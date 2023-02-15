Exploring How Scientology Values Nature and Climate Change

Scientologists cleaning up parks in Paris

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scientology has a unique focus on the environment and its connection to humanity, encouraging followers to care for the planet. Learn more about the importance of this ideology, how it is applied in various areas, and what impact Scientologists have when it comes to protecting the earth.

How Scientology Views Nature and the Environment?

“Scientology views to nature and the environment as one of humanity’s most valuable resources that must be preserved and protected”, says Ivan Arjona, President of the European Office of the Church of Scientology for Public Affairs and Human Rights. The group’s ideology is firmly rooted in the belief that all living beings are interdependent parts of a whole. Scientologists strive to “understand this connection, promote respect for the environment, use natural resources responsibly, and reduce negative impacts of human activities on nature because this is part of becoming free as a spiritual being, Earth is our playground, and we need to take care of it” continued Arjona.

In accordance with a precept in the moral code they subscribe to (known as The Way to Happiness), Churches of Scientology and their parishioners are very active in local environmental campaigns. Chief amongst their activities are recycling projects, public park cleanups, graffiti removal, mural projects to beautify inner-city streets and highways, Earth Day educational campaigns and community clean-up campaigns. Scientologists in European cities also dispose of hypodermic syringes discarded by drug addicts in parks. Care for the environment further extends to the use of environmentally friendly materials in the construction of new Scientology Churches.

What Principles Does Scientology Have About Nature?

Scientologists recognize Nature as the 5th of the “dynamics of existence”. According to the online course called “The Dynamics of Existence,” the Fifth Dynamic is “the urge to survive for any and every form of life. This would include all living things, whether animal or plant”.

For example, fish, dogs, cats, lions, grass, trees, flowers and even insects “are all part of your Fifth Dynamic” says the course. Scientology places a particular emphasis on the importance of respecting and protecting nature. According to Scientologist beliefs, all living things are complementary, interconnected parts of a larger whole. Therefore, it is important to be responsible guardians of the environment to ensure that future generations can continue to benefit from nature’s wonders. To this end, Scientologists strive to be conscious consumers who balance their personal needs with the demands of preserving and protecting nature.

In The Way to Happiness, the secular moral code written by Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard, one can find its chapter 12 which says “Help take care of the planet”.

“The idea that one has a share in the planet and that one can and should help care for it may seem very large and, to some, quite beyond reality. But today what happens on the other side of the world, even so far away, can effect what happens in your own home” wrote L. Ron Hubbard in this book already in 1981. “Recent discoveries by space probes to Venus have shown that our own world could be deteriorated to a point where it would no longer support life. And it possibly could happen in one’s own lifetime. Cut down too many forests, foul too many rivers and seas, mess up the atmosphere and we have had it. The surface temperature can go roasting hot, the rain can turn to sulfuric acid. All living things could die”, continued Mr Hubbard.

He wrote in the book that “There is no lack of resources to take care of the planet. They are mainly ignored...” and concludes this by saying that “Man has gotten up to the potential of destroying the planet. He must be pushed on up to the capability and actions of saving it. It is, after all, what we’re standing on.” These words are of great inspiration to more and more Scientologists who decide to take effective action to create a better planet to live in, said Arjona when asked.

What is Being Done to Address Environmental Issues in Scientology or by Scientologists?

“Planting a tree may seem little enough but it is something,” wrote L. Ron Hubbard, so in honouring these words for example, before 2023’s Earth Day in April, a small group of Scientologists will be launching a very special project to plant circa 20.000 trees in an area in dare need of reforestation, an endeavour which they expect to generate a movement of repetitive projects around the world, working with Catholics, Jewish, Buddhists and people of any and all religions and none, to ensure we contribute to cleaner air for all of us to breathe.

As to something that has already been done and keeps being done and expanded daily, agricultural engineer Peter Vajda (a Scientologist from Hungary) works on a program that revives earth. “With the population growing and productive farmland decreasing, this is a race to save future generations,” he says in an episode of Meet a Scientologist that can be viewed on the Scientology Network. “Our soils are in horrendous shape, worldwide, not just in the U.S.,” says Kathleen Rogers, president and CEO of Earthday.org. “We’re looking at global, catastrophic misuse of our soils.”

Agriculture depends on friendly bacteria. Without these microscopic organisms, crops cannot grow. Each year, we lose 75 billion tons of fertile soil, says Vajda to ScientologyTV, who points out that at this rate we will run out of fertile soil in another 60 years. Vadja’s company organically grows good bacteria to restore the soil so it can support life again, as can be seen in the documentary prepared by the Scientology Network.

“Scientology is actively working to reduce the impact of climate change and protect our planet for future generations. I myself often encourage them to take practical steps in their everyday lives, such as reducing energy usage, conserving water, limiting food waste, and reducing their own carbon footprint. Additionally, many churches host public events to educate people about protecting the environment and conservation efforts that can help mitigate the effect of climate change." concludes Arjona, while inviting us all to plant our own set of trees.