capital expenditures over the course of 2023 and 2024 by approximately $20 million.

After adjusting for items related to the acquisition of LendCare Capital Inc. (“LendCare”) and the previously mentioned non-recurring, non-cash write-off of capitalized software costs, the Company reported record adjusted operating income2 of $99.7 million, up $13.4 million or an increase of 16% compared to $86.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted operating margin1 for the fourth quarter was 36.5%, slightly down from 36.8% in the same period in 2021, primarily due to a higher level of loan growth resulting in an increase in the loan loss provision expense compared to the prior period. Efficiency ratio1 for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 32.2%, down 200 bps from 34.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021, reflecting improved operating leverage.

Net income in the fourth quarter was $28.6 million, down 43% from $50.0 million in the same period of 2021, which resulted in diluted earnings per share of $1.71, down 41% from the $2.90 reported in the fourth quarter of 2021. After adjusting for non-recurring and unusual items on an after-tax basis, adjusted net income2 was a record $51.0 million, up 7% from $47.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 was a record $3.05, up 11% from $2.76 in the fourth quarter of 2021. Return on equity during the quarter was 13.8%, compared to 25.0% in the fourth quarter of 2021. After adjusting for non-recurring and unusual items, adjusted return on equity1 was 24.6% in the quarter, up from 23.9% in the same period of 2021.

“The fourth quarter wrapped up a year of record growth, strong credit performance and improved operating leverage, further solidifying our position as a leader in the non-prime consumer credit market,” said Jason Mullins, goeasy’s President and Chief Executive Officer, “With $206 million of organic growth in the fourth quarter, we finished 2022 with $2.79 billion in consumer loans. Moreover, despite a challenging macro-economic environment, the evolution of our product mix and disciplined approach to managing risk, served to produce strong credit performance, with an annualized net charge off rate of 9.0% in the quarter, down from 9.6% in the prior year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $3.05, up 11% over the fourth quarter of 2021, inclusive of an incremental expense of approximately $0.24 cents in diluted earnings per share related to the higher level of provision related to the elevated net loan growth over the prior year. For the full year of 2022, adjusted diluted earnings per share was $11.55, an 11% increase over 2021. I wish to thank the entire goeasy team for another year of tireless effort taking incredible care of our customers and merchant partners,” Mr. Mullins concluded.



Other Key Fourth Quarter Highlights

easyfinancial

Revenue of $236 million, up 20%

39% of the loan portfolio secured, up from 33%

Record 66% of net loan advances 1 in the quarter were issued to new customers, up from 61%

in the quarter were issued to new customers, up from 61% Record origination volumes in automotive financing and healthcare financing

Average loan book per branch 3 improved to $4.9 million, an increase of 22.5%

improved to $4.9 million, an increase of 22.5% Weighted average interest rate 3 on consumer loans of 30.5%, down from 33.3%

on consumer loans of 30.5%, down from 33.3% Record operating income of $106 million, up 21%

Operating margin of 45.1%, up from 44.7%

easyhome

Revenue of $37.4 million, broadly flat year over year

Consumer loan portfolio within easyhome stores increased to $88.8 million, up 27%

Financial revenue 2 from consumer lending increased to $10.7 million, up 19% from $9.0 million

from consumer lending increased to $10.7 million, up 19% from $9.0 million Operating income of $8.7 million, up 3%

Operating margin of 23.2%, up from 22.0%



Overall

86 th consecutive quarter of positive net income

consecutive quarter of positive net income 19 th consecutive year of paying dividends and 9 th consecutive year of a dividend increase

consecutive year of paying dividends and 9 consecutive year of a dividend increase Total customers served nearly 1.3 million

Adjusted return on equity 1 of 24.6%, up from 23.9%

of 24.6%, up from 23.9% Adjusted return on tangible common equity 1 of 35.9%, down from 36.2%

of 35.9%, down from 36.2% Fully drawn weighted average cost of borrowing at 5.5%

Net debt to net capitalization4 of 71% on December 31, 2022, in line with the Company’s target leverage profile



Full Year Results

For the year of 2022, the Company funded $2.38 billion in loan originations, up 49% from $1.59 billion in 2021. The consumer loan receivable portfolio finished at $2.79 billion, up 38% from $2.03 billion as of December 31, 2021.

For the year of 2022, the Company produced record revenues of $1.02 billion, up 23% compared to $827 million in 2021. Operating income for the year was a record $332 million compared to $281 million in 2021, an increase of $51.4 million or 18%. Adjusted operating income2 was a record $369 million for the year of 2022, 17% higher compared to $317 million in the prior year. Efficiency ratio1 for the year of 2022 was 33.6%, down 360 bps from 37.2% in 2021.

Net income in the year was $140 million and diluted earnings per share was $8.42, compared to $245 million or $14.62 per share. After adjusting for non-recurring items, related to the write-off of intangible assets, acquisition of LendCare, corporate development costs and the fair value mark-to-market change in investments, adjusted net income2 for the year of 2022 was a record $192 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share1 was a record $11.55, compared to $175 million or $10.43 per share, increases of 10% and 11%, respectively. Reported return on equity was 17.6%, while adjusted return on equity1 was 24.2%, down from 26.2% in 2021.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Total assets were $3.30 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of 27% from $2.60 billion as at December 31, 2021, primarily driven by growth in the consumer loan portfolio.

In November 2022, the Company issued 488,750 common shares including 63,750 common shares issued pursuant to the exercise in full by the syndicate of underwriters of the over-allotment option granted by the Company, at a price of $118.50 per common share, for gross aggregate proceeds of $57.9 million. The Company used the net proceeds to support the growth of its consumer loan portfolio and for general corporate purposes.

In December 2022, the Company established a new $200 million revolving securitization warehouse facility, structured and underwritten by Bank of Montreal. The new facility will be securitized by automotive consumer loans originated by goeasy’s wholly owned subsidiaries, easyfinancial Services Inc. and LendCare, and will have an initial term of two years and interest on advances payable at the rate of 1-month Canadian Dollar Offered Rate (“CDOR”) plus 185 bps. Based on the current 1-month CDOR rate of 4.86% as of February 13, 2022, the interest rate would be 6.71%. The Company established an interest rate swap agreement to generate fixed rate payments on the amounts drawn to assist in mitigating the impact of increases in interest rates. The new securitization facility complements the Company’s existing $1.4 billion revolving securitization warehouse facility, which also bears an interest on advances payable at the rate of 1-month CDOR plus 185 bps.

Free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable2 in the quarter was $66.0 million, up 11% from $59.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Based on the cash on hand at the end of the quarter and the borrowing capacity under the Company’s existing revolving credit facilities, the Company had approximately $973 million in total debt capacity as at December 31, 2022. The Company remains confident that the capacity available under its existing funding facilities, and its ability to raise additional debt financing, is sufficient to fund its organic growth forecast.

At quarter-end, the Company’s fully drawn weighted average cost of borrowing was at 5.5%. The Company estimates that it could currently grow the consumer loan portfolio by approximately $250 million per year solely from internal cash flows, without utilizing external debt. The Company also estimates that once its existing and available sources of debt are fully utilized, it could continue to grow the loan portfolio by approximately $400 million per year solely from internal cash flows. The Company also estimates that if it were to run-off its consumer loan and leasing portfolios, the value of the total cash repayments paid to the Company over the remaining life of its contracts would be approximately $3.7 billion. If, during such a run-off scenario with reasonable cost reductions, all excess cash flows were applied directly to debt, the Company estimates it would extinguish all external debt within 15 months.

Future Outlook

The Company has provided a new 3-year forecast for the years 2023 through 2025. The periods of 2023 and 2024 have been updated to reflect the most recent outlook. The Company continues to pursue a long-term strategy that includes expanding its product range, developing its channels of distribution and leveraging risk-based pricing to reduce the cost of borrowing for its consumers and extend the life of its customer relationships. As such, the total yield earned on its consumer loan portfolio will gradually decline, while net charge off rates remain stable and operating margins expand. The forecasts outlined below contemplate the Company’s expected domestic organic growth plan and do not include the impact of any future mergers or acquisitions, or the associated gains or losses associated with its investments.

Forecasts for 2023 Forecasts for 2024 Forecasts for 2025 Gross consumer loans receivable at year end $3.4B - $3.6B $4.1B - $4.3B $4.7B - $5.0B Total Company revenue $1.15B - $1.25B $1.38B - $1.48B $1.56B - $1.70B Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products)1 34.5% - 36.5% 33.5% - 35.5% 33.0% - 35.0% Net charge offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable 8.5% - 10.5% 8.0% - 10.0% 8.0% - 10.0% Total Company operating margin 36%+ 37%+ 38%+ Return on equity 22%+ 22%+ 22%+

“We are confident in the strength and resilience of our business model and remain well prepared to navigate the uncertain environment ahead. With favourable market conditions, we now expect to scale the consumer loan portfolio to nearly $5 billion in 2025, as we continue serving the 8.5 million non-prime Canadians that rely on access to credit for everyday financial needs,” Mr. Mullins continued, “In addition to executing our growth plan, we are focused on diligently managing our capital, to produce expanding operating margins and deliver attractive returns on equity for shareholders. With only a small share of the nearly $200 billion non-prime credit market, we are truly just getting started.”



Dividend

Based on its 2022 adjusted earnings and the Company’s confidence in its continued growth and access to capital going forward, the Board of Directors has approved an increase to the annual dividend from $3.64 per share to $3.84 per share, an increase of 5.5%. This year marks the 9th consecutive year of an increase in the dividend to shareholders. As such, the Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.96 per share payable on April 14, 2023 to the holders of common shares of record as at the close of business on March 31, 2023.

Forward-Looking Statements

All figures reported above with respect to outlook are targets established by the Company and are subject to change as plans and business conditions vary. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the foregoing guidance. Actual results may differ materially.

This press release includes forward-looking statements about goeasy, including, but not limited to, its business operations, strategy and expected financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to forecasts for growth of the consumer loans receivable, annual revenue growth forecasts, strategic initiatives, new product offerings and new delivery channels, anticipated cost savings, planned capital expenditures, anticipated capital requirements and the Company’s ability to secure sufficient capital, liquidity of the Company, plans and references to future operations and results, critical accounting estimates, expected future yields and net charge off rates on loans, the estimated number of new locations to be opened, the dealer relationships, the size and characteristics of the Canadian non-prime lending market and the continued development of the type and size of competitors in the market. In certain cases, forward-looking statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and/or can be identified by the use of words such as “expect”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “aim”, “plan”, “believe”, “budget”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “foresee”, “target” or negative versions thereof and similar expressions, and/or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including expected growth, results of operations and business prospects and are inherently subject to, among other things, risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company’s operations, economic factors and the industry generally. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Company. Some important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, goeasy’s ability to enter into new lease and/or financing agreements, collect on existing lease and/or financing agreements, open new locations on favourable terms, offer products which appeal to customers at a competitive rate, respond to changes in legislation, react to uncertainties related to regulatory action, raise capital under favourable terms, compete, manage the impact of litigation (including shareholder litigation), control costs at all levels of the organization and maintain and enhance the system of internal controls.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. These and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements, and further details and descriptions of these and other factors are disclosed in the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”), including under the section entitled “Risk Factors”.

The reader is cautioned to consider these, and other factors carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. is a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, that provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome, easyfinancial and LendCare brands. Supported by more than 2,400 employees, the Company offers a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, merchant financing through a variety of verticals and lease-to-own merchandise. Customers can transact seamlessly through an omnichannel model that includes online and mobile platforms, over 400 locations across Canada, and point-of-sale financing offered in the retail, powersports, automotive, home improvement and healthcare verticals, through approximately 6,500 merchant partners across Canada. Throughout the Company’s history, it has acquired and organically served approximately 1.3 million Canadians and originated approximately $10.1 billion in loans.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards in recognition of its exceptional culture and continued business growth including Waterstone Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, ranking on the 2022 Report on Business Women Lead Here executive gender diversity benchmark, placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies, ranking on the TSX30, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. The Company is represented by a diverse group of team members from 78 nationalities who believe strongly in giving back to communities in which it operates. To date, goeasy has raised and donated over $4.8 million to support its long-standing partnerships with BGC Canada, Habitat for Humanity and many other local charities.

goeasy Ltd.’s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY”. goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody’s. Visit www.goeasy.com.

Notes:

These are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures” section in this press release.

2 These are non-IFRS measures. Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures” section in this press release.

3 These are supplementary financial measures. Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures” section in this press release.

4 These are capital management measures. Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures” section in this press release.

5 Non-IFRS ratios, non-IFRS measures, supplementary financial measures and capital management measures are not determined in accordance with IFRS, do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similar financial measures presented by other companies.





goeasy Ltd. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) As At As At December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Cash 62,654 102,479 Accounts receivable 25,697 20,769 Prepaid expenses 8,334 8,018 Income taxes recoverable 2,323 - Consumer loans receivable, net 2,627,357 1,899,631 Investments 57,304 64,441 Lease assets 48,437 47,182 Property and equipment, net 35,856 35,285 Derivative financial assets 49,444 20,634 Intangible assets, net 138,802 159,651 Right-of-use assets, net 65,758 57,140 Goodwill 180,923 180,923 TOTAL ASSETS 3,302,889 2,596,153 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Revolving credit facility 148,646 - Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 51,136 57,134 Income taxes payable - 27,859 Dividends payable 14,965 10,692 Unearned revenue 28,661 11,354 Accrued interest 10,159 8,135 Deferred tax liabilities, net 24,692 38,648 Lease liabilities 74,328 65,607 Secured borrowings 105,792 173,959 Revolving securitization warehouse facilities 805,825 292,814 Derivative financial liabilities - 34,132 Notes payable 1,168,997 1,085,906 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,433,201 1,806,240 Shareholders' equity Share capital 419,046 363,514 Contributed surplus 21,499 22,583 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,776 8,567 Retained earnings 426,367 395,249 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 869,688 789,913 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 3,302,889 2,596,153





goeasy Ltd. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 REVENUE Interest income 191,320 155,529 698,150 535,638 Lease revenue 25,219 27,663 103,414 112,371 Commissions earned 51,389 45,910 197,159 163,734 Charges and fees 5,398 5,328 20,613 14,979 273,326 234,430 1,019,336 826,722 OPERATING EXPENSES BAD DEBTS 78,257 58,640 272,893 182,084 OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES Salaries and benefits 43,526 36,171 174,236 157,157 Stock-based compensation 2,621 2,772 10,053 8,875 Advertising and promotion 7,942 9,578 34,069 30,393 Occupancy 6,406 6,342 25,234 23,614 Technology costs 7,489 5,312 23,463 18,033 Loss on sale or write off of assets 20,549 2,580 20,549 2,580 Underwriting and collections 3,604 2,980 13,930 9,596 Other expenses 7,806 8,761 31,196 34,501 99,943 74,496 332,730 284,749 DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION Depreciation of lease assets 8,516 9,157 33,547 35,844 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 5,249 4,791 20,160 18,207 Amortization of intangible assets 3,029 5,546 18,406 16,831 Depreciation of property and equipment 2,451 2,171 9,193 8,004 19,245 21,665 81,306 78,886 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 197,445 154,801 686,929 545,719 OPERATING INCOME 75,881 79,629 332,407 281,003 OTHER INCOME (LOSS) (5,609) 8,371 (28,659) 114,876 FINANCE COSTS (31,551) (22,281) (107,972) (79,025) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 38,721 65,719 195,776 316,854 INCOME TAX EXPENSE (RECOVERY) Current 11,216 15,167 65,659 73,744 Deferred (1,071) 591 (10,044) (1,833) 10,145 15,758 55,615 71,911 NET INCOME 28,576 49,961 140,161 244,943 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE 1.74 3.00 8.61 15.12 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE 1.71 2.90 8.42 14.62







SEGMENT REPORTING (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 easyfinancial easyhome Corporate Total Revenue Interest income 183,345 7,975 - 191,320 Lease revenue - 25,219 - 25,219 Commissions earned 48,023 3,366 - 51,389 Charges and fees 4,518 880 - 5,398 235,886 37,440 - 273,326 Operating expenses Bad debts 75,224 3,033 - 78,257 Other operating expenses 47,539 14,948 37,456 99,943 Depreciation and amortization 6,846 10,772 1,627 19,245 129,609 28,753 39,083 197,445 Operating income (loss) 106,277 8,687 (39,083) 75,881 Other loss (5,609) Finance costs (31,551) Income before income taxes 38,721 Income taxes 10,145 Net income 28,576 Diluted earnings per share 1.71 Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 easyfinancial easyhome Corporate Total Revenue Interest income 149,004 6,525 - 155,529 Lease revenue - 27,663 - 27,663 Commissions earned 42,676 3,234 - 45,910 Charges and fees 4,335 993 - 5,328 196,015 38,415 - 234,430 Operating expenses Bad debts 56,058 2,582 - 58,640 Other operating expenses 43,539 15,981 14,976 74,496 Depreciation and amortization 8,775 11,402 1,488 21,665 108,372 29,965 16,464 154,801 Operating income (loss) 87,643 8,450 (16,464 ) 79,629 Other income 8,371 Finance costs (22,281 ) Income before income taxes 65,719 Income taxes 15,758 Net income 49,961 Diluted earnings per share 2.90 Year Ended December 31, 2022 easyfinancial easyhome Corporate Total Revenue Interest income 668,779 29,371 - 698,150 Lease revenue - 103,414 - 103,414 Commissions earned 184,013 13,146 - 197,159 Charges and fees 16,736 3,877 - 20,613 869,528 149,808 - 1,019,336 Operating expenses Bad debts 261,997 10,896 - 272,893 Other operating expenses 180,867 61,748 90,115 332,730 Depreciation and amortization 32,668 42,586 6,052 81,306 475,532 115,230 96,167 686,929 Operating income (loss) 393,996 34,578 (96,167) 332,407 Other loss (28,659) Finance costs (107,972) Income before income taxes 195,776 Income taxes 55,615 Net income 140,161 Diluted earnings per share 8.42 Year Ended December 31, 2021 ($in 000's except earnings per share) easyfinancial easyhome Corporate Total Revenue Interest income 512,810 22,828 - 535,638 Lease revenue - 112,371 - 112,371 Commissions earned 152,485 11,249 - 163,734 Charges and fees 11,056 3,923 - 14,979 676,351 150,371 - 826,722 Operating expenses Bad debts 174,936 7,148 - 182,084 Other operating expenses 148,445 61,558 74,746 284,749 Depreciation and amortization 28,219 44,804 5,863 78,886 351,600 113,510 80,609 545,719 Operating income (loss) 324,751 36,861 (80,609) 281,003 Other income 114,876 Finance costs (79,025) Income before income taxes 316,854 Income taxes 71,911 Net income 244,943 Diluted earnings per share 14.62







SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share and percentages) Three Months Ended December 31, December 31, Variance Variance 2022 2021 $ / bps % change Summary Financial Results Revenue 273,326 234,430 38,896 16.6% Bad debts 78,257 58,640 19,617 33.5% Other operating expenses 99,943 74,496 25,447 34.2% EBITDA1 81,001 100,508 (19,507) (19.4%) EBITDA margin1 29.6% 42.9% (1,330 bps) (31.0%) Depreciation and amortization 19,245 21,665 (2,420) (11.2%) Operating income 75,881 79,629 (3,748) (4.7 %) Operating margin 27.8% 34.0% (620 bps) (18.2%) Other (loss) income (5,609) 8,371 (13,980) (167.0%) Finance costs 31,551 22,281 9,270 41.6% Effective income tax rate 26.2% 24.0% 220 bps 9.2% Net income 28,576 49,961 (21,385) (42.8%) Diluted earnings per share 1.71 2.90 (1.19) (41.0%) Return on assets 3.6% 7.9% (430 bps) (54.4%) Return on equity 13.8% 25.0% (1,120 bps) (44.8%) Return on tangible common equity1 21.8% 39.8% (1,800 bps) (45.2%) Adjusted Financial Results1 Other operating expenses 87,877 80,206 7,671 9.6% Efficiency ratio 32.2% 34.2% (200 bps) (5.8%) Operating income 99,738 86,353 13,385 15.5% Operating margin 36.5% 36.8% (30 bps) (0.8%) Net income 51,026 47,644 3,382 7.1% Diluted earnings per share 3.05 2.76 0.29 10.5% Return on assets 6.3% 7.5% (120 bps) (16.0%) Return on equity 24.6% 23.9% 70 bps 2.9% Return on tangible common equity 35.9% 36.2% (30 bps) (0.8%) Key Performance Indicators Segment Financials easyfinancial revenue 235,886 196,015 39,871 20.3% easyfinancial operating margin 45.1% 44.7% 40 bps 0.9% easyhome revenue 37,440 38,415 (975) (2.5%) easyhome operating margin 23.2% 22.0% 120 bps 5.5% Portfolio Indicators Gross consumer loans receivable 2,794,694 2,030,339 764,355 37.6% Growth in consumer loans receivable 206,038 133,623 72,415 54.2% Gross loan originations 632,355 506,853 125,502 24.8% Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products)1 36.2% 41.4% (520 bps) (12.6%) Net charge offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable 9.0% 9.6% (60 bps) (6.3%) Free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable1 66,040 59,452 6,588 11.1% Potential monthly lease revenue1 7,868 8,193 (325) (4.0%) 1 EBITDA, adjusted other operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable are non-IFRS measures. EBITDA margin, efficiency ratio, adjusted operating margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on equity, adjusted return on assets, reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity and total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products) are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures” section in this press release. Year Ended December 31, December 31, Variance Variance 2022 2021 $ / bps % change Summary Financial Results Revenue 1,019,336 826,722 192,614 23.3% Bad debts 272,893 182,084 90,809 49.9% Other operating expenses 332,730 284,749 47,981 16.9% EBITDA1 351,507 438,921 (87,414) (19.9 %) EBITDA margin1 34.5% 53.1% (1,860 bps) (35.0%) Depreciation and amortization 81,306 78,886 2,420 3.1% Operating income 332,407 281,003 51,404 18.3% Operating margin 32.6% 34.0% (140 bps) (4.1 %) Other (loss) income (28,659) 114,876 (143,535 ) (124.9 %) Finance costs 107,972 79,025 28,947 36.6% Effective income tax rate 28.4% 22.7% 570 bps 25.1% Net income 140,161 244,943 (104,782) (42.8 %) Diluted earnings per share 8.42 14.62 (6.20) (42.4 %) Return on assets 4.8% 11.5% (670 bps) (58.3 %) Return on equity 17.6% 36.7% (1,910 bps) (52.0%) Return on tangible common equity1 28.4% 50.7% (2,230 bps) (44.0%) Adjusted Financial Results1 Other operating expenses 342,422 307,931 34,491 11.2% Efficiency ratio 33.6% 37.2% (360 bps) (9.7%) Operating income 369,362 316,652 52,710 16.6% Operating margin 36.2% 38.3% (210 bps) (5.5 %) Net income 192,261 174,759 17,502 10.0% Diluted earnings per share 11.55 10.43 1.12 10.7% Return on assets 6.6% 8.2% (160 bps) (19.5 %) Return on equity 24.2% 26.2% (200 bps) (7.6%) Return on tangible common equity 36.4% 35.3% 110 bps 3.1% Key Performance Indicators Segment Financials easyfinancial revenue 869,528 676,351 193,177 28.6% easyfinancial operating margin 45.3% 48.0% (270 bps) (5.6%) easyhome revenue 149,808 150,371 (563) (0.4 %) easyhome operating margin 23.1% 24.5% (140 bps) (5.7%) Portfolio Indicators Gross consumer loans receivable 2,794,694 2,030,339 764,355 37.6% Growth in consumer loans receivable2 764,355 783,499 (19,144) (2.4%) Gross loan originations 2,377,606 1,594,480 783,126 49.1% Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products)1 37.7% 42.1% (440 bps) (10.5%) Net charge offs as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable 9.1% 8.8% 30 bps 3.4% Free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable1 258,474 260,104 (1,630) (0.6%) Potential monthly lease revenue1 7,868 8,193 (325) (4.0%) 1 EBITDA, adjusted other operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable are non-IFRS measures. EBITDA margin, efficiency ratio, adjusted operating margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on equity, adjusted return on assets, reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity and total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products) are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures” section in this press release. 2 Growth in consumer loans receivable for the year ended December 31, 2021 includes $444.5 million of gross loans purchased through the acquisition of LendCare.



Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures



The Company uses a number of financial measures to assess its performance. Some of these measures are not calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), are not identified by IFRS and do not have standardized meanings that would ensure consistency and comparability among companies using these measures. The Company believes that non-IFRS measures are useful in assessing ongoing business performance and provide readers with a better understanding of how management assesses performance. These non-IFRS measures are used throughout this press release and listed below. An explanation of the composition of non-IFRS measures and other financial measures can be found in the Company’s MD&A, available on www.sedar.com.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted net income is a non-IFRS measure, while adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 43 of the Company’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022. Items used to calculate adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended Year Ended

($in 000’s except earnings per share) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Net income as stated 28,576 49,961 140,161 244,943 Impact of adjusting items Bad debts Day one loan loss provision on the acquired loans1 - - - 14,252 Other operating expenses Write off of an intangible asset5 20,460 - 20,460 - Corporate development costs6 - - 2,314 - Integration costs3 122 3,447 1,081 5,047 Transaction costs2 - - - 7,615 Depreciation and amortization Amortization of acquired intangible assets4 3,275 3,277 13,100 8,735 Other loss (income)7 5,609 (8,371 ) 28,659 (114,876 ) Finance costs Transaction costs2 - - - 1,726 Total pre-tax impact of adjusting items 29,466 (1,647 ) 65,614 (77,501 ) Income tax impact of above adjusting items (7,016 ) (670 ) (13,514 ) 7,317 After-tax impact of adjusting items 22,450 (2,317 ) 52,100 (70,184 ) Adjusted net income 51,026 47,644 192,261 174,759 Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 16,753 17,233 16,650 16,757 Diluted earnings per share as stated 1.71 2.90 8.42 14.62 Per share impact of adjusting items 1.34 (0.14 ) 3.13 (4.19 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share 3.05 2.76 11.55 10.43





Adjusting items related to the LendCare Acquisition

1 Bad debt expense related to the day one loan loss provision on the acquired loan portfolio from LendCare.

2 Transaction costs included advisory and consulting costs, legal costs, and other direct transaction costs related to the acquisition of LendCare reported under Other operating expenses and loan commitment fees related to the acquisition of LendCare reported under Finance costs.

3 Integration costs related to advisory and consulting costs, employee incentives, representation and warranty insurance costs, other integration costs related to the acquisition of LendCare and the write off of certain software as a result of the integration with LendCare. Integration costs were reported under Other operating expenses.

4 Amortization of the $131 million intangible asset related to the acquisition of LendCare with an estimated useful life of ten years.

Adjusting item related to the write off of intangible assets

5 During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company decided to terminate its agreement with a third-party technology provider that was contracted in 2020 to develop a new loan management system. After careful evaluation, the Company determined that the performance to date was unsatisfactory, and the additional investment necessary to complete the development was no longer economical, relative to the anticipated business value and other available options. As such, the Company elected to write off the capitalized software costs in 2022 in the amount of $20.5 million associated with this new loan management system developed by the third-party.

Adjusting item related to corporate development costs

6 Corporate development costs are related to the exploration of a strategic acquisition opportunity, which the Company elected to not pursue, including advisory, consulting and legal costs reported under Other operating expenses.

Adjusting item related to other income (loss)

7 For the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, investment income (loss) is mainly due to fair value gains (losses) on investments in Affirm and its related TRS.



Adjusted Other Operating Expenses and Efficiency Ratio

Adjusted other operating expenses is a non-IFRS measure, while efficiency ratio is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 43 of the Company’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022. Items used to calculate adjusted other operating expenses and efficiency ratio for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended Year Ended

($in 000’s except earnings per share) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Other operating expenses as stated 99,943 74,496 332,730 284,749 Impact of adjusting items Other operating expenses1 Write off of intangible assets (20,460 ) - (20,460 ) - Corporate development costs - - (2,314 ) - Integration costs (122 ) (3,447 ) (1,081 ) (5,047 ) Transaction costs - - - (7,615 ) Depreciation and amortization Depreciation of lease assets 8,516 9,157 33,547 35,844 Total impact of adjusting items (12,066 ) 5,710 9,692 23,182 Adjusted other operating expenses 87,877 80,206 342,422 307,931 Total revenue 273,326 234,430 1,019,336 826,722 Efficiency ratio 32.2% 34.2% 33.6% 37.2%

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding “Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section.





Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin

Adjusted operating income is a non-IFRS measure, while adjusted operating margin is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 43 of the Company’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022. Items used to calculate adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margins for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended

($in 000’s except percentages) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2022

(adjusted) December 31,

2021 December 31,

2021

(adjusted) easyfinancial Operating income 106,277 106,277 87,643 87,643 Divided by revenue 235,886 235,886 196,015 196,015 easyfinancial operating margin 45.1% 45.1% 44.7% 44.7% easyhome Operating income 8,687 8,687 8,450 8,450 Divided by revenue 37,440 37,440 38,415 38,415 easyhome operating margin 23.2% 23.2% 22.0% 22.0% Total Operating income 75,881 75,881 79,629 79,629 Other operating expenses1 Write off of an intangible asset - 20,460 - - Integration costs - 122 - 3,447 Depreciation and amortization1 Amortization of acquired intangible assets - 3,275 - 3,277 Adjusted operating income 75,881 99,738 79,629 86,353 Divided by revenue 273,326 273,326 234,430 234,430 Total operating margin 27.8% 36.5% 34.0% 36.8%

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding “Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section.





Year Ended

($in 000’s except percentages) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2022

(adjusted) December 31,

2021 December 31,

2021

(adjusted) easyfinancial Operating income 393,996 393,996 324,751 324,751 Divided by revenue 869,528 869,528 676,351 676,351 easyfinancial operating margin 45.3% 45.3% 48.0% 48.0% easyhome Operating income 34,578 34,578 36,861 36,861 Divided by revenue 149,808 149,808 150,371 150,371 easyhome operating margin 23.1% 23.1% 24.5% 24.5% Total Operating income 332,407 332,407 281,003 281,003 Bad debts1 Day one loan loss provision on the acquired loans - - - 14,252 Other operating expenses1 Write off of intangible assets - 20,460 - - Corporate development costs - 2,314 - - Integration costs - 1,081 - 5,047 Transaction costs - - - 7,615 Amortization of intangible assets1 Amortization of acquired intangible assets - 13,100 - 8,735 Adjusted operating income 332,407 369,362 281,003 316,652 Divided by revenue 1,019,336 1,019,336 826,722 826,722 Total operating margin 32.6% 36.2% 34.0% 38.3%

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding “Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section.



Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“EBITDA”) and EBITDA Margin

EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, while EBITDA margin is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 43 of the Company’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022. Items used to calculate EBITDA and EBITDA margin for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended Year Ended ($in 000’s except percentages) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Net income as stated 28,576 49,961 140,161 244,943 Finance costs 31,551 22,281 107,972 79,025 Income tax expense 10,145 15,758 55,615 71,911 Depreciation and amortization 19,245 21,665 81,306 78,886 Depreciation of lease assets (8,516 ) (9,157 ) (33,547 ) (35,844 ) EBITDA 81,001 100,508 351,507 438,921 Divided by revenue 273,326 234,430 1,019,336 826,722 EBITDA margin 29.6% 42.9% 34.5% 53.1%



Free Cash Flow from Operations before Net Growth in Gross Consumer Loans Receivable

Free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable is a non-IFRS measure. Refer to “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 43 of the Company’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022. Items used to calculate free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Cash used in operating activities (139,998 ) (74,171 ) (505,881 ) (78,875 ) Net growth in gross consumer loans receivable during the period 206,038 133,623 764,355 783,499 Less: Gross loans purchased1 - - - (444,520 ) 206,038 133,623 764,355 338,979 Free cash flows from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable 66,040 59,452 258,474 260,104

1 Gross loans purchased during the second quarter of 2021 through the acquisition of LendCare.



Adjusted Return on Assets

Adjusted return on assets is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 43 of the Company’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022. Items used to calculate adjusted return on assets for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended ($in 000’s except percentages) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2022

(adjusted) December 31,

2021 December 31,

2021

(adjusted) Net income as stated 28,576 28,576 49,961 49,961 After-tax impact of adjusting items1 - 22,450 - (2,317 ) Adjusted net income 28,576 51,026 49,961 47,644 Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4 X 4 X 4 X 4 Divided by average total assets for the period 3,216,403 3,216,403 2,533,945 2,533,945 Return on assets 3.6% 6.3% 7.9% 7.5%

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding “Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section.





Year Ended ($in 000’s except percentages) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2022

(adjusted) December 31,

2021 December 31,

2021

(adjusted) Net income as stated 140,161 140,161 244,943 244,943 After-tax impact of adjusting items1 - 52,100 - (70,184 ) Adjusted net income 140,161 192,261 244,943 174,759 Divided by average total assets for the period 2,922,605 2,922,605 2,126,594 2,126,594 Return on assets 4.8% 6.6% 11.5% 8.2%

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding “Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section.





Adjusted Return on Equity

Adjusted return on equity is a non-IFRS ratio. Refer to “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 43 of the Company’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022. Items used to calculate adjusted return on equity for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended ($in 000’s except percentages) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2022

(adjusted) December 31,

2021 December 31,

2021

(adjusted) Net income as stated 28,576 28,576 49,961 49,961 After-tax impact of adjusting items1 - 22,450 - (2,371 ) Adjusted net income 28,576 51,026 49,961 47,644 Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4 X 4 X 4 X 4 Divided by average shareholders’ equity for the period 830,820 830,820 798,620 798,620 Return on equity 13.8% 24.6% 25.0% 23.9%

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding “Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section.





Year Ended ($in 000’s except percentages) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2022

(adjusted) December 31,

2021 December 31,

2021

(adjusted) Net income as stated 140,161 140,161 244,943 244,943 After-tax impact of adjusting items1 - 52,100 - (70,184 ) Adjusted net income 140,161 192,261 244,943 174,759 Divided by average shareholders’ equity for the period 794,269 794,269 667,962 667,962 Return on equity 17.6% 24.2% 36.7% 26.2%

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding “Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section.





Return on Tangible Common Equity

Reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity are non-IFRS ratios. Refer to “Key Performance Indicators and Non-IFRS Measures” section on page 43 of the Company’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022. Items used to calculate reported and adjusted return on tangible common equity for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended ($in 000’s except percentages) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2022

(adjusted) December 31,

2021 December 31,

2021

(adjusted) Net income as stated 28,576 28,576 49,961 49,961 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,275 3,275 3,277 3,277 Income tax impact of the above item (868 ) (868 ) (868 ) (868 ) Net income before amortization of acquired intangible assets, net of income tax 30,983 30,983 52,370 52,370 Impact of adjusting items1 Other operating expenses Write off of an intangible asset - 20,460 - - Integration costs - 122 - 3,447 Other loss (income) - 5,609 - (8,371 ) Total pre-tax impact of adjusting items - 26,191 - (4,924 ) Income tax impact of above adjusting items - (6,148 ) - 198 After-tax impact of adjusting items - 20,043 - (4,726 ) Adjusted net income 30,983 51,026 52,370 47,644 Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4 X 4 X 4 X 4 Average shareholders’ equity 830,820 830,820 798,620 798,620 Average goodwill (180,923 ) (180,923 ) (180,923 ) (180,923 ) Average acquired intangible assets2 (110,804 ) (110,804 ) (123,904 ) (123,904 ) Average related deferred tax liabilities 29,363 29,363 32,835 32,835 Divided by average tangible common equity 568,456 568,456 526,628 526,628 Return on tangible common equity 21.8% 35.9% 39.8% 36.2%

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding “Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section.

2 Excludes intangible assets relating to software.





Year Ended ($in 000’s except percentages) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2022

(adjusted) December 31,

2021 December 31,

2021

(adjusted) Net income as stated 140,161 140,161 244,943 244,943 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 13,100 13,100 8,735 8,735 Income tax impact of the above item (3,471 ) (3,471 ) (2,314 ) (2,314 ) Net income before amortization of acquired intangible assets, net of income tax 149,790 149,790 251,364 251,364 Impact of adjusting items1 Bad debts Day one loan loss provision on the acquired loans - - - 14,252 Other operating expenses Write -off of an intangible asset - 20,460 - - Corporate development costs - 2,314 - - Integration costs - 1,081 - 5,047 Transaction costs - - - 7,615 Other loss (income) - 28,659 - (114,876 ) Finance costs Transaction costs - - - 1,726 Total pre-tax impact of adjusting items - 52,514 - (86,236 ) Income tax impact of above adjusting items - (10,043 ) - 9,631 After-tax impact of adjusting items - 42,471 - (76,605 ) Adjusted net income 149,790 192,261 251,364 174,759 Average shareholders’ equity 794,269 794,269 667,962 667,962 Average goodwill (180,923 ) (180,923 ) (116,860 ) (116,860 ) Average acquired intangible assets2 (115,717 ) (115,717 ) (75,325 ) (75,325 ) Average related deferred tax liabilities 30,665 30,665 19,961 19,961 Divided by average tangible common equity 528,294 528,294 495,738 495,738 Return on tangible common equity 28.4% 36.4% 50.7% 35.3%

1 For explanation of adjusting items, refer to the corresponding “Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section.

2 Excludes intangible assets relating to software.





easyhome Financial Revenue

easyhome financial revenue is a non-IFRS measure. It’s calculated as total company revenue less easyfinancial revenue and leasing revenue. The Company believes that easyhome financial revenue is an important measure of the performance of the easyhome segment. Items used to calculate easyhome financial revenue for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 include those indicated in the chart below:

($in 000’s)



Three Months Ended December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Total company revenue 273,326 234,430 Less: easyfinancial revenue (235,886 ) (196,015 ) Less: leasing revenue (26,772 ) (29,456 ) easyhome financial revenue 10,668 8,959



Total Yield on Consumer Loans as a Percentage of Average Gross Consumer Loans Receivable

Total yield on consumer loans as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable is a non-IFRS ratio. See description in section “Portfolio Analysis” on page 33 of the Company’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022. Items used to calculate total yield on consumer loans as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended Year Ended ($in 000’s except percentages) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Total Company revenue 273,326 234,430 1,019,336 826,722 Less: Leasing revenue (26,772 ) (29,456 ) (110,053 ) (119,585 ) Financial revenue 246,554 204,974 909,283 707,137 Multiplied by number of periods in a year X 4 X 4 X 4/4 X 4/4 Divided by average gross consumer loans receivable 2,726,446 1,982,680 2,409,890 1,680,328 Total yield on consumer loans as a percentage of average gross consumer loans receivable (annualized) 36.2% 41.4% 37.7% 42.1%



Net Principal Written and Percentage Net Principal Written to New Customers

Net principal written (Net loan advances) is a non-IFRS measure. See description in section “Portfolio Analysis” on page 33 of the Company’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022. Percentage of net loan advances issued to new customers is a non-IFRS ratio. It is calculated as loan originations to new customers divided by net principal written. The Company uses percentage of net loan advances issued to new customers, among other measures, to assess the operating performance of its lending business. Items used to calculate percentage of net loan advances issued to new customers for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 include those indicated in the chart below:

Three Months Ended ($in 000’s except percentages) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Gross loan originations 632,355 506,853 Loan originations to new customers 299,458 215,939 Loan originations to existing customers 332,897 290,914 Less: Proceeds applied to repay existing loans (177,848 ) (152,153 ) Net advance to existing customers 155,049 138,761 Net principal written 454,507 354,700 Percentage net advances to new customers 66% 61%



Net Debt to Net Capitalization

Net debt to net capitalization is a capital management measure. Refer to “Financial Condition” section on page 54 of the Company’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Average Loan Book Per Branch

Average loan book per branch is a supplementary financial measure. It is calculated as gross consumer loans receivable held by easyfinancial branch locations divided by number of total easyfinancial branch locations.

Weighted Average Interest Rate

Weighted average interest rate is a supplementary financial measure. It Is calculated as the sum of individual loan balance multiplied by interest rate divided by gross consumer loans receivable.

Potential Monthly Leasing Revenue

Potential monthly leasing revenue is a supplementary financial measure. Refer to “Portfolio Analysis” section on page 33 of the Company’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022.