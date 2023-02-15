Submit Release
RehabNear.Me Helps People Struggling With Substance Abuse Verify Cigna Insurance Benefits

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, California -

RehabNear.me offers a new solution for those struggling with substance abuse or mental health issues to verify their Cigna insurance and see what benefits their health insurance plan offers. Verify Cigna insurance addiction benefits by calling them now. Text messaging assistance for addiction treatment is available for those that prefer to text.

Post pandemic, many people are struggling with mental health and substance abuse issues. RehabNear.me is committed to helping individuals and their loved ones get the help they need by providing an easy-to-use online platform that can verify Cigna insurance coverage. By entering a few simple details about their insurance plan, RehabNear.me operators can quickly verify insurance coverage and provide users with a clear picture of what their Cigna health insurance plan offers in terms of substance abuse and mental health coverage.

Users can also find local rehab centers that accept their Cigna insurance plan, making it easier to find the right treatment options. “RehabNear.me understands how difficult it can be to navigate the complex world of insurance coverage,” said a RehabNear.me spokesperson.

“Our platform aims to make it as simple and straightforward as possible for individuals and their loved ones to verify their insurance and get the treatment they need.” RehabNear.me’s platform is free to use and is available 24/7. Users can simply visit the RehabNear.me website and enter their insurance information to receive a detailed breakdown of their coverage. For more information about RehabNear.me and how they can help those struggling with mental health or substance abuse issues, please visit their website or contact them directly.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xyc74W8RZdI

###

For more information about Rehab Near Me, contact the company here:

Rehab Near Me
James Thomas
855-227-9535
hi@rehabnear.me


James Thomas

