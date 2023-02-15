RioCan achieves high end of FFO guidance range and announces 6% distribution increase

/EIN News/ -- • 5.0 million sq. ft. of new and renewed leases with new leasing spread of 12.3% and blended spread of 9.0%

• Strong tenant demand delivered retail committed occupancy of 97.9% and renewal retention ratio of 91.5%

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (“RioCan" or the "Trust”) (TSX: REI.UN) announced today its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 (the "Fourth Quarter").



“RioCan's well-positioned assets, strong and stable tenant mix and delivery of exceptional developments drove strong results in 2022,” said Jonathan Gitlin, President and CEO of RioCan. “RioCan has proven the stability and resilience of our portfolio and our ability to deliver on our growth strategy. We are poised to succeed in any environment and benefit from the favourable supply / demand dynamics within the Canadian retail real estate sector. At the same time, our established development platform continues to fuel future growth. With confidence in our competitive advantages, I am pleased to announce a distribution increase aligned with our goal to deliver consistent, sustainable growth for our unitholders."

Three months ended December 31 Years ended

December 31 (in millions, except where otherwise noted, and per unit values) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Financial Highlights FFO 1 $ 127.6 $ 146.5 $ 524.7 $ 507.0 FFO per unit - diluted 1 $ 0.42 $ 0.46 $ 1.71 $ 1.60 Net income (loss) $ (5.0 ) $ 208.8 $ 236.8 $ 598.4 Weighted average Units outstanding - diluted (in thousands) 302,423 315,733 306,247 317,284 Net book value per unit 2 $ 25.73 $ 25.54 $ 25.73 $ 25.54





FFO per Unit and Net Income



Full year FFO per unit was $1.71, an increase of $0.11 per unit or 7% over the prior year. Same Property NOI 1 growth of 4.3% contributed an $0.08 increase in FFO per unit. Completed commercial developments drove FFO per unit higher by $0.02. Residential NOI 1 accounted for $0.03 per unit of the FFO increase. Higher interest expense, which was partially insulated by hedges and higher interest income, resulted in a net $0.01 decrease in FFO per unit. The $0.07 reduction in FFO per unit from properties sold was mostly offset by a $0.06 FFO per unit accretion from Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB) activity.

Net book value per unit was $25.73, an increase of $0.19 over the prior year, as the above fair value losses were offset by retained earnings, after distributions, gains from hedging activities and the accretive benefit of unit buybacks.

Our FFO Payout Ratio of 59.0%, Liquidity 1 of $1.5 billion, Unencumbered Asset 1 pool of $8.3 billion, floating rate debt at 8.0% of total debt and staggered debt maturities, all contribute to our financial flexibility and balance sheet strength.

of $1.5 billion, Unencumbered Asset pool of $8.3 billion, floating rate debt at 8.0% of total debt and staggered debt maturities, all contribute to our financial flexibility and balance sheet strength. RioCan's Board of Trustees has approved a 6% increase to the monthly distribution to Unitholders from $0.085 to $0.090 per unit commencing with the February 2023 distribution, payable on March 7, 2023 to Unitholders of record as at February 28, 2023. This brings RioCan's annualized distribution to $1.08 per unit.

For 2023, we anticipate FFO per unit to be within the range of $1.77 to $1.80, SPNOI growth of 3%, and an FFO Payout Ratio of between 55% to 65%. Development Spending1 of $400 million to $450 million.

Operation Highlights

Three months ended December 31 Years ended

December 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operation Highlights (i) Occupancy - committed (ii) 97.4 % 96.8 % 97.4 % 96.8 % Blended leasing spread 8.8 % 4.6 % 9.0 % 6.3 % New leasing spread 11.8 % 3.8 % 12.3 % 8.6 % Renewal leasing spread 8.3 % 5.0 % 8.2 % 5.4 %

(i) Includes commercial portfolio only.

(ii) Information presented as at respective periods then ended.

Same Property NOI for 2022 grew by 4.3% driven by increases in occupancy, rent growth from contractual rent steps, increases in rent upon renewal and a lower pandemic-related provision, partially offset by certain 2021 favourable items which did not recur in 2022.

Retail committed occupancy improved to 97.9%, driving committed occupancy for the commercial portfolio up to 97.4%. In the Fourth Quarter, the tenant retention ratio reached a new high of 93.5%, reflecting strong tenant demand for high quality, well-located retail space that is in short supply.

The commercial blended leasing spread for the year of 9.0% was bolstered by new leasing spreads of 12.3%. Renewal leasing spreads were 8.2% or 9.2% excluding the impact of fixed renewals.

RioCan Living Update 1

As at February 15, 2023, the RioCan Living™ residential rental portfolio is comprised of 2,219 purpose-built completed units across 10 buildings located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary, including Rhythm™ which was completed in the Fourth Quarter. The eight stabilized buildings are 95.7% leased. The two most recently completed buildings, Luma™ and Rhythm, are currently in lease-up.

Leasing velocity was excellent across the portfolio given increased demand and constrained supply in major markets.

As of December 31, 2022, 2,575 condominium and townhouse units are under construction. Between 2023 and 2026, these projects are expected to generate combined sales revenue of over $860.0 million that can be redeployed to fund our development pipeline. Of RioCan’s six active condominium construction projects, 85% of the total units have been pre-sold, representing 95% of pro-forma revenues.



Development Highlights

Three months ended December 31 Years ended

December 31 (in millions except square feet) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Development Highlights Development Completions - sq. ft. in thousands (i) 258.0 86.0 651.0 243.0 Development Spending (ii) $ 114.6 $ 95.4 $ 427.1 $ 437.9 Development Projects Under Construction - sq. ft. in thousands (iii) 1,945.0 2,082.0 1,945.0 2,082.0





i. At RioCan's ownership. Represents net leasable area (NLA) of property under development completions. Excludes NLA of residential inventory completions. ii. Effective Q1 2022, the definition of total Development Spending was revised to include RioCan's share of Development Spending from equity-accounted joint ventures, accordingly, the comparative periods have been restated. iii. Information presented as at the respective periods then ended, includes properties under development and residential inventory, equity-accounted joint ventures and represents gross floor area of the respective projects.

In 2022, our development team continued to execute on our projects under construction with the Value of Development Deliveries 1 reaching $688.2 million. We completed 651,000 square feet of NLA, including four residential rental buildings - Latitude™, Luma and Rhythm in Ottawa, as well as Strada™ in Toronto - which added a combined 246,000 square feet or 650 residential units to the RioCan Living portfolio. In addition, 608 condominium units were completed which generated revenue of $118.7 million and residential inventory gains of $22.4 million in 2022.

reaching $688.2 million. We completed 651,000 square feet of NLA, including four residential rental buildings - Latitude™, Luma and Rhythm in Ottawa, as well as Strada™ in Toronto - which added a combined 246,000 square feet or 650 residential units to the RioCan Living portfolio. In addition, 608 condominium units were completed which generated revenue of $118.7 million and residential inventory gains of $22.4 million in 2022. At The Well™, office and parking construction are substantially complete and the retail will follow in the coming months. Approximately 1,023,000 square feet (at 100% ownership interest) is in tenant possession and 11 tenants are now operating in their respective units.

The 592 rental residential units at FourFifty The Well™ will be completed in phases starting in mid-2023, through to early-2024. Pre-leasing of this building is scheduled to commence in Q1 2023.

During 2022, we commenced construction at our Verge™ and Queen & Ashbridge™ mixed-use projects, both in Toronto, bringing the total number of mixed-use development projects under construction to 11.

In parallel, our team continued to advance our pipeline of future development. Zoning approvals were obtained at RioCan Leaside Centre, Shoppers World Brampton, 2323 Yonge Street and RioCan Grand Park, solidifying approximately 5.5 million square feet of zoned density. Our total zoned square footage was 15.0 million at the end of 2022.

The Trust continues to unlock value by advancing the development opportunities embedded within the existing portfolio, which has long term potential of 42.9 million square feet. With many opportunities to advance, we have chosen five on which to prioritize our efforts. These Focus Five sites are large scale, transit-oriented, mixed-use developments in the Greater Toronto Area that we are currently advancing through zoning and the site plan approval process. The projects, to be built in phases, have the potential to yield 20.2 million square feet, which could include as many as 23,126 residential units. The scale of these projects provides optionality to create value through development, partnerships and air rights sales, driving growth for many years to come.

Our Focus Five projects are as follows:





Developable Acreage GFA

(in '000 sf) (i) Residential Units (ii) Zoning Status Progress Focus Five Sites RioCan Leaside Centre, Toronto, ON (iii) 9 990 1,452 Zoned Site Plan Application submitted Shoppers World Brampton, ON 52 4,129 4,728 Zoned Site Plan Application submitted (Phase 1) RioCan Scarborough Centre (Golden Mile), Toronto, ON 26 4,271 4,983 Zoning By-law Amendment submitted Zoning By-law Amendment approved by City of Toronto with final zoning expected in 2023.

Site Plan Application submission (Phase 1) in 2023 RioCan Hall, Toronto, ON 1 858 693 Zoning By-law Amendment submitted Zoning By-law Amendment approved by City of Toronto with final zoning expected in 2023 RioCan Colossus Centre, Vaughan, ON 62 10,000 11,270 Official Plan Amendment application submitted Zoning By-law Amendment submission in 2023 Total 150 20,248 23,126





Capital Management Update



RioCan redeemed, in full, its $300.0 million, 2.83% Series Y unsecured debenture upon maturity on October 3, 2022. The repayment was primarily funded through six mortgages for a combined total of $295.5 million at a weighted average hedged interest rate of 3.67%.

The Trust settled a total of $500 million of bond forward contracts during 2022, which resulted in a weighted average interest rate reduction of 109 basis points or a weighted average hedged interest rate of 3.68% for $507.5 million of 7-year debt.

The Trust entered into bond forward contracts on November 24, 2022 to sell $200.0 million of Government of Canada Bonds due June 1, 2030 with an effective bond yield of 2.876% in April 2023, to hedge the anticipated issuance of fixed rate debt.

As announced on November 3, 2022, RioCan renewed its Normal Course Issuer Bid, to acquire up to a maximum of 30,247,803 Units, subject to a daily maximum of 207,826.

During 2022, 9,539,675 Units were acquired and cancelled at a weighted average purchase price of $21.36 per unit for a total cost of $203.9 million.

RioCan established an automatic securities purchase plan on December 12, 2022 which allows for the purchase of Units under the NCIB at times when RioCan would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase Units due to regulatory restrictions and customary self-imposed blackout periods. There is no obligation to buy under this plan unless the Trust provides instructions to do so prior to each blackout period.

On January 31, 2023, RioCan refinanced its $200 million non-revolving unsecured credit facility with a weighted average annual all-in fixed rate of 4.93% through interest rate swaps and a maturity date of February 5, 2025 with an option to extend to January 30, 2026, all other terms were similar to the matured facility.

Investing and Capital Recycling

In 2022, the Trust completed $459.8 million of dispositions at a weighted average capitalization rate of 7.7%. These dispositions, which include two enclosed centres and certain non-core and secondary market assets, improve our overall portfolio quality and generate capital that can be recycled into more productive uses.

As of February 15, 2023, the Trust has $43.0 million of firm or conditional deals or deals that closed subsequent to year end.

Total Acquisitions1 during 2022 totalled $193.9 million including 139 income producing residential rental units acquired by RioCan through its purchase of a 90% interest in the first phase of Market, a new apartment complex in the heart of Laval, Montreal's largest suburban area. Market is RioCan Living's first acquisition of an operational multi-unit residential building and contributes to the diversification of RioCan's asset base and income stream.



Balance Sheet Strength

(in millions except percentages)

As at December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Balance Sheet Strength Highlights Total assets $ 15,102 $ 15,177 Total debt $ 6,742 $ 6,611 Liquidity (i) 1 $ 1,548 $ 1,010 Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (i) 1 9.51x 9.59x Total Adjusted Debt to Total Adjusted Assets (i) 1 45.2% 43.9% Ratio of Unsecured Debt and Secured Debt (i) 1 53.9% / 46.1%

59.4% / 40.6% Unencumbered Assets (i) 1 $ 8,257 $ 9,392 Unencumbered Assets to Unsecured Debt (i) 1 218% 231%

(i) At RioCan's proportionate share.





As at December 31, 2022, the Trust had $1.5 billion of Liquidity in the form of a $1.1 billion undrawn revolving line of credit, $0.3 billion undrawn construction lines and other bank loans and $0.1 billion cash and cash equivalents. Pursuant to the terms of its credit agreement, the Trust has a $250 million option to increase its commitment under the revolving line of credit.

RioCan’s unencumbered asset pool of $8.3 billion, which can be used to obtain secured financing to provide additional liquidity, generated 55.9% of Annual Normalized NOI 1 and provided 2.18x coverage over Unsecured Debt 1 .

and provided 2.18x coverage over Unsecured Debt . Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA1 was 9.51x on a proportionate share basis, as at December 31, 2022, compared to 9.59x as at the end of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to higher Adjusted EBITDA due to growth in earnings from operations and development deliveries, partially offset by higher average Total Adjusted Debt balances, as development activities were partially funded with incremental debt.



About RioCan

RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2022, our portfolio is comprised of 193 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 33.6 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 10 development properties. To learn more about us, please visit www.riocan.com.

Basis of Presentation and Non-GAAP Measures

All figures included in this News Release are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. RioCan’s annual audited consolidated financial statements ("2022 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements") are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Financial information included within this News Release does not contain all disclosures required by IFRS, and accordingly should be read in conjunction with the Trust's 2022 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, which are available on RioCan's website at www.riocan.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Consistent with RioCan’s management framework, management uses certain financial measures to assess RioCan’s financial performance, which are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) under IFRS. Funds From Operations (“FFO”), FFO per unit, FFO Adjusted per unit, Net Operating Income ("NOI"), Same Property NOI, Adjusted Same Property NOI, Development Spending, Value of Development Deliveries, Total Acquisitions, Liquidity, Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA, Total Adjusted Debt to Total Adjusted Assets, RioCan's Proportionate Share, Ratio of Unsecured Debt to Total Contractual Debt, Ratio of Secured Debt to Total Contractual Debt, Unencumbered Assets to Unsecured Debt and Percentage of Normalized NOI Generated from Unencumbered Assets, as well as other measures that may be discussed elsewhere in this News Release, do not have a standardized definition prescribed by IFRS and are, therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers. RioCan supplements its IFRS measures with these Non-GAAP measures to aid in assessing the Trust’s underlying performance and reports these additional measures so that investors may do the same. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income or comparable metrics determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of RioCan’s performance, liquidity, cash flow, and profitability. For full definitions of these measures, please refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures” section in RioCan’s MD&A for three months and year ended December 31, 2022.

The reconciliations for non-GAAP measures included in this News Release are outlined as follows:

RioCan's Proportionate Share

The following table reconciles the consolidated balance sheet from IFRS to RioCan's proportionate share basis as at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021:

As at December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (in thousands) IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan's proportionate share IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan's proportionate share Assets Investment properties $ 13,807,740 $ 398,701 $ 14,206,441 $ 14,021,338 $ 409,794 $ 14,431,132 Equity-accounted investments 364,892 (364,892 ) — 327,335 (327,335 ) — Mortgages and loans receivable 269,339 — 269,339 237,790 — 237,790 Residential inventory 272,005 214,536 486,541 217,043 121,291 338,334 Assets held for sale 42,140 — 42,140 47,240 — 47,240 Receivables and other assets 259,514 37,779 297,293 248,959 35,367 284,326 Cash and cash equivalents 86,229 8,001 94,230 77,758 9,113 86,871 Total assets $ 15,101,859 $ 294,125 $ 15,395,984 $ 15,177,463 $ 248,230 $ 15,425,693 Liabilities Debentures payable $ 2,942,051 $ — $ 2,942,051 $ 2,990,692 $ — $ 2,990,692 Mortgages payable 2,659,180 172,100 2,831,280 2,334,016 166,368 2,500,384 Lines of credit and other bank loans 1,141,112 89,187 1,230,299 1,285,910 48,049 1,333,959 Accounts payable and other liabilities 630,624 32,838 663,462 655,501 33,813 689,314 Total liabilities $ 7,372,967 $ 294,125 $ 7,667,092 $ 7,266,119 $ 248,230 $ 7,514,349 Equity Unitholders’ equity 7,728,892 — 7,728,892 7,911,344 — 7,911,344 Total liabilities and equity $ 15,101,859 $ 294,125 $ 15,395,984 $ 15,177,463 $ 248,230 $ 15,425,693

The following tables reconcile the consolidated statements of income (loss) from IFRS to RioCan's proportionate share basis for the three months and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:

Three months ended December 31, 2022

Three months ended December 31, 2021

(in thousands) IFRS basis

Equity-accounted investments

RioCan's proportionate share

IFRS basis

Equity-accounted investments

RioCan's proportionate share

Revenue Rental revenue $ 268,864 $ 7,516 $ 276,380 $ 266,899 $ 7,071 $ 273,970 Residential inventory sales 33,873 — 33,873 65,620 965 66,585 Property management and other service fees 3,450 — 3,450 3,920 — 3,920 306,187 7,516 313,703 336,439 8,036 344,475 Operating costs Rental operating costs Recoverable under tenant leases 95,258 836 96,094 93,346 588 93,934 Non-recoverable costs 9,060 606 9,666 9,019 609 9,628 Residential inventory cost of sales 26,448 — 26,448 39,286 289 39,575 130,766 1,442 132,208 141,651 1,486 143,137 Operating income 175,421 6,074 181,495 194,788 6,550 201,338 Other income (loss) Interest income 6,272 599 6,871 3,842 566 4,408 Income (Loss) from equity-accounted investments (3,864 ) 3,864 — 6,503 (6,503 ) — Fair value (loss) gain on investment properties, net (115,507 ) (8,404 ) (123,911 ) 72,255 1,480 73,735 Investment and other income (loss) 240 324 564 (696 ) (144 ) (840 ) (112,859 ) (3,617 ) (116,476 ) 81,904 (4,601 ) 77,303 Other expenses Interest costs, net 48,320 2,394 50,714 42,403 1,819 44,222 General and administrative 12,845 23 12,868 11,924 16 11,940 Internal leasing costs 3,306 — 3,306 2,982 — 2,982 Transaction and other costs 3,236 40 3,276 6,779 114 6,893 Debt prepayment costs, net — — — 3,896 — 3,896 67,707 2,457 70,164 67,984 1,949 69,933 Income (Loss) before income taxes $ (5,145 ) $ — $ (5,145 ) $ 208,708 $ — $ 208,708 Current income tax recovery (184 ) — (184 ) (68 ) — (68 ) Net income (loss) $ (4,961 ) $ — $ (4,961 ) $ 208,776 $ — $ 208,776





Year ended December 31, 2022 Year ended December 31, 2021

(in thousands) IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan's proportionate share IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan's proportionate share Revenue Rental revenue $ 1,074,192 $ 29,221 $ 1,103,413 $ 1,066,562 $ 26,836 $ 1,093,398 Residential inventory sales 118,659 936 119,595 93,727 6,474 100,201 Property management and other service fees 20,996 — 20,996 14,772 — 14,772 1,213,847 30,157 1,244,004 1,175,061 33,310 1,208,371 Operating costs Rental operating costs Recoverable under tenant leases 376,914 2,889 379,803 367,297 2,089 369,386 Non-recoverable costs 27,955 2,394 30,349 40,753 2,544 43,297 Residential inventory cost of sales 96,286 422 96,708 65,346 2,371 67,717 501,155 5,705 506,860 473,396 7,004 480,400 Operating income 712,692 24,452 737,144 701,665 26,306 727,971 Other income (loss) Interest income 20,902 2,326 23,228 13,666 2,160 15,826 Income from equity-accounted investments 2,349 (2,349 ) — 19,189 (19,189 ) — Fair value (loss) gain on investment properties, net (241,128 ) (16,208 ) (257,336 ) 124,052 (1,113 ) 122,939 Investment and other income (loss) (1,842 ) 277 (1,565 ) 2,743 (806 ) 1,937 (219,719 ) (15,954 ) (235,673 ) 159,650 (18,948 ) 140,702 Other expenses Interest costs, net 180,365 8,242 188,607 171,521 7,026 178,547 General and administrative 54,437 74 54,511 51,400 60 51,460 Internal leasing costs 12,204 — 12,204 11,807 — 11,807 Transaction and other costs 8,274 182 8,456 17,343 272 17,615 Debt prepayment costs, net — — — 10,914 — 10,914 255,280 8,498 263,778 262,985 7,358 270,343 Income before income taxes $ 237,693 $ — $ 237,693 $ 598,330 $ — $ 598,330 Current income tax expense (recovery) 921 — 921 (59 ) — (59 ) Net income $ 236,772 $ — $ 236,772 $ 598,389 $ — $ 598,389





NOI and Same Property NOI

The following table reconciles operating income to NOI and Same Property NOI to NOI for the three months and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:

(thousands of dollars)



Three months ended December 31 Years ended

December 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating Income $ 175,421 $ 194,788 $ 712,692 $ 701,665 Adjusted for the following: Property management and other service fees (3,450 ) (3,920 ) (20,996 ) (14,772 ) Residential inventory gains (7,425 ) (26,334 ) (22,373 ) (28,381 ) Operational lease revenue from ROU assets 1,516 1,264 5,666 4,799 NOI $ 166,062 $ 165,798 $ 674,989 $ 663,311





Three months ended December 31 Years ended

December 31 (thousands of dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Same Property NOI $ 149,771 $ 146,405 $ 600,529 $ 575,707 NOI from income producing properties: Acquired (i) 85 — 574 110 Disposed (i) 3,665 9,923 26,227 49,699 3,750 9,923 26,801 49,809 NOI from completed properties under development 4,867 3,677 16,927 9,683 NOI from properties under de-leasing under development 2,458 2,485 10,107 10,669 Lease cancellation fees 391 394 5,119 6,457 Straight-line rent adjustment 806 1,050 1,884 6,928 NOI from residential rental 4,019 1,864 13,622 4,058 NOI $ 166,062 $ 165,798 $ 674,989 $ 663,311

(i) Includes properties acquired or disposed during the periods being compared.

Same Property NOI including completed properties under development (PUD)

Three months ended

December 31 Years ended

December 31 (thousands of dollars,except where otherwise noted) 2022 2021 % change 2022 2021 % change Same Property NOI $ 149,771 $ 146,405 2.3 % $ 600,529 $ 575,707 4.3 % Add: NOI from completed properties under development 4,867 3,677 16,927 9,683 Same Property NOI including completed PUD $ 154,638 $ 150,082 3.0 % $ 617,456 $ 585,390 5.5 %

Adjusted Same Property NOI

Three months ended

December 31 Years ended

December 31 (thousands of dollars,except where otherwise noted) 2022 2021 % change 2022 2021 % change Same Property NOI $ 149,771 $ 146,405 2.3 % $ 600,529 $ 575,707 4.3 % Add (exclude): Same property pandemic-related provision (recovery) 1,281 2,742 1,104 16,175 Legal and CAM/property tax settlements 1,022 (741 ) (90 ) (5,929 ) Adjusted Same Property NOI $ 152,074 $ 148,406 2.5 % $ 601,543 $ 585,953 2.7 %



FFO

The following table reconciles net income (loss) attributable to Unitholders to FFO for the three months and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:

Three months ended December 31 Years ended

December 31 (thousands of dollars, except where otherwise noted) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) attributable to Unitholders $ (4,961 ) $ 208,776 $ 236,772 $ 598,389 Add back/(Deduct): Fair value losses (gains), net 115,507 (72,255 ) 241,128 (124,052 ) Fair value losses (gains) included in equity-accounted investments 8,404 (1,480 ) 16,207 1,113 Internal leasing costs 3,306 2,982 12,204 11,807 Transaction losses on investment properties, net (i) 560 901 1,027 402 Transaction costs on sale of investment properties 2,652 6,324 5,734 14,391 Change in unrealized fair value on marketable securities 382 — 3,782 — Current income (recovery) expense (184 ) (68 ) 921 (59 ) Operational lease revenue from ROU assets 1,120 887 4,086 3,308 Operational lease expenses from ROU assets in equity-accounted investments (12 ) (11 ) (46 ) (42 ) Capitalized interest on equity-accounted investments (ii) 869 465 2,863 1,725 FFO $ 127,643 $ 146,521 $ 524,678 $ 506,982 Add back: Debt prepayment costs, net — 3,896 — 10,914 One-time compensation costs — — — 6,057 Restructuring costs 510 — 4,289 — FFO Adjusted $ 128,153 $ 150,417 $ 528,967 $ 523,953 FFO per unit - basic $ 0.42 $ 0.46 $ 1.71 $ 1.60 FFO per unit - diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.46 $ 1.71 $ 1.60 FFO Adjusted per unit - diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.48 $ 1.73 $ 1.65 Weighted average number of Units - basic (in thousands) 302,321 315,534 306,069 317,201 Weighted average number of Units - diluted (in thousands) 302,423 315,733 306,247 317,284 FFO for last 4 quarters $ 524,678 $ 506,982 Distributions paid for last 4 quarters $ 309,416 $ 317,497 FFO Payout Ratio 59.0 % 62.6 %





(i) Represents net transaction gains or losses connected to certain investment properties during the period. (ii) This amount represents the interest capitalized to RioCan's equity-accounted investment in WhiteCastle New Urban Fund, LP, WhiteCastle New Urban Fund 2, LP, WhiteCastle New Urban Fund 3, LP, WhiteCastle New Urban Fund 4, LP, WhiteCastle New Urban Fund 5, LP, RioCan-Fieldgate JV, RC (Queensway) LP, RC (Leaside) LP- Class B and PR Bloor Street LP. This amount is not capitalized to properties under development under IFRS, but is allowed as an adjustment under REALPAC’s definition of FFO.

Development Spending



Total Development Spending for the three months and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 are as follows:

Three months ended December 31 Years ended

December 31 (thousands of dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Development expenditures on balance sheet: Properties under development $ 78,282 $ 79,457 $ 298,409 $ 365,120 Residential inventory 33,631 14,330 112,597 62,351 RioCan's share of Development Spending from equity-accounted joint ventures 2,639 1,619 16,062 10,456 Total Development Spending (i) $ 114,552 $ 95,406 $ 427,068 $ 437,927





(i) Beginning in Q1 2022, the definition of total Development Spending was revised to include RioCan's share of Development Spending from equity-accounted joint ventures accordingly, the comparative period has been restated.

Value of Development Deliveries



Total Value of Development Deliveries for the three months and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 are as follows:

Three months ended December 31 Years ended

December 31 (thousands of dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Transfers PUD to IPP at fair value IFRS basis $ 239,297 $ 71,041 $ 569,494 $ 174,159 Revenue from residential inventory sales IFRS basis 33,873 65,620 118,659 93,727 Total Value of Development Deliveries $ 273,170 $ 136,661 $ 688,153 $ 267,886

Total Acquisitions

Total Acquisitions for the three months and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 are as follows:

Three months ended December 31 Years ended

December 31 (thousands of dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Income producing properties $ 5,011 $ — $ 96,031 $ 11,482 Properties under development — — 11,946 5,563 Residential inventory — — 19,440 — RioCan's share of acquisitions from equity-accounted joint ventures — — 66,497 — Total Acquisitions $ 5,011 $ — $ 193,914 $ 17,045

Total Adjusted Debt and Total Contractual Debt

The following tables reconcile total debt to Total Adjusted Debt, total assets to Total Adjusted Assets, and total debt to Total Contractual Debt as at December 31, 2022 and 2021:

As at December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (thousands of dollars, except where otherwise noted) IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan's proportionate share IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan's proportionate share Debentures payable $ 2,942,051 $ — $ 2,942,051 $ 2,990,692 $ — $ 2,990,692 Mortgages payable 2,659,180 172,100 2,831,280 2,334,016 166,368 2,500,384 Lines of credit and other bank loans 1,141,112 89,187 1,230,299 1,285,910 48,049 1,333,959 Total debt $ 6,742,343 $ 261,287 $ 7,003,630 $ 6,610,618 $ 214,417 $ 6,825,035 Cash and cash equivalents 86,229 8,001 94,230 77,758 9,113 86,871 Total Adjusted Debt $ 6,656,114 $ 253,286 $ 6,909,400 $ 6,532,860 $ 205,304 $ 6,738,164 Total assets $ 15,101,859 $ 294,125 $ 15,395,984 $ 15,177,463 $ 248,230 $ 15,425,693 Cash and cash equivalents 86,229 8,001 94,230 77,758 9,113 86,871 Total Adjusted Assets $ 15,015,630 $ 286,124 $ 15,301,754 $ 15,099,705 $ 239,117 $ 15,338,822 Total Adjusted Debt to Total Adjusted Assets 44.3 % 45.2 % 43.3 % 43.9 %





As at December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (thousands of dollars) IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan's proportionate share IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan's proportionate share Total debt $ 6,742,343 $ 261,287 $ 7,003,630 $ 6,610,618 $ 214,417 $ 6,825,035 Less: Unamortized debt financing costs, premiums and discounts on origination and debt assumed, and modifications (15,634 ) (690 ) (16,324 ) (16,414 ) (386 ) (16,800 ) Total Contractual Debt $ 6,757,977 $ 261,977 $ 7,019,954 $ 6,627,032 $ 214,803 $ 6,841,835

Liquidity

As at December 31, 2022, RioCan had $1.5 billion of Liquidity as summarized in the following table:

As at December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (thousands of dollars, except where otherwise noted) IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan's proportionate share IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan's proportionate share Undrawn revolving unsecured operating line of credit $ 1,116,351 $ — $ 1,116,351 $ 634,080 $ — $ 634,080 Undrawn construction lines and other bank loans 267,562 70,094 337,656 241,883 47,641 289,524 Cash and cash equivalents 86,229 8,001 94,230 77,758 9,113 86,871 Liquidity $ 1,470,142 $ 78,095 $ 1,548,237 $ 953,721 $ 56,754 $ 1,010,475

Unsecured Debt and Secured Debt

The following table reconciles total Unsecured Debt and Secured Debt to Total Contractual Debt as at December 31, 2022 and 2021:

As at December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (thousands of dollars, except where otherwise noted) IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan's proportionate share IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan's proportionate share Total Unsecured Debt $ 3,783,649 $ — $ 3,783,649 $ 4,065,920 $ — $ 4,065,920 Total Secured Debt 2,974,328 261,977 3,236,305 2,561,112 214,803 2,775,915 Total Contractual Debt $ 6,757,977 $ 261,977 $ 7,019,954 $ 6,627,032 $ 214,803 $ 6,841,835 Percentage of Total Contractual Debt: Unsecured Debt 56.0 % 53.9 % 61.4 % 59.4 % Secured Debt 44.0 % 46.1 % 38.6 % 40.6 %

Adjusted EBITDA

The following table reconciles consolidated net income attributable to Unitholders to Adjusted EBITDA:

12 months ended As at December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (thousands of dollars) IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan's proportionate share IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan's proportionate share Net income attributable to Unitholders $ 236,772 $ — $ 236,772 $ 598,389 $ — $ 598,389 Add (deduct) the following items: Income tax expense (recovery): Current 921 — 921 (59 ) — (59 ) Fair value losses (gains) on investment properties, net 241,128 16,208 257,336 (124,052 ) 1,113 (122,939 ) Change in unrealized fair value on marketable securities (i) 3,783 — 3,783 — — — Internal leasing costs 12,204 — 12,204 11,807 — 11,807 Non-cash unit-based compensation expense 9,056 — 9,056 12,546 — 12,546 Interest costs, net 180,365 8,242 188,607 171,521 7,026 178,547 Debt prepayment costs, net — — — 10,914 — 10,914 One-time cash compensation costs — — — 1,932 — 1,932 Restructuring costs 4,289 — 4,289 — — — Depreciation and amortization 4,774 — 4,774 4,022 — 4,022 Transaction losses on the sale of investment properties, net (ii) 1,024 — 1,024 402 — 402 Transaction costs on investment properties 5,734 3 5,737 14,363 28 14,391 Operational lease revenue (expenses) from ROU assets 4,086 (46 ) 4,040 3,308 (42 ) 3,266 Adjusted EBITDA $ 704,136 $ 24,407 $ 728,543 $ 705,093 $ 8,125 $ 713,218





(i) The fair value gains and losses on marketable securities may include both the change in unrealized fair value and realized gains and losses on the sale of marketable securities. By adding back the change in unrealized fair value on marketable securities, RioCan effectively continues to include realized gains and losses on the sale of marketable securities in Adjusted EBITDA and excludes unrealized fair value gains and losses on marketable securities in Adjusted EBITDA. (ii) Includes transaction gains and losses realized on the disposition of investment properties.

Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio



Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as follows:

12 months ended As at December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (thousands of dollars) IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan's proportionate share IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan's proportionate share Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Average total debt outstanding $ 6,756,628 $ 251,888 $ 7,008,516 $ 6,773,147 $ 192,804 $ 6,965,951 Less: average cash and cash equivalents (74,871 ) (8,791 ) (83,662 ) (119,400 ) (5,639 ) (125,039 ) Average Total Adjusted Debt $ 6,681,757 $ 243,097 $ 6,924,854 $ 6,653,747 $ 187,165 $ 6,840,912 Adjusted EBITDA $ 704,136 $ 24,407 $ 728,543 $ 705,093 $ 8,125 $ 713,218 Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 9.49 9.51 9.44 9.59

Unencumbered Assets

The tables below summarize RioCan's Unencumbered Assets to Unsecured Debt and Percentage of Normalized NOI Generated from Unencumbered Assets as at December 31, 2022 and 2021:

As at December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (thousands of dollars, except where otherwise noted) Targeted

Ratios IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan's proportionate share IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan's proportionate share Unencumbered Assets $ 8,200,280 $ 56,228 $ 8,256,508 $ 9,332,833 $ 59,433 $ 9,392,266 Total Unsecured Debt $ 3,783,649 $ — $ 3,783,649 $ 4,065,920 $ — $ 4,065,920 Unencumbered Assets to Unsecured Debt > 200% 217 % 218 % 230 % 231 % Annual Normalized NOI - total portfolio (i) $ 646,540 $ 23,488 $ 670,028 $ 649,208 $ 22,688 $ 671,896 Annual Normalized NOI - Unencumbered Assets (i) $ 370,804 $ 3,440 $ 374,244 $ 432,820 $ 3,440 $ 436,260 Percentage of Normalized NOI Generated from Unencumbered Assets > 50.0% 57.4 % 55.9 % 66.7 % 64.9 %

(i) Annual Normalized NOI are reconciled in the table below.

Three months ended

December 31, 2022 Three months ended

December 31, 2021 (thousands of dollars, except where otherwise noted) IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan's proportionate share IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan's proportionate share NOI (i) $ 166,062 $ 5,872 $ 171,934 $ 165,798 $ 5,672 $ 171,470 Adjust the following: Miscellaneous revenue (802 ) — (802 ) (540 ) — (540 ) Percentage rent (3,234 ) — (3,234 ) (2,562 ) — (2,562 ) Lease cancellation fees (391 ) — (391 ) (394 ) — (394 ) Normalized NOI - total portfolio $ 161,635 $ 5,872 $ 167,507 $ 162,302 $ 5,672 $ 167,974 Annual Normalized NOI - total portfolio(ii) $ 646,540 $ 23,488 $ 670,028 $ 649,208 $ 22,688 $ 671,896 NOI from unencumbered assets $ 94,957 $ 860 $ 95,817 $ 110,517 $ 860 $ 111,377 Adjust the following for Unencumbered Assets: Miscellaneous revenue (518 ) — (518 ) (253 ) — (253 ) Percentage rent (1,430 ) — (1,430 ) (1,852 ) — (1,852 ) Lease cancellation fees (308 ) — (308 ) (207 ) — (207 ) Normalized NOI - Unencumbered Assets $ 92,701 $ 860 $ 93,561 $ 108,205 $ 860 $ 109,065 Annual Normalized NOI - Unencumbered Assets (ii) $ 370,804 $ 3,440 $ 374,244 $ 432,820 $ 3,440 $ 436,260

(i) Refer to the NOI and Same Property NOI table of this section for reconciliation from NOI to operating income.

(ii) Calculated by multiplying Normalized NOI by a factor of 4.

Forward-Looking Information

This News Release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. This information reflects RioCan’s objectives, our strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to management’s beliefs, estimates and intentions concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “outlook”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “should”, “plan”, “continue”, or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Such forward-looking information reflects management’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. All forward-looking information in this News Release is qualified by these cautionary statements. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future events or performance and, by its nature, is based on RioCan’s current estimates and assumptions, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those described in the “Risks and Uncertainties” section in RioCan's MD&A for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 and in our most recent Annual Information Form, which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the forward-looking information contained in this News Release. Although the forward-looking information contained in this News Release is based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with this forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this News Release are made as of the date hereof, and should not be relied upon as representing RioCan’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this News Release. Management undertakes no obligation, except as required by applicable law, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

